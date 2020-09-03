Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/09/2020 08:41:02 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

A star in the making

04/09/2020    07:39 GMT+7

With roles like Paige Tico in Star Wars, Hanoi Hannah in Da 5 Bloods, and, most recently, Quynh in The Old Guard, alongside A-lister Charlize Theron, Ngo Thanh Van is fast becoming a rising star in Hollywood.

VNS reporters Ly Ly Cao and Minh Phuong spoke with Van about her latest film and a celluloid journey that has taken her from Ho Chi Minh City to Hollywood.

A star in the making
IN THE ACT: Ngo Thanh Van puts her all into every role she plays. Photo courtesy of Studio 68

How did you end up being in The Old Guard?

Ngo Thanh Van: It was filmed two years ago, in early 2019. I got a call from my agent in the US saying there was a project that wanted me to take part. I didn’t know what it was about straight away, but my agent mentioned Charlize Theron, so I knew it was something big.

I’m a fan of hers, so it was exciting to hear her name. I first spoke with Gina, the film’s director, then a week later heard that Charlize had reached out. I was surprised she wanted to talk to me.

Two days after talking with her on the phone, the part was mine.

How did you convince the producer to change your character to Vietnamese?

I’ve always wanted to play Vietnamese characters, and obviously I’m from Vietnam. So I asked the screenwriter to change my character’s name from Noriko to Quynh.

I explained that the character was a Japanese woman but I don’t understand the Japanese way of thinking at all. When I began to prepare for the role, I wasn’t really sure how to. But if the character was Vietnamese, I would have a much easier time of it because I know how Vietnamese think, what they would say, and how they would respond to certain situations.

When I spoke with Charlize she was excited about the idea and asked the screenwriter and the producer if the change was possible. They thought it was an interesting suggestion and agreed to change Noriko, a character from the comic, to Quynh.

What has driven you to success in Hollywood?

I think any actor has dreams and a sense of purpose. While most have their eye on Hollywood as the end-point, I’ve come here so I can learn how a movie is made.

I’ve produced Vietnamese movies for nearly five years and always want to find out the best way to do things.

 

After The Old Guard was released on Netflix, your Starmeter ranking on IMDB rose significantly. How do you feel about that?

Starmeter rankings always go up when a movie is released. Mine moved up twice in about three months, which was awesome. I started out at about 14,000 or something, which was close enough to the bottom to be the bottom. It then started to rise in the thousands, and eventually in the hundreds.

It’s been good to have people recognise my name and I’ve started to see some attention come my way. From a higher Starmeter ranking comes more acting offers in different projects from different countries.

It’s hard to make any decisions at the moment because of the pandemic. Like everyone else, I can’t go anywhere. So, while offers are coming my way and I’m pleased more people know about me, I really can’t do much of anything.

A star in the making
COLOURFUL ATTIRE: Ngo Thanh Van and the costume she wears in The Old Guards. Photo courtesy of Ngo Thanh Van

What advice would you give up-and-coming actors?

I think the most useful advice for younger actors coming through is don’t refuse any role. It doesn’t matter how small it may be, if you focus your talents it can become an important role.

In many of the Hollywood films I’ve appeared in I’ve only been on screen for maybe a minute or even less, but it required 200 per cent effort. Sometimes you can shine in just a minute, but you must focus on your character.

So, don’t knock back any role that comes your way, because any character can make you shine. VNS

Ly Ly Cao & Minh Phuong

Female artists dominate the big screen in 2019

Female artists dominate the big screen in 2019

Veteran actress Ngo Thanh Van made her big comeback last year with a huge hit seen in the country and abroad, while My Tam caught the attention of fans in her new role as actress.

&quot;Hai Phuong&quot; to represent Vietnam at Oscars 2020

"Hai Phuong" to represent Vietnam at Oscars 2020

An action film dedicated to motherhood, Hai Phuong (Furie), will compete for an Oscar in 2020, the culture ministry's Department of Cinema announced on September 24.  

Actress joins jury of New York Asian film fest 2019

Actress joins jury of New York Asian film fest 2019

Actress and producer Ngo Thanh Van has been selected to be a judge at the New York Asian Film Festival 2019 (NYAFF), which takes place in New York from June 28 to July 14.

 
 

Other News

.
Local photojournalist wins big in Malaysian photo contest
Local photojournalist wins big in Malaysian photo contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  0 giờ trước 

Viet Van, a photojournalist with the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper in Vietnam, won three gold medals at the Bugis Photo Cup Circuit 2020 in Malaysia.

Young artist makes tiny Vietnamese food
Young artist makes tiny Vietnamese food
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

A 28-year-old architecture graduate in Hanoi has been crafting Vietnamese dishes barely larger than a coin. 

Netflix removes content violating Vietnam's sovereignty
Netflix removes content violating Vietnam's sovereignty
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

Netflix has cut some scenes in the movie "Put Your Head on my Shoulder" that contains false information about Vietnam’s sovereignty.

Excavation of ancient tomb reveals unknown history
Excavation of ancient tomb reveals unknown history
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

The two-month excavation of an ancient brick tombs unearthed at Gia Thuy Primary School in the northern province of Ninh Binh has shed new light on its shape, scale and structure, according to Dr Nguyen Ngoc Quy from the Institute of Archeology.

Hanoi to open world’s first digital exhibition on Italian Renaissance
Hanoi to open world’s first digital exhibition on Italian Renaissance
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Hanoi is poised to become the first city in the world to host a digital exhibition showcasing the work by Raphael, one of the greatest artists of the Italian Renaissance period.

Exhibition tells Vietnam’s path to independence
Exhibition tells Vietnam’s path to independence
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

A photo exhibition is underway at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Hanoi, offering visitors an insight into Vietnam’s path to independence throughout history.

Photo exhibition opens to showcase ASEAN land and people
Photo exhibition opens to showcase ASEAN land and people
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

A collection of over 200 photos selected from among 10,000 artworks by 1,248 artists from ASEAN member states have gone on display at an exhibition underway in Hanoi.

AFC to consider postponing U19 Champs 2020
AFC to consider postponing U19 Champs 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have stated that they are considering a postponement to the U19 Championship 2020 and several other tournaments due to complicated developments of COVID-19.

National flag making village in Hanoi
National flag making village in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/09/2020 

Located 30 km south of Hanoi, Tu Van village in the capital’s Thuong Tin district is famed for its embroidery and weaving. It’s the village that has made millions of national flags for 75 years.

Photo exhibition spotlights Vietnam-Czech traditional relations
Photo exhibition spotlights Vietnam-Czech traditional relations
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  03/09/2020 

A photo exhibition on Vietnam’s development and renovation is underway in the Czech Republic to mark the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2) and 70 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Photos of Vietnam in 19th century
Photos of Vietnam in 19th century
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/09/2020 

A recently published book featuring 261 monochrome photos taken by French photographer Pierre Dieulefils (1862-1937) sheds light on Vietnam in the late 19th century.

Watch VietNamNet’s concert “Things Everlasting 2020” online
Watch VietNamNet’s concert “Things Everlasting 2020” online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/09/2020 

The concert “Things Everlasting 2020” with the theme "Long Live Vietnam" is now available on VietNamNet.

Stamps tell the story of a nation
Stamps tell the story of a nation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/09/2020 

More than just a way of paying to send a letter or parcel, stamps are also a kind of cultural commodity that convey a country’s political, cultural, and social message. And they tell stories about the nation in its own language.

V.League to return on September 26
V.League to return on September 26
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/09/2020 

V.League football will return on September 26, the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) announced late last week.

More ancient slabs with engravings of terraced fields found in Yen Bai
More ancient slabs with engravings of terraced fields found in Yen Bai
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/09/2020 

Six ancient slabs engraved with images of terraced fields were found in Lao Chai commune, Mu Chang Chai district, in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, in July.

VietNamNet’s concert “Things Everlasting 2020” to go online
VietNamNet’s concert “Things Everlasting 2020” to go online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/09/2020 

This year, VietNamNet’s annual concert “Dieu Con Mai” (Things Everlasting), which has been organized on the National Day (September 2) for over 10 years, will come to the audience in a special form.

Leading costume designs for Khanh Van at Miss Universe announced
Leading costume designs for Khanh Van at Miss Universe announced
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/09/2020 

A shortlist of eight designs in a contest held with the aim of selecting a suitable national costume to be worn by Vietnamese representative Khanh Van at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant has been revealed.

Book series featuring works by President Ho Chi Minh released
Book series featuring works by President Ho Chi Minh released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/09/2020 

A book series featuring publications written by President Ho Chi Minh has been released to celebrate National Day on September 2 and the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Literature icon releases book comprising selected stories
Literature icon releases book comprising selected stories
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/09/2020 

Nguyen Huy Thiep, one of the most influential Vietnamese contemporary writers, has released a special publication to mark his 70th birthday.

Netflix asked to remove movies with content infringing on Vietnam's sovereignty
Netflix asked to remove movies with content infringing on Vietnam's sovereignty
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/09/2020 

The Department of Radio, Television and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Information and Communications has requested Netflix to review and remove movies and TV programs with content that violates the sovereignty and laws of Vietnam.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 