AFC Futsal Championship 2020 scheduled for August return

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have announced plans to hold the rearranged AFC Futsal Championship 2020 finals in Turkmenistan between August 5 and August 16.

The Vietnamese futsal team are aiming to finish as one of the tournament’s leading five teams, thereby earning a place to compete at the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Originally, Turkmenistan had been scheduled to host the tournament between February 26 and March 8.

However, due to serious concerns relating to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the AFC took the decision to push back the date of the Asian futsal tournament to August.

The AFC Futsal Championship 2020 is set to see a total of 16 teams compete against each other across four groups, with Vietnam drawn in Group A, alongside Tajikistan, Oman, and host nation Turkmenistan.

In addition, the competition will also serve as a qualification event for the upcoming FIFA Futsal World Cup, with the five best teams from the tournament earning a spot to represent Asia at the global event when it gets underway in Lithuania.

Ahead of the start of the championships, the Vietnamese futsal team are aiming to finish as one of the tournament’s leading five teams, thereby earning a place to compete at the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Although originally slated to take place this year, the competition is now scheduled to be held from September 12, 2021, to October 3, 2021. VOV