AFC meeting suggests solutions to help Asian football recover

The Executive Committee of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) convened an online meeting on July 23, seeking ways to help the regional football recover from COVID-19 impact.

As heard at the function, chaired by AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, remaining matches of the AFC Cup will take place in one specific location.

The AFC U-19 Championship is scheduled for October in Uzbekistan, while next matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification will be held in October and November.

To address financial and trade problems caused by the pandemic, the executive committee assigned its freshly established executive and trade units to run negotiations with AFC partners to protect the right and interest of Asian football.

The meeting also approved changes in human resources of AFC competent agencies and member federations./.VNA

U19 team to play fixtures in Namangan at AFC U19 Championship The Vietnam U19 men’s national football team are set to compete at the upcoming AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals with games taking place in Namangan city, Uzbekistan, between October 14 and October 31.