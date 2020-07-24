Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
24/07/2020 11:42:34 (GMT +7)
AFC meeting suggests solutions to help Asian football recover

24/07/2020    10:32 GMT+7

The Executive Committee of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) convened an online meeting on July 23, seeking ways to help the regional football recover from COVID-19 impact.

As heard at the function, chaired by AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, remaining matches of the AFC Cup will take place in one specific location.

The AFC U-19 Championship is scheduled for October in Uzbekistan, while next matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification will be held in October and November.

To address financial and trade problems caused by the pandemic, the executive committee assigned its freshly established executive and trade units to run negotiations with AFC partners to protect the right and interest of Asian football.

 

The meeting also approved changes in human resources of AFC competent agencies and member federations./.VNA

U19 team to play fixtures in Namangan at AFC U19 Championship

The Vietnam U19 men’s national football team are set to compete at the upcoming AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals with games taking place in Namangan city, Uzbekistan, between October 14 and October 31.

AFC adjusts schedule of AFC U-20 Women's Championship 2022

The first round of AFC U-20 Women's Championship 2022 will take place from March 13-21, 2021, instead of March 6-14 as previously announced, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.

 
 

Other News

From Russia with love for Vietnamese folk songs
FEATUREicon  15 giờ trước 

Hearing them sing the Vietnamese folk song Bèo Dạt Mây Trôi (Floating Water Ferns and Wandering Clouds) would leave any listener holding their breath as it is so sweet.

Vietnam to host 40 sports at SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

Athletes will compete in up to 40 different sports when Vietnam hosts the Southeast Asia (SEA) Games in Hanoi next year.

Fascinating murals on show in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

A group of young volunteers and teachers are transforming plain walls on a dyke on the outskirts of Hanoi capital into beautiful murals which showcase the nature, history, and daily life of the local area.

Hanoi’s world-record mural road to be expanded
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Hanoi authorities have approved the expansion of the ceramic mosaic mural road in principle which will reach Nhat Ban Bridge.

Australian gymnastics: Former athletes speak out on 'abuse' culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

Gymnastics Australia vows "change" after dozens of ex-athletes share stories of mental and physical abuse.

Colourful headdresses of ethnic girls in mountainous region
YOUR VIETNAMicon  21 giờ trước 

Headdresses are considered an indispensable part of the outfits worn by ethnic girls in the country’s northwestern mountainous region, highlighting the traditions of the various different ethnic groups that live in the area.

U19 team to play fixtures in Namangan at AFC U19 Championship
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Vietnam U19 men’s national football team are set to compete at the upcoming AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals with games taking place in Namangan city, Uzbekistan, between October 14 and October 31.

Wartime diaries’ authors, characters gather in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/07/2020 

The authors and historical witnesses involving in a series of the most popular wartime diaries gathered in Hanoi on July 22 on the occasion of the 73rd War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27).

Works of 24 sculptors go on display in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/07/2020 

A sculpture exhibition featuring the latest works by 24 artists is on display at the HCM City Fine Arts Association.

HBSO offers Ballet Kieu, chamber music this week
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/07/2020 

The HCM City Ballet and Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will stage Ballet Kieu on July 23 and 24, and a chamber music concert on July 25.

'Sound wizard' Vu Nhat Tan passes away at age of 50
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/07/2020 

Musician Vu Nhat Tan, pioneering Vietnamese experimental sound artist, electronic musicians and a man dubbed as a “sound wizard”, has died at the age of 50.

Singing contest to find new musical talents
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/07/2020 

Hanoi Singing Contest 2020 will kick off on August 10 to find new talents for professional music, celebrating 66 years of liberation of the capital city and the 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long – Hanoi.

Paintings on lotus leaves
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/07/2020 

The lotus plant is very spiritual and loved by Vietnamese people from all walks of life.

Hanoi exhibition shows multiple faces of life
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/07/2020 

Da Dien (Polyhedra), an exhibition gathering emerging artists of Vietnamese contemporary art has just been kicked off in Hanoi.

Da Nang International Marathon to return next month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/07/2020 

The 2020 Manulife Da Nang International Marathon will return to the central coastal city from August 7 to 9, with the message “Vietnam Can”.

Sai Gon FC sign young striker Nguyen Hoang of PVF
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/07/2020 

Surprise V.League 1 leader Sai Gon FC have strengthened their squad with the loan signing of 18-year-old striker Vo Nguyen Hoang from the PVF (Promotion Fund for Vietnamese Football Talent Football Training Centre).

Online meeting discusses preparations for SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/07/2020 

The Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) is convening a virtual meeting on July 21 and 22 to review Vietnam’s preparations for hosting the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) next year.

Websites showing free movies without copyright persist
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/07/2020 

The effort to block websites providing noncopyrighted movies has brought initial success, but after one website ‘dies’, another website often arises.

Opening time for Hue Festival 2020 adjusted
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/07/2020 

The Hue Festival 2020 will open on August 26 this year, two days earlier than the previously-decided date of August 28, the festival organising board said on July 21.

“Light Gate” wins first prize in “Kilometre Zero landmark” design contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

 “Light Gate” by Pham Trung Hieu, Pham Thai Binh, Vu Binh Minh, Pham Huy Dong and Nguyen Dang Hai from Hanoi won the first prize in a contest to design the “Kilometre Zero landmark” - 

