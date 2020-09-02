AFC to consider postponing U19 Champs 2020

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have stated that they are considering a postponement to the U19 Championship 2020 and several other tournaments due to complicated developments of COVID-19.

As scheduled, the AFC will hold an online meeting next week in order to discuss proposals and ultimately make a decision on whether or not the regional tournaments can go ahead as planned.

At present, the AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals are set to get underway in Uzbekistan from October 14 to October 31. The tournament will see Vietnam compete in Group C along with Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Laos, with fixtures taking place on October 15, October 18, and October 21, respectively.

The results of the AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals will decide which teams qualify for the U20 World Cup. Indonesia is due to host to the U20 World Cup between May and June next year, with Asia being granted five places in the competition, one of which will be taken by Indonesia as tournament hosts.

Most recently, all 36 Vietnamese football players called up for training by U19 coach Philippe Troussier ahead of the upcoming AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals have tested negative for COVID-19. Going into the competition, the team have set a target of earning a place at the U20 World Cup.

Furthermore, it is also likely that both the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup 2020 will be postponed due to the COVID-19 epidemic.VOV