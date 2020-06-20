Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/06/2020 16:23:42 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

AFF Cup 2020 prepared to maintain tournament schedule

 
 
22/06/2020    15:00 GMT+7

Following discussions conducted by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF), the football organisation has decided that the regional tournament will continue to run in line with its current format, 

meaning there is no possibility for the country to host the upcoming AFF Cup 2020.

aff cup 2020 prepared to maintain tournament schedule hinh 0

According to the Malaysian website Vocket FC, the AFF believes that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic will be brought under control by the end of the year. Due to the pandemic posing less of a risk to both participants and spectators, the AFF Cup 2020 will feature both home and away matches in different countries in the hope of providing inspiration for fans across the region.

The decision comes after Vietnam had proposed holding the tournament in just one or two countries due to the complicated situation surrounding the COVID-19 epidemic at an AFF Council meeting.

With regard to the proposal, the country would have been a leading candidate to host the competition because it is one of the few regional places that has been able to cope with the impact of the virus.

 

Now the format of the tournament has been decided the nation will have to compete in both home and away fixtures.

One of the main reasons for the AFF to maintain its current format is due to the Asian Football Confederation deciding to keep World Cup 2022 qualifiers as home and away ties when they are played in October and November.

The Malaysian website Vocket FC also predicted that the draw for the AFF Cup 2020 group stage would take place in August, or possibly even later.

At present Vietnam are set to defend their status as champions at the regional tournament in line with the initial schedule from November 23 to December 31. VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Graffiti artist decorates house with images on COVID-19
Graffiti artist decorates house with images on COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

There’s a house in Hanoi’s Ha Dong District that really is a head-turner.

Hue Festival rescheduled in August
Hue Festival rescheduled in August
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/06/2020 

The 11th biennial cultural event Huế Festival will be held on August 28 to September 2 at Ngo Mon Square in Hue City, five months after its original schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dalat Ultra Trail cancelled after athlete dies
Dalat Ultra Trail cancelled after athlete dies
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/06/2020 

The fourth Dalat Ultra Trail has been cancelled after an athlete died due to extreme weather conditions.

Yoga, an invaluable gift from ancient Indian civilisation to the modern world
Yoga, an invaluable gift from ancient Indian civilisation to the modern world
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/06/2020 

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 69/131 declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

Yoga to be celebrated across nation
Yoga to be celebrated across nation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/06/2020 

The sixth International Day of Yoga (June 21) will be celebrated across the country from June 21-28 under the theme “Yoga from Home”.

Asian Football Federation refuses Vietnam proposal to host AFF Cup 2020
Asian Football Federation refuses Vietnam proposal to host AFF Cup 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/06/2020 

The Asian Football Federation (AFF) has turned down a proposal by Vietnam to organise the AFF Cup 2020.

Ngoc Hoa, a volleyball pioneer of Vietnam
Ngoc Hoa, a volleyball pioneer of Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/06/2020 

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hoa can't stand still throughout a match. She walks along the court and screams, telling players to take the right positions and what shots to make.

Vietnamese nature pressed in books
Vietnamese nature pressed in books
PHOTOSicon  20/06/2020 

By carefully putting dried flowers, leaves and grass between pages, Hoa la co (Flowers, leaves and grass) workshop has created nature books that have made an impression on international visitors.

Sam Son street carnival attracts over 80 European dancers
Sam Son street carnival attracts over 80 European dancers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/06/2020 

More than 80 European dancers will take part in a street carnival as part of the Sam Son Sea Festival 2020, scheduled to take place between June 26-27 in the north-central coastal province of Thanh Hoa.

Classical music group to present “Summer” concert
Classical music group to present “Summer” concert
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/06/2020 

The Mai House Philharmonic will hold a “Summer” concert at Mai House on June 27. File photo from the group’s Facebook page

Concert in memory of famous songwriter Trinh Cong Son
Concert in memory of famous songwriter Trinh Cong Son
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/06/2020 

Dozens of singers and musicians will perform 20 songs by the late songwriter Trinh Cong Son at a concert to be held in Hanoi next week.  

Musicians perform to thank COVID-19 fighters
Musicians perform to thank COVID-19 fighters
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/06/2020 

Vietnam's three biggest orchestras will perform together in a concert at Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM)'s Grand Hall today (June 19). 

Beauty queens return to fashion show following COVID-19 epidemic
Beauty queens return to fashion show following COVID-19 epidemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/06/2020 

H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, was joined by many beauty queens as they returned to the stage for a fashion show held in HCM City following a long suspension to all entertainment activities for the COVID-19 fight.

Keedron Bryant: Warner Records signs black protest singer, 12
Keedron Bryant: Warner Records signs black protest singer, 12
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/06/2020 

Keedron Bryant's song I Just Wanna Live was posted one day after the death of George Floyd.

Foreign media hails Vietnam schoolgirl’s effort to create art from chaos
Foreign media hails Vietnam schoolgirl’s effort to create art from chaos
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/06/2020 

Renowned media outlet Reuters of the UK has recently published an article titled “Vietnamese schoolgirl creates art from the chaos of the coronavirus”, 

Famous cai luong play on love and crime restaged
Famous cai luong play on love and crime restaged
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/06/2020 

The cai luong (reformed opera) play Tướng Cướp Bạch Hải Đường (Bandit Bach Hai Duong), a production by well-known scriptwriter Nguyen Huynh, will be restaged in a new version 61 years after its premiere.

Beekeeping in Ca Mau recognised as national intangible heritage
Beekeeping in Ca Mau recognised as national intangible heritage
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/06/2020 

Traditional beekeeping in U Minh and Tran Van Thoi districts in the southernmost province of Ca Mau was recently recognised as a national intangible heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Old soldier preserves ethnic folk music
Old soldier preserves ethnic folk music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/06/2020 

Luong Xuan Dan, a veteran of the Tay ethnic group in Yen Son District in northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang, has an endless passion for local folk music.

Hue Festival to bring visitors new tourism experience: organisers
Hue Festival to bring visitors new tourism experience: organisers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/06/2020 

The organisers of the Hue Festival have just announced the main activities taking place at the 11th Hue Festival, which will be held between August 28 and September 2.

U19 footballers gather ahead of AFC U19 Championship finals
U19 footballers gather ahead of AFC U19 Championship finals
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

Head coach of the Vietnam U19 men’s national team Philippe Troussier has called up a large squad of 29 footballers in preparation for the upcoming AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals which are set to get underway in Uzbekistan between October 14-31.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 