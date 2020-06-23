Album of music by Vietnamese-American composer released

An album of love songs by Vietnamese-American composer Lam Phuong, a famous artist in the south in the 1970s-80s, has been released in HCM City.

Pop and semi-clasical singer Duc Tuan performs in Trọn Một Kiếp Yêu (Love Forever), an album of 11 love songs by Vietnamese-American composer Lam Phuong, a famous artist in the south in 1970s-80s. Photo courtesy of the producer



The album, Trọn Một Kiếp Yêu (Love Forever), features pop and semi-clasical singer Duc Tuan who has 19 years of experience in the industry.



The work includes 11 songs about love and women. The songs were released in the 80s and 90s and are still loved by fans.



Highlighted songs are Thành Phố Buồn (Sad City), Một Mình (I’m Alone), Duyên Kiếp (Love) and Ngày Tạm Biệt (Goodbye Day).



Tuan worked with his producer, Duc Tri, a graduate in composing at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, to remix and record the songs with the support of a chamber orchestra.



“I love music by Phuong, a man of love. His music has infused passion into me,” said Tuan, adding that he was confident he could win over Phuong’s fans at home and abroad.



Musician Phuong was born in 1937 in the Cuu Long (Mekong) River Delta province of Kien Giang.



He began composing when he was 15 years old, later becoming known for songs such as Khúc Ca Ngày Mùa (Song of the Harvest), Kiếp Nghèo (The Poor) and Tình Nghĩa Đôi Ta Chỉ Thế Thôi (Our Love Ends).

Phuong composed music for leading drama theatres from the region, such as Kim Cương Troupe and Sống Troupe. After 1975, he lived in the US and then later moved to France. He now lives in California.

Phuong’s more than 200 songs have been sung by veteran singers Bach Yen, Giao Linh, Thanh Tuyen and Thanh Thuy who play a role in the country’s contemporary music.

Tuan’s album, Trọn Một Kiếp Yêu, features Tình Bơ Vơ (Lonely Love), one of Phuong’s famous songs. The song was recorded with a choir.

“I faced challenges to improve my music to meet the taste of young fans,” said Tuan, winner of the Hồ Chí Minh Television Singing Contest in 2000.

Tuan has released 20 albums in pop, R&B and musical theatre. He sings in Vietnamese, English and French. He has received several music prizes presented by TV stations, radios, and prestigious organisations.

He has worked with foreign artists, such as English conductor-composers Paul Bateman, Canadian singer Genviève Charest and Irish sound specialist Colin Voland.

His album, Trọn Một Kiếp Yêu, is available on Spotify and Apple Music. VNS

