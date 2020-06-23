Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/06/2020 09:51:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Album of music by Vietnamese-American composer released

 
 
24/06/2020    08:45 GMT+7

An album of love songs by Vietnamese-American composer Lam Phuong, a famous artist in the south in the 1970s-80s, has been released in HCM City.

Album of music by Vietnamese-American composer released
Pop and semi-clasical singer Duc Tuan performs in Trọn Một Kiếp Yêu (Love Forever), an album of 11 love songs by Vietnamese-American composer Lam Phuong, a famous artist in the south in 1970s-80s.  Photo courtesy of the producer


The album, Trọn Một Kiếp Yêu (Love Forever), features pop and semi-clasical singer Duc Tuan who has 19 years of experience in the industry.

The work includes 11 songs about love and women. The songs were released in the 80s and 90s and are still loved by fans.

Highlighted songs are Thành Phố Buồn (Sad City), Một Mình (I’m Alone), Duyên Kiếp (Love) and Ngày Tạm Biệt (Goodbye Day).

Tuan worked with his producer, Duc Tri, a graduate in composing at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, to remix and record the songs with the support of a chamber orchestra.

“I love music by Phuong, a man of love. His music has infused passion into me,” said Tuan, adding that he was confident he could win over Phuong’s fans at home and abroad.

Musician Phuong was born in 1937 in the Cuu Long (Mekong) River Delta province of Kien Giang.

He began composing when he was 15 years old, later becoming known for songs such as Khúc Ca Ngày Mùa (Song of the Harvest), Kiếp Nghèo (The Poor) and Tình Nghĩa Đôi Ta Chỉ Thế Thôi (Our Love Ends).

Phuong composed music for leading drama theatres from the region, such as Kim Cương Troupe and Sống Troupe. After 1975, he lived in the US and then later moved to France. He now lives in California.

Phuong’s more than 200 songs have been sung by veteran singers Bach Yen, Giao Linh, Thanh Tuyen and Thanh Thuy who play a role in the country’s contemporary music.

Tuan’s album, Trọn Một Kiếp Yêu, features Tình Bơ Vơ (Lonely Love), one of Phuong’s famous songs. The song was recorded with a choir.

“I faced challenges to improve my music to meet the taste of young fans,” said Tuan, winner of the Hồ Chí Minh Television Singing Contest in 2000.

 

Tuan has released 20 albums in pop, R&B and musical theatre. He sings in Vietnamese, English and French. He has received several music prizes presented by TV stations, radios, and prestigious organisations.

He has worked with foreign artists, such as English conductor-composers Paul Bateman, Canadian singer Genviève Charest and Irish sound specialist Colin Voland.

His album, Trọn Một Kiếp Yêu, is available on Spotify and Apple Music.  VNS

Overseas Vietnamese singer Quang Le to perform solo in HCM City

Overseas Vietnamese singer Quang Le to perform solo in HCM City

Vietnamese-American singer Quang Le will stage a solo performance at the outdoor Trong Dong Music Stage in HCM City this weekend.

VN diva releases new music video to thank COVID-19 fighters

VN diva releases new music video to thank COVID-19 fighters

Vietnamese singer Hong Nhung has released a new music video to pay tribute to health workers, soldiers and volunteers in Vietnam fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
Promoting traditional games urgently needed in modern society
Promoting traditional games urgently needed in modern society
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

Folk games, a common childhood memory of many generations of Vietnamese people, are gradually fading in modern society. 

Hanoi FC named as most valuable Vietnamese football club
Hanoi FC named as most valuable Vietnamese football club
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/06/2020 

V.League 1 champions Hanoi FC have been named as the Vietnamese football club with the highest estimated market value of EUR3.65 million, as calculated by football website Transfermarkt.

Concert to celebrate COVID-19 frontline workers
Concert to celebrate COVID-19 frontline workers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnamese singers and composers will take part in Khi Ta Sống (When We Come Alive) concert in HCM City on June 27 to celebrate frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese artworks to be auctioned online
Vietnamese artworks to be auctioned online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/06/2020 

A total of 143 artworks by Vietnamese artists in different generations will be auctioned worldwide on June 27 via the Drouot Digital platform in Paris.

Van Quyet strike named among five best acrobatic goals by AFC
Van Quyet strike named among five best acrobatic goals by AFC
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Nguyen Van Quyet’s stunning strike against Ceres Negros FC of the Philippines in 2017 has been listed among the five best acrobatic goals, announced the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Vietnam's top tennis player triumphs at VTF Masters 500
Vietnam's top tennis player triumphs at VTF Masters 500
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/06/2020 

Vietnamese No 1 tennis player Ly Hoang Nam of Hai Dang Club proved his talent at the VTF Masters 500 - Hai Dang Cup which concluded in the southern province of Tay Ninh on Sunday.

Japanese fund invests US$8m into VN cinema group
Japanese fund invests US$8m into VN cinema group
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/06/2020 

Beta Media has officially signed a contract to receive US$8 million from Japanese investment fund Daiwa PI Partners.

Exhibition shows artworks inspired by music
Exhibition shows artworks inspired by music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/06/2020 

With a smartphone, visitors can scan the QR code on the painting by Jacob Reymond at an exhibition which has opened in Hanoi, then listen to the song that inspired him to create the painting.

Entertainment Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC June 22-28
Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC June 22-28
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/06/2020 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Past and present linked in Hanoi’s tradition of enjoying lotus tea
Past and present linked in Hanoi’s tradition of enjoying lotus tea
YOUR VIETNAMicon  22/06/2020 

For many people, tea is not just a drink. Tea drinking has become an elegant hobby enjoyed by many Vietnamese people and Hanoians in particular.

Int’l Yoga Day draws nearly 3,000 in Quang Ninh
Int’l Yoga Day draws nearly 3,000 in Quang Ninh
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/06/2020 

The sixth International Yoga Day, themed “Yoga from home”, drew nearly 3,000 yogis at home and abroad in the northern province of Quang Ninh on June 21.

Vietnam placed in same group as Laos for AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals
Vietnam placed in same group as Laos for AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/06/2020 

The Vietnamese U19 men’s national football team have been drawn in Group C at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U19 Championship 2020 finals and will take on regional rivals such as Laos, Australia, and Saudi Arabia.

AFF Cup 2020 prepared to maintain tournament schedule
AFF Cup 2020 prepared to maintain tournament schedule
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/06/2020 

Following discussions conducted by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF), the football organisation has decided that the regional tournament will continue to run in line with its current format, 

Graffiti artist decorates house with images on COVID-19
Graffiti artist decorates house with images on COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/06/2020 

There’s a house in Hanoi’s Ha Dong District that really is a head-turner.

Hue Festival rescheduled in August
Hue Festival rescheduled in August
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/06/2020 

The 11th biennial cultural event Huế Festival will be held on August 28 to September 2 at Ngo Mon Square in Hue City, five months after its original schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dalat Ultra Trail cancelled after athlete dies
Dalat Ultra Trail cancelled after athlete dies
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/06/2020 

The fourth Dalat Ultra Trail has been cancelled after an athlete died due to extreme weather conditions.

Yoga, an invaluable gift from ancient Indian civilisation to the modern world
Yoga, an invaluable gift from ancient Indian civilisation to the modern world
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/06/2020 

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 69/131 declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

Yoga to be celebrated across nation
Yoga to be celebrated across nation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/06/2020 

The sixth International Day of Yoga (June 21) will be celebrated across the country from June 21-28 under the theme “Yoga from Home”.

Asian Football Federation refuses Vietnam proposal to host AFF Cup 2020
Asian Football Federation refuses Vietnam proposal to host AFF Cup 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/06/2020 

The Asian Football Federation (AFF) has turned down a proposal by Vietnam to organise the AFF Cup 2020.

Ngoc Hoa, a volleyball pioneer of Vietnam
Ngoc Hoa, a volleyball pioneer of Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/06/2020 

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hoa can't stand still throughout a match. She walks along the court and screams, telling players to take the right positions and what shots to make.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 