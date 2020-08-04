All tennis tournaments in August postponed

The Vietnam Tennis Federation has decided to postpone all tennis tournaments slated for August due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in several provinces and cities.

SEA Games 30 gold medalist Ly Hoang Nam will miss a chance to play any official match in August due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. — Photo baovanhoa.vn

The decision was made after the outbreak of COVID-19 and diphtheria in parts of the country.

The national Youth Tennis Tournament VTF Junior Tour 2- Hoai An Cup was expected to be held in Dak Lak from July 20 to July 28. However, the tournament had to be postponed due to the outbreak of diphtheria in Dak Lak at the beginning of July.

After VTF Junior Tour 2 was cancelled, players were to head to the VTF Junior Tour 3- Hai Dang Cup which was expected to start this month in Tay Ninh Province.

Next, they were set to compete in the VTF Junior Tour 4 - Sun World Cup which was planned for August 23 to August 31 in Da Nang.

For national players, the VTF Master 500 - 2 was also scheduled to take place in August in Da Nang.

But everything was postponed due to the latest outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From the beginning of 2020, only a few athletes have competed in the 8th Mekong Delta Sport Festival. Most of the players have yet to compete in youth competitions and national championships.

The Vietnam Tennis Federation has yet to announce when the postponed tournaments will be held. VNS

