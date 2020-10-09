Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/10/2020 21:04:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City beauty spots featured on Ao Dai

13/10/2020    20:52 GMT+7

Many beauty spots in HCM City have been featured on long dresses (Ao Dai) which were displayed at the on-going HCM City Ao Dai Festival.

The seventh Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival was started on October 11 at the Vietnam History Museum in District 1, with many excellent collections of famous designers on show.

This is the first event for a range of activities during the Hello Ho Chi Minh City tourism promotion campaign after Covid-19 pandemic.

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the municipal people’s committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said the annual festival contributes to preserving and promoting the nation’s traditional values. He mentioned the necessity to preserve the beauty of Ao Dai. He also hoped that the Ao Dai would become a popular choice for people in HCM City and tourists.

 

Chairman of the municipal people’s committee Nguyen Thanh Phong speaks at the opening ceremony on October 11.


This year’s event attracted the participation of 14 designers with 500 new design models, including Nguyen Tuan, Viet Hung, Vo Viet Chung, Ella Phan, Tuan Hai, Nhat Dung and Do Trinh Hoai Nam.

Long dresses by Designer Vo Viet Chung which are made by a rare kind of satin were among the most impressive collection 

Designer Tuan Hai’s collection inspired by birds on Dong Son Drum 

 

 

 

HCM City’s tourist attractions such as Bui Vien walking street,Thu Thiem Bridge and Ben Thanh Market also featured on the long dresses

 

 

 

Vo Thi Ngoc Thuy, deputy director of the HCM City Department of Tourism said that activities to promote the Ao Dai will be held in tourist sites in HCM City as well as schools and industrial parks.

The festival will end on November 20. Dtinews

Pham Nguyen

Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival opens

Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival opens

The seventh Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival kicked off on October 11 at the Vietnam History Museum in District 1, with many excellent collections of Vietnam’s national dress from famous designers on show.

 
 

Other News

.
Over 2,000 women participate in Ao Dai week in Ha Long
Over 2,000 women participate in Ao Dai week in Ha Long
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

With Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh hosting an Ao Dai week to celebrate the country’s traditional long dress, over 2,000 women have taken part in a street parade in tribute of the national outfit.

Bottom-of-the-table Quang Nam hire new manager
Bottom-of-the-table Quang Nam hire new manager
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

A month after the resigning amid controversy at Thanh Hoa FC, Nguyen Thanh Cong has been appointed as head coach of Quang Nam FC, the club has confirmed.

Online theatre sets new trend for performing arts
Online theatre sets new trend for performing arts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Since the resurgence of COVID-19 epidemic in late July, the idea of creating an online theater to connect the audience to art continues to "heat up".

Ancestor worship, a sacred rite of the Lo Lo in Ha Giang
Ancestor worship, a sacred rite of the Lo Lo in Ha Giang
YOUR VIETNAMicon  3 giờ trước 

The Lo Lo ethnic minority people live mostly in Lung Cu commune, Ha Giang province. They live harmoniously with other ethnic groups of the Dong Van stone plateau while maintaining their ancient customs and traditions.

Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival opens
Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

The seventh Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival kicked off on October 11 at the Vietnam History Museum in District 1, with many excellent collections of Vietnam’s national dress from famous designers on show.

A unique moment captured in time
A unique moment captured in time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

With more than 10 photo books already published, independent photographer Nguyen A’s latest offering is Vietnamese Spirit and the Fight Against COVID-19.

35 contestants progress to grand final of Miss Vietnam 2020
35 contestants progress to grand final of Miss Vietnam 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/10/2020 

A total of 35 leading entrants have made it through the semi-finals of Miss Vietnam 2020, which recently took place in Hanoi, with the participants now preparing for the pageant’s grand final.

Japanese director to work with VN theatre
Japanese director to work with VN theatre
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/10/2020 

Japanese artist Tsuyoshi Sugiyama has been announced as an art advisor and stage director at the Vietnam Youth Theatre, the first time the theatre has a foreign art advisor and director as its official member.

Musesum dedicated to VN’s most celebrated revolutionary poet opens
Musesum dedicated to VN’s most celebrated revolutionary poet opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/10/2020 

A museum dedicated to Vietnam’s most celebrated revolutionary poet To Huu opens tomorrow, giving visitors the chance to learn about Vietnamese history in the 20th century.

Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Autumn days
Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Autumn days
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/10/2020 

This monumental architectural work was built by dynasties in many historical periods it’s the most important relic site in the system of monuments.

Book about armed forces wins first prize at National Book Awards
Book about armed forces wins first prize at National Book Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/10/2020 

Doan Binh Tay Tien (Advancing Westward Regiment) by poet Quang Dung was among three books that have won first prizes at the National Book Awards 2020.

A tale told all over the world
A tale told all over the world
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/10/2020 

For Hanoi book collector Le Hai Doan, De Men Phieu Luu Ky (Diary of a Cricket) is a special book that has helped him make friends with others around the world who feel the same way.

Singer Jack to represent Vietnam at MTV Europe Music Awards
Singer Jack to represent Vietnam at MTV Europe Music Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/10/2020 

Young songwriter and singer Jack will be the representative of Vietnam at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) Best Southeast Asia Act 2020 event.

Hoan Kiem Lake “changes” its appearance
Hoan Kiem Lake “changes” its appearance
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/10/2020 

Hoan Kiem Lake in the capital city of Hanoi has given a new “cleaner and more beautiful coat” with improved sidewalks and stone pedestals and emerald green waters.

Mai House Philharmonic to present “Autumn” concert
Mai House Philharmonic to present “Autumn” concert
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/10/2020 

The Mai House Philharmonic will hold an “Autumn at Mai House: Back to Our Childhood” concert at Mai House Saigon on October 23.

Unique architecture of Vietnamese communal houses introduced to German audiences
Unique architecture of Vietnamese communal houses introduced to German audiences
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  10/10/2020 

A photo exhibition entitled “Vietnamese communal house” was opened in Berlin on October 8, featuring the unique architecture of ancient village communal houses through the lens of architect-photographer Tran Trung Hieu.

Gold laminating and gilding in Kieu Ky Village
Gold laminating and gilding in Kieu Ky Village
YOUR VIETNAMicon  10/10/2020 

The Kieu Ky gold laminating craft village (Gia Lam District, Hanoi) has a history of about 400 years. Through ups and downs, people still retain their traditional profession with stages that require ingenuity and sophistication.

Newbies Ha Tinh enjoy surprise V.League 1 success
Newbies Ha Tinh enjoy surprise V.League 1 success
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/10/2020 

V.League 1 newcomers Hong Linh Ha Tinh were tipped for relegation at the start of this season, but instead hav become the surprise package of the top-flight.

Vietnam’s culinary channel to be honoured at YouTube FanFest
Vietnam’s culinary channel to be honoured at YouTube FanFest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/10/2020 

A YouTube channel featuring local recipes by a mother in a rural area will be among representatives of Vietnam at the YouTube FanFest 2020 that will take place on October 11.

Swimsuit photoshoot offers Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants chance to stun fans
Swimsuit photoshoot offers Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants chance to stun fans
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/10/2020 

As many as 60 entrants set to compete in the semi-finals of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant put their wonderful figures on display during a swimsuit photoshoot.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 