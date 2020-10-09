HCM City beauty spots featured on Ao Dai

Many beauty spots in HCM City have been featured on long dresses (Ao Dai) which were displayed at the on-going HCM City Ao Dai Festival.

The seventh Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival was started on October 11 at the Vietnam History Museum in District 1, with many excellent collections of famous designers on show.



This is the first event for a range of activities during the Hello Ho Chi Minh City tourism promotion campaign after Covid-19 pandemic.



In his opening remarks, Chairman of the municipal people’s committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said the annual festival contributes to preserving and promoting the nation’s traditional values. He mentioned the necessity to preserve the beauty of Ao Dai. He also hoped that the Ao Dai would become a popular choice for people in HCM City and tourists.

Chairman of the municipal people's committee Nguyen Thanh Phong speaks at the opening ceremony on October 11.





This year’s event attracted the participation of 14 designers with 500 new design models, including Nguyen Tuan, Viet Hung, Vo Viet Chung, Ella Phan, Tuan Hai, Nhat Dung and Do Trinh Hoai Nam.

Long dresses by Designer Vo Viet Chung which are made by a rare kind of satin were among the most impressive collection

Designer Tuan Hai's collection inspired by birds on Dong Son Drum









HCM City's tourist attractions such as Bui Vien walking street,Thu Thiem Bridge and Ben Thanh Market also featured on the long dresses













Vo Thi Ngoc Thuy, deputy director of the HCM City Department of Tourism said that activities to promote the Ao Dai will be held in tourist sites in HCM City as well as schools and industrial parks.

The festival will end on November 20. Dtinews

