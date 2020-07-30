Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Ao Dai long dress to be promoted during 2020 Hue Festival

31/07/2020    07:21 GMT+7

A day in honor of Ao Dai, Vietnam’s traditional long dress, will be a highlight of the Hue Festival, scheduled to open in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue in September.

Ao Dai long dress to be promoted during 2020 Hue Festival
Hue ladies wear Ao Dai and conical hats.

The event aims to promote Hue dress and culture to a wider audience worldwide as part a collective effort to preserve the Ao Dai and promote Ao Dai-based tourism products.

In 1744, after being crowned King of Phu Xuan (the Nguyen dynasty's capital in Hue), Lord Nguyen Phuc Khoat decided to reform the royal court attire.

Since then, the Hue Ao Dai has become the main costume of people in part of the kingdom. Minh Mang, the Nguyen dynasty’s second king, was later credited with popularizing the Ao Dai throughout the kingdom.

Thua Thien-Hue province hopes to build a trademark for the Hue Ao Dai and will encourage locals to don the dress during the 2020 Hue Festival and demonstrate it designed for school wear, for everyday wear, for traditional festivals, and for special family rituals.

 

“When we think of Hue, the first things that cross our minds are violet Ao Dai, conical hats, and the long glossy hair of Hue ladies. Violet Ao Dai are associated with nowhere else but Hue,” said designer Dang Thi Minh Hanh. 

Research into the Hue Ao Dai will shape a new Ao Dai Museum in Thua Thien-Hue province, where local authorities intend to preserve the traditional five-paneled Ao Dai and hold a modern Ao Dai design contest.

Painter Nguyen Duc Binh, chief of the Dinh Lang Viet (Vietnamese Communal Houses) Club, which is keen on preserving ancient heritages, said, “The province should sponsor research into both men’s and women’s Ao Dai. Hue needs an Ao Dai museum to promote the costume and provide a source of materials for further research. The five-paneled dress, which is starting to disappear, should be reinvigorated.”

Thua Thien-Hue province is compiling a dossier to request recognition of the Ao Dai as a national cultural heritage and then seek UNESCOt title in the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity category.

“The project ‘Hue - Vietnam’s Ao Dai Capital’ will create an Ao Dai exhibition and hold a celebration day on which all Hue people, both men and women, will wear the traditional dress," said Phan Ngoc Tho, Chairman of the Thua Thien-Hue provincial People’s Committee, adding that this year Ao Dai Day will fall on September 2 during the Hue Festival. VOV5

 
 

Vietnam senior and U22 national teams to gather on August 10
Vietnam senior and U22 national teams to gather on August 10
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese national men’s senior football team will be joined by the national U22 side as both teams take part in a training camp from August 10 to August 16

Pop singer fined for spreading false news on Covid-19
Pop singer fined for spreading false news on Covid-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

Pop singer Hoa Minzy has just been fined VND7.5 million (USD326) for spreading false news about Covid-19 on Facebook.

Hanoi DJ suspended over performance outfit
Hanoi DJ suspended over performance outfit
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

A female DJ in Hanoi has just been suspended for her offensive dress-up during a show at a local bar.

Tokyo 2020: Olympics and Paralympics may have 'limited spectators'
Tokyo 2020: Olympics and Paralympics may have 'limited spectators'
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

The Olympics and Paralympics could be held in front of “a limited number of spectators” because of Covid-19, says Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto.

FIFA to offer US$1.5 million aid to Vietnam football
FIFA to offer US$1.5 million aid to Vietnam football
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

The International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) has announced it will offer a US$1.5 million bailout package to each of its national football federations throughout Southeast Asia (SEA),

Miss Vietnam contestants stun fans with swimsuit photoshoot
Miss Vietnam contestants stun fans with swimsuit photoshoot
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

A range of contestants competing in Miss Vietnam 2020 have wowed fans by putting their wonderful figures on display in a swimsuit photoshoot.

Exhibition features young artistic talents
Exhibition features young artistic talents
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

Artworks by Vietnamese artists aged from 18 to 35 are on display at an exhibition at the Vietnam Culture Arts Exhibition Centre located at No 2 Hoa Lu Street, Hanoi.

Kids call for protection of wildlife
Kids call for protection of wildlife
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/07/2020 

Paintings, photos and posters created by children aged 6-14 are on display at an exhibition calling on people to protect wildlife.

VPF rejects calls to scrap V.League 1 season
VPF rejects calls to scrap V.League 1 season
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/07/2020 

The head honcho of domestic football has come out against calls to cancel the season amid the return of community coronavirus transmission in Vietnam.

Jazz pianist holds concerts to launch solo career
Jazz pianist holds concerts to launch solo career
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

Ten years after his debut concerts after graduating in Sweden and returning to Vietnam, jazz pianist Tuan Nam will perform in Hanoi and HCM City next month.

War veteran photographer captures world with one hand
War veteran photographer captures world with one hand
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

Snapping a beautiful photo requires the photographer capture the moment with sharp eyes and quick hands. 

Exhibition by female sculptor opens in Hanoi
Exhibition by female sculptor opens in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

Artist Lap Phuong is displaying sculptures at her first solo exhibition entitled Âm Dương (Yin and Yang). 

Showbiz shows signs of revival after virus crisis
Showbiz shows signs of revival after virus crisis
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

The Vietnamese art scene has shown encouraging signs of revival after being devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic as the country moves into a 'new normal'.

New theatre enthrals kids in Da Nang
New theatre enthrals kids in Da Nang
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

A lack of playgrounds for kids is an issue for many localities around Vietnam, especially urban areas.

Vietnamese youth thrilled by virtual K-pop show Dream Concert CONNECT
Vietnamese youth thrilled by virtual K-pop show Dream Concert CONNECT
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

Dream Concert CONNECT, a virtual K-pop show, took place at the National Academy of Music from July 25 to 26, attracting over 800 young people who got to experience the first event of its kind in Hanoi.

V.League goal makes international headlines
V.League goal makes international headlines
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/07/2020 

A goal from Brazilian striker Rodrigo Dias of Quang Nam FC in the V.League 1 has won plaudits from foreign newspapers, with some saying it should be in contention for the prestigious FIFA Puskás Award. 

Hello Vietnam songwriter weds half Vietnamese novelist in Paris
Hello Vietnam songwriter weds half Vietnamese novelist in Paris
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/07/2020 

In a highly private ceremony in the Paris V arrondissement on Saturday July 25, author of Hello Vietnam tied the knot with his partner for a few years, Line Papin, 

Chairman takes control of team matters at HCM City
Chairman takes control of team matters at HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/07/2020 

It’s all change at V.League 1 HCM City team following the announcement that South Korean coach Chung Hae-seong will be replaced.

HCM City beat Vinacomin to win Women’s National Football Cup
HCM City beat Vinacomin to win Women’s National Football Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/07/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City took the trophy at the 2020 Women’s National Football Cup after breezing past Vinacomin 2-0 in the final at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre on July 25 night.

V.League 1 again postponed due to COVID-19
V.League 1 again postponed due to COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/07/2020 

Football chiefs have postponed the V.League because of the renewed threat of COVID-19.

