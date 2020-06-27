Ao Dai seeks national intangible heritage title

A national scientific workshop was held in Hanoi on June 26 to evaluate the historical aspects, customs, cultural values, and identity of Ao Dai, the traditional long dress of Vietnam, seeking recognition as national intangible heritage.

Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trinh Thi Thuy emphasised that the Ministry has been active in arranging a diverse range of activities in an effort to recognise the national outfit as part the country’s intangible cultural heritage.

She noted that these moves will serve to successfully compile dossiers aimed at seeking UNESCO recognition for Ao Dai to be a piece of cultural heritage for all of humanity in the future.

In addition, the thorough study of heritage issues will greatly contribute to devising proper solutions in a bid to preserve and promote Ao Dai in line with the 2003 UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage and Vietnam’s Law on Cultural Heritage. VOV