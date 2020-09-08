Arsene Wenger to coach French stars for friendly in Vietnam next year

Coach Arsene Wenger alongside many French veteran players including former UEFA President Michel Platini, Fabien Barthez, Jean Pierre Papin, Marcel Desailly and Nicolas Anelka will go to Vietnam for a friendly match in 2021.

Arsene Wenger seen in Vietnam in 2013. — Photo laodong.vn

French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery had a recent meeting with the National Sports Administration and said football is the passion of the people of both countries.

In recent years, both French and Vietnamese sports have excited their fans and France wants to go further, especially in football when Vietnam is setting a clear goal that is reaching the World Cup, he said.

To accomplish this goal, France has implemented a project to bring a French football team to play a friendly match in Vietnam with the team of retired world-famous stars with coach Arsene Wenger.

This project aims to boost co-operation between the two countries as well as diplomatic, cultural and economic relations of the two countries; promote and support Vietnamese football development plan, youth vision and training, and support the humanitarian fund in Vietnam on education and child development.

The fans will have the opportunity to witness the return to Vietnam of former Arsenal coach Wenger, who toured the country with the Premier League side in 2013.

In addition to the friendly match, the retired French stars are set to take part in a seminar and exchanges with Vietnamese spectators. VNS