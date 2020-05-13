Art exchange celebrates Ho Chi Minh's birthday

To celebrate President Ho Chi Minh's 130th birthday (May 19, 1890 - 2020), an art exchange programme themed "Ho Chi Minh - Journey of Desires 2020” was held in Hanoi on May 12.

Artists perform at the exchange programme "Ho Chi Minh - Journey of Desires 2020” in Hanoi on May 12.

The event aimed to celebrate typical examples of studying and following Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality and style.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc highlighted President Ho Chi Minh’s brilliant example of revolutionary morality and style.

The Politburo issued Directive 05 on May 15, 2016 on studying and following Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and style, he said, adding that the studying and following has been a regular task of Party organisations, levels, political-social organisations and localities, thus contributing to building a pure, strong, and effective Party and political system as well as to national construction and safeguard in new situation.

The show told profound and simple stories about President Ho Chi Minh, especially his thoughts, stories and lessons about personnel work, especially the fight to avoid and prevent "illnesses" that degraded the ideology, morality and behaviour of Party officials and members.

The programme also honoured typical examples of learning and following Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality and style, with stories, reports about good practices and effective models that have had practical values to the community and society.

With profound content and an honest view, the event inspired learning, practicing and following in Ho Chi Minh's examples.

It also held meaning for the Party and whole of society, and consolidated and fostered confidence among Party officials and members and the whole people in the Party's leadership./.VNA