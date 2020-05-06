Athletes to run in Da Nang’s International Marathon in August

The Manulife Danang International Marathon 2020 will be held on August 9 at the Bien Dong Park in Da Nang City.

Athletes take part in last year's Danang International Marathon. This year's event will be on August 9. Photo of rundanang.com

The eighth edition of the tournament, which is recognised by the World Athletics Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, is expected to welcome about 10,000 participants.

They will compete in four categories of 42km, 21km, 10km and 5km. There is a sideline event of 1km Ronny Dash for children.

Results of this event could be used to register to compete at the Boston Marathon, one of the six biggest marathons in the world.

Last year, the Da Nang marathon attracted more than 9,000 runners from 67 countries and territories. Reigning champion Le Tan Hi, who ended foreigners’ domination at the event, will defend his title in the 42km class. VNS