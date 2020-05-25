Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/05/2020 07:38:23 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ballerina Thu Hue with a dream to conquer the peaks

 
 
26/05/2020    07:32 GMT+7

Forbes Vietnam magazine has announced its list of “Top 30 Under 30” in 2020 to honour the most influential faces in the country. Among them is ballerina Nguyen Thu Hue from the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Theatre,

 the first Vietnamese ballerina to perform both leading roles as the white and black swans in Swan Lake. Hue shares with Hanh Nguyen and Quynh Hoa her love for dancing.

Ballerina Thu Hue with a dream to conquer the peaks
Ballerina Nguyen Thu Hue. Photo courtesy of the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Theatre

Nguyen Thu Hue graduated from the Vietnam Dance Academy and signed for the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Theatre (VNOB) in 2012. She won first prize at the competition for “talented students from the cultural and arts schools nationwide”. She has performed solo in Chopiana, Giselle and Nutcracker. Hue marked a milestone in her career with the roles of the white and black swans in the famous Swan Lake, which was reproduced by the VNOB after being absent from the Vietnamese stage for 35 years. Recently she was ranked in the “Top 30 Under 30” list in 2020 by Forbes Vietnam magazine for her significant contributions to the arts.

You have been ranked in the “Top 30 Under 30” list by Forbes Vietnam magazine. How do you feel?

I feel surprised and happy to be ranked on the same list as really prominent people in different fields. It’s an honour and great motivation for me to nurture my passion for ballet. I hope that more Vietnamese people will fall in love with the art, making a contribution to inspiring younger generations.

You are the first Vietnamese ballerina to perform both leading roles as the white and black swans in Swan Lake. The roles require talent, good health and hard work to achieve the desired technique. What made you dare to do it at such a young age?

Yes, it was a really big challenge for me. The white and black roles feature two sides of life, representing good and evil within each person. I’ve performed good characters many times but have never acted in the bad role like the black swan, which is a symbol of emotion, creating conflict and difficulty to reach perfection.

I think when I stand on stage, the soul of the character and I must be one. If I think I am trying to perform for just the audience, it means I have not yet touched my heart. To express the conflict between the good and the evil characters, which the audiences could not recognise whether it is white, black or me, I had to spend evenings feeling those emotional states with my own soul rather than imitating or acting like others. It is a process of learning and practising hard.

However, I did it. It’s a milestone in my career, something I’m proud of.

Ballerina Thu Hue with a dream to conquer the peaks
A scene from Swan Lake performed by the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Theatre's artists. Photo courtesy of the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Theatre

Do you feel pressure to take on other roles following the great success of Swan Lake?

No, I don’t. The success of Swan Lake has pushed me to go ahead and challenge myself in other roles. There is a store of emotions inside me. New roles could help me show and live with those emotions that I cannot share in daily life. It helps me satisfy my exploration.

What made you choose to pursue ballet?

I was born into a poor family in the mountainous district of Cam Thuy in the central province of Thanh Hoa.

 

The boys and girls in my native village spent most of their time studying at school. After university graduation, they came back to the village looking for a job and a partner to marry. That’s the routine most people in my village followed. But I’m different. I wanted to explore the big and colourful world outside.

Along with that, I've liked singing and dancing since I was a little girl. I was confident I could perform in front of many people.

One day I heard that the Vietnam Dance Academy was recruiting in my native province, I asked my parents to allow me to try. I was 12 years old at that time. My parents didn’t agree because I was too young to live and study in Hanoi, which was too far from home. I told them I would go on 'hunger-strike' if they did not agree. I think it’s so funny because at that time I even didn’t know what ballet was. But it was my destiny.

You weren't aware of the difficulties and challenges you would face at that time, were you?

No, I wasn't. But when I met and experienced the challenges, it was too late to change my mind. I could not quit simply because I had to save face. I could not say that word. And I didn’t want anyone (even my parents) to know about my hard work and serious injuries. I didn’t want them to witness me crying. All I wanted them to know was just my joy, happiness and success on stage.

I struggled to become a ballerina, and I was discouraged so many times but my teachers, veteran dancers and VNOB leaders have inspired and supported me a lot along the way.

A ballerina has to train hard and sacrifice a lot to achieve success. What do you think about this?

When I decided to work for the VNOB, I hoped I would have the opportunity to stand on stage and perform for as long as my health allowed.

I admire artists who have sacrificed their personal happiness to devote themselves to the arts. I have tried to balance both my career and happiness. And I am happy with my choice.

Have you thought of taking Vietnamese ballet abroad or winning prestigious global awards?

Yes, of course. I would like more chances to contribute to the country’s ballet arts, bringing the art form closer to Vietnamese audiences.

I hope Vietnamese ballet will develop more and more in the international arena. VNS

Ballerina Thu Hue: Ballet helps me discover myself

Ballerina Thu Hue: Ballet helps me discover myself

Forbes Vietnam magazine has announced the “Top 30 Under 30” list to honour the most influential faces in the country, including artist Thu Hue from the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Theatre (VNOB) for her impressive contributions in 2019.

Foreign website lavishes praise on local fashionista Chau Bui

Foreign website lavishes praise on local fashionista Chau Bui

The China Times has offered kind praise for the diversified fashion style showcased by Vietnamese influencer Chau Bui, describing her as the Vietnamese version of the Korean actress Song Hye Kyo.

 
 

Other News

.
New excavation unearths citadel's secrets
New excavation unearths citadel's secrets
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

The "secrets" of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel complex, including the ancient citadel itself, are continuing to reveal themselves to archaeologists from the Thang Long - Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre and the Institute of Archaeology.

Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC on May 25-31
Events in Hanoi & HCMC on May 25-31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

EXHIBITION

Vietnam’s masterpiece ‘Tale of Kieu’ to be adapted for ballet stage for the first time
Vietnam’s masterpiece ‘Tale of Kieu’ to be adapted for ballet stage for the first time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) is creating a new ballet based on Vietnam’s 18th century poetic masterpiece ‘Tale of Kieu’, marking the first time the masterpiece has been adapted to ballet stage.

Vietnamese thriller film to open for Halloween
Vietnamese thriller film to open for Halloween
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

The thriller Song Song (Two Faces) about a married woman who loses her memory after a traffic accident will be released in cinemas during the Halloween holiday.

Vietnamese film poster designer reveals work
Vietnamese film poster designer reveals work
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

The posters for many Vietnamese blockbusters such as Song Lang, Cô Ba Sài Gòn (The Tailor) and Tấm Cám: Chuyện Chưa Kể (Tấm Cám: The Untold Story) have gone viral and attracted increasing numbers of people to cinemas.

Silhouette sculptures by young artist promote green lifestyle
Silhouette sculptures by young artist promote green lifestyle
VIDEOicon  20 giờ trước 

Instead of throwing out his garbage like most people do, a young man in Hanoi has turned them into beautiful silhouette sculptures.

Van Hau listed among Asia’s most prominent defenders
Van Hau listed among Asia’s most prominent defenders
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Prestigious sports website Fox Sports Asia has created a poll for football supporters to select their dream Asian defence and renowned Vietnam defender Doan Van Hau is listed among the nine nominees.

The O Du ethnic group
The O Du ethnic group
YOUR VIETNAMicon  23 giờ trước 

Of Vietnam’s 54 ethnic groups, several consist of a few hundred people living in remote mountain areas. The O Du in Nghe An province is one of the groups with the smallest populations.

Quang region’s folk singing preserved in Hoi An
Quang region’s folk singing preserved in Hoi An
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

When night falls, the ancient town of Hoi An, a World Cultural Heritage Site, glows with the light of thousands of lanterns.

Online entertainment grows thanks to COVID-19
Online entertainment grows thanks to COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/05/2020 

Online entertainment providers are enjoying a surge in users as social distancing and COVID-19 force people to stay at home.

Village wells through the lens of photographer Le Bich
Village wells through the lens of photographer Le Bich
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/05/2020 

Almost every village in Vietnam has at least one well, an indispensable part of the classic Vietnamese rural tradition of banyan tree, well, and communal house yard.

Local artists set to participate in UN75 youth forum
Local artists set to participate in UN75 youth forum
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/05/2020 

A host of Vietnamese singers and composers are gearing up to take part in the United Nations’ UN75 youth forum as it gets underway on May 24 to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the prestigious international organisation.

Exhibition features 50 art works on Hanoi’s ancient village
Exhibition features 50 art works on Hanoi’s ancient village
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/05/2020 

An exhibition featuring 50 art fine works on the heritage of an ancient village in Hanoi opened at the Centre for Art Exhibition and Exhibitions of Fine Arts, Photography, Hanoi on May 22.

Luu Quang Vu’s drama marks return of cultural events
Luu Quang Vu’s drama marks return of cultural events
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/05/2020 

Bệnh Sĩ (Egotism) by late playwright Luu Quang Vu will be staged on Saturday evening at the Hanoi Opera House, marking the return of cultural activities after the pandemic.

Annual charity bicycle ride raises US$27,000
Annual charity bicycle ride raises US$27,000
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/05/2020 

H2H (Hanoi to HCM City), an annual charity bicycle ride that supports Vietnamese children’s charities, turned virtual this year in an innovative response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Football resumes after virus outbreak
Football resumes after virus outbreak
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/05/2020 

Thousands of Vietnamese football fans are eagerly awaiting the first match after several months of suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minh wins after hattrick of troubles at HCM City Cycling Cup
Minh wins after hattrick of troubles at HCM City Cycling Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/05/2020 

Le Nguyet Minh of HCM City finally found his first stage win at the HCM City Television Cycling Cup on Friday.

Ethnic people strive to keep traditional craft alive
Ethnic people strive to keep traditional craft alive
VIDEOicon  23/05/2020 

Zeng, the traditional art of brocade weaving, has long been a skill among the Ta Oi ethnic people in the mountainous district of A Luoi in Thua Thien-Hue province. 

HCM City FC have most expensive squad in V.League: Transfermarkt
HCM City FC have most expensive squad in V.League: Transfermarkt
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/05/2020 

HCM City FC is the most expensive football club in Vietnam, according to Transfermarkt.

Regional football teams strive to prepare for AFF Cup 2020
Regional football teams strive to prepare for AFF Cup 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/05/2020 

The VN national football team, along with other international sides throughout the region, have been gearing up for the upcoming ASEAN Football Federation Cup 2020 which is scheduled to take place from November 23 to December 31.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 