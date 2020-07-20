Beauty queens gather for fashion show by designer Hoang Hai

A large number of beauty queens took part in a fashion show recently held by renowned designer Hoang Hai to mark the return of the fashion industry in the post COVID-19 period.

Khanh Van, Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, opens the show in her role as First Face.

Her clothes then go up for auction with her outfit selling for US$10,000 to support children impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic.

This is the first time Khanh Van has worn her Miss Universe Vietnam crown Brave Heart to take part in the event.

Mau Thuy, the second runner-up at Miss Universe Vietnam 2017, appears stylish when joining the fashion show.

Tuong San, the second runner-up of Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, looks charming in a fish tail evening gown designed by Hoang Hai.

The show also marks the return to the stage of Lan Khue, Miss Ao Dai Vietnam 2014, after a long maternity leave.

Her professional style receives plenty of applause from the crowd.

Ha Kieu Anh, Miss Vietnam 1992, appears in a white outfit while showing off a bold new hairstyle.

The fashion show marks a rare occasion when beauty queens gather together following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Designer Hoang Hai (third from left) is a familiar face among both the beauty queens and the Vietnamese fashion industry as a whole.

Dieu Hoa (L), Miss Vietnam 1990, can be seen at the event while Huong Giang (R), Miss Universe Vietnam 2017, dons a new hairstyle and outfit.

