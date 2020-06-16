Beauty queens shine in Ao Dai bearing images of national sea and islands

Ngoc Han, Miss Vietnam 2010, participated in a press conference on June 16 alongside many other beauty queens to launch a national marathon championship by Tien Phong (Vanguard) newspaper in Hanoi.

All of the beauties who have successfully won titles competing in Tien Phong-funded Miss Vietnam pageant throughout the years don an Ao Dai, a traditional long dress, from a collection designed by Ngoc Han while participating in the event.

Ngoc Han explains that she is keen to introduce the beauty of the Vietnamese sea and islands to international friends through the collection.

Indeed, several of the outfits feature beautiful images of sightseeing spots in Ha Long, Nha Trang, Lang Co, and Phu Quoc.

Do My Linh, Miss Vietnam 2016, appears graceful in a white Ao Dai.

My Linh often dresses in an Ao Dai designed by Ngoc Han at important events.

Nguyen Hoang Bao Chau, the winner of the Miss Sea sub-category in Miss Vietnam 2018, looks graceful in an Ao Dai bearing an image of Lang Co beach in Thua Thien-Hue province.

The organisers of the event aim to raise awareness of Vietnamese sovereignty over various parts of the sea and islands. This is being done through a sports event, with the latest collection designed by Ngoc Han being suitable for outfits for the gathered beauties during the Hanoi press conference.

Miss Huong Giang looks wonderful in a white outfit.

The marathon tournament is scheduled to take place on Ly Son island in the central province of Quang Ngai, a famous national tourist destination.

Ngoc Han says she has visited Ly Son island many times and is regularly impressed with the majestic beauty of the place.

