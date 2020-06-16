Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Beauty queens shine in Ao Dai bearing images of national sea and islands

 
 
16/06/2020    15:50 GMT+7

Ngoc Han, Miss Vietnam 2010, participated in a press conference on June 16 alongside many other beauty queens to launch a national marathon championship by Tien Phong (Vanguard) newspaper in Hanoi.

beauty queens shine in ao dai bearing images of national sea and islands hinh 1

All of the beauties who have successfully won titles competing in Tien Phong-funded Miss Vietnam pageant throughout the years don an Ao Dai, a traditional long dress, from a collection designed by Ngoc Han while participating in the event.

beauty queens shine in ao dai bearing images of national sea and islands hinh 2

Ngoc Han explains that she is keen to introduce the beauty of the Vietnamese sea and islands to international friends through the collection.

beauty queens shine in ao dai bearing images of national sea and islands hinh 3

Indeed, several of the outfits feature beautiful images of sightseeing spots in Ha Long, Nha Trang, Lang Co, and Phu Quoc.

beauty queens shine in ao dai bearing images of national sea and islands hinh 4

Do My Linh, Miss Vietnam 2016, appears graceful in a white Ao Dai.

beauty queens shine in ao dai bearing images of national sea and islands hinh 5

beauty queens shine in ao dai bearing images of national sea and islands hinh 6

My Linh often dresses in an Ao Dai designed by Ngoc Han at important events.

beauty queens shine in ao dai bearing images of national sea and islands hinh 7

Nguyen Hoang Bao Chau, the winner of the Miss Sea sub-category in Miss Vietnam 2018, looks graceful in an Ao Dai bearing an image of Lang Co beach in Thua Thien-Hue province.

beauty queens shine in ao dai bearing images of national sea and islands hinh 8
 

The organisers of the event aim to raise awareness of Vietnamese sovereignty over various parts of the sea and islands. This is being done through a sports event, with the latest collection designed by Ngoc Han being suitable for outfits for the gathered beauties during the Hanoi press conference.

beauty queens shine in ao dai bearing images of national sea and islands hinh 9

Miss Huong Giang looks wonderful in a white outfit.

beauty queens shine in ao dai bearing images of national sea and islands hinh 10

The marathon tournament is scheduled to take place on Ly Son island in the central province of Quang Ngai, a famous national tourist destination.

beauty queens shine in ao dai bearing images of national sea and islands hinh 11

beauty queens shine in ao dai bearing images of national sea and islands hinh 12

beauty queens shine in ao dai bearing images of national sea and islands hinh 13

Ngoc Han says she has visited Ly Son island many times and is regularly impressed with the majestic beauty of the place.

beauty queens shine in ao dai bearing images of national sea and islands hinh 14

VOV/Tien Phong

 
 

