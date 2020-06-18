Beekeeping in Ca Mau recognised as national intangible heritage

Traditional beekeeping in U Minh and Tran Van Thoi districts in the southernmost province of Ca Mau was recently recognised as a national intangible heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The recognition will foster the sustainable development of beekeeping, forest protection, and poverty reduction in the localities.

Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tieu Minh Tien said the practice has been handed down from generation to generation and is in line with tourism development plans to attract tourists to the U Minh Ha cajuput forest.

The province will work to enhance the value of local honey, which is frequently used in traditional medicine and is globally recognised. It is also planning to host a symposium on the development of traditional beekeeping, he added.

Chairman of the U Minh district People’s Committee Du Be Ba said local beekeeping dates back hundreds of years and generates stable incomes for thousands of families.

The U Minh Ha cajuput forest covers more than 80,000 ha in Tran Van Thoi, U Minh, and Thoi Binh districts. It is home to the Vo Doi national forest, on 8,000 ha./.VNA