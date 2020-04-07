Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Beethoven book released in Vietnamese

 
 
07/04/2020    19:30 GMT+7

A Vietnamese version of Beethoven: The Music and The Life has been released on the occasion of the composer's 250th birthday (1770-2020).

Pianist Trang Trịnh is the editor of the Vietnamese version of 'Beethoven: The Music and The Life'.

The 736-page book is published by Omega Plus Books to provide Vietnamese music students with a chance to enjoy the book that was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize in biography. It was written by Lewis Lockwood in 2003.

"Unlike regular biographies which focus on personal lives and exploit details that are almost legendary, this book can be analysed," said pianist Trang Trinh, the book's editor.

"It is one of the few academic books that can be read easily and still includes the milestones in his life. The book is the best of both worlds for common and intensive approaches."

The book has four parts comprising of The First Years of Life When Beethoven in Bonn (1770 - 1792), First Adulthood - Years in Vienna (1792 - 1802), Second Adulthood Years (1802 - 1812) and The Last Adulthood Years (1813 - 1827).

The Vietnamese version includes a list of music in a QR Code and pictures of Beethoven and his autograph.

Composer Beethoven's music in the book. Photos thethaovanhoa.vn


The book offers a portrait of Beethoven to readers which is more human because he is as popular as a "saint", according to Trang.

 

"But this will not make Beethoven ordinary because the details make him like us and thus inspire."

Most books about Beethoven tend to hallow the composer but Lockwood portrays him honestly, according to Trang.

"For example, there is an interesting part about Beethoven working as a freelancer and his skilful negotiations with publishers to get the highest profit," she said.

Trang also is impressed by Lockwood's writing when he mentions a multimedia performance by a Japanese choir singing Symphony No9' s last chapter.

"Young readers will feel close to the real stories in the biography because it was penned by a modern author," she said. "According to author Maynard Solomon 'this is truly the Beethoven biography for the intelligent reader'."

The book is available for VND399,000 (US$17) at stores nationwide. - VNS

Tenor Martin Lattke and soprano Steffi Lehmann from Germany will perform together with the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra the ninth symphony of Ludwig van Beethoven in a concert scheduled for December 18 and 19.

 
 

