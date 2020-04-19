Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Best goals of Vietnam football team

 
 
20/04/2020    17:57 GMT+7

Missing football? That’s a stupid question, of course you’re missing football. We all are! But fear not, here are a selection of some of the best goals scored by Vietnam over the last few years. There are some crackers here.

VNS 

 
 
 

Photograph of Vietnamese fish seller wins grand prize at Smithsonian contest
12 giờ trước 

An image featuring a fish seller in Hanoi taken by British photographer Jon Enoch has gone on to claim the grand prize at an annual photo contest organised by Smithsonian magazine of the United States.

Vietnamese football stars join AFC #BreakTheChain campaign
13 giờ trước 

Local footballers Hung Dung of Hanoi FC and Duc Chinh of SHB Danang FC have contributed to the #BreakTheChain, a global campaign launched by the Asian Football Federation (AFC) aimed at promoting efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Singer inspires audiences with traditional culture, music
17 giờ trước 

Singer Hoang Thuy Linh made history by winning four awards including Singer of the Year at the 15th Devotion Musical Awards. She talks to Minh Thu behind the curtain.

Simple ways to nurture face skin with milk
20 giờ trước 

Milk is an easy-to-find material for nurturing skin at home.

Keep fit by exercising at home
22 giờ trước 

Over the past few months, the world has been fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected the economy and every aspect of human life, including sports and physical exercise.

Online feast for book lovers begins
20/04/2020 

An online book fair kicked off on April 19 in celebration of the seventh Vietnam Book Day that falls on April 21 each year.

Together At Home concert: 9 things we spotted
20/04/2020 

From the most heartfelt performances to the messiest bedrooms, these are the moments that stood out.

Vietnamese embrace indoor exercises amid COVID-19 outbreak
20/04/2020 

As all gyms are closed in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, locals in HCM City have started working out indoors. 

'Then' singing signals arrival of Spring for ethnic groups in Bac Giang
19/04/2020 

“Then” singing is a cultural activity imbued with the belief and art of the Tay and Nung ethnic minority people in Bac Giang province. 

Coronavirus: Chinese Super League team return home to Wuhan after 104 days abroad
20/04/2020 

Chinese Super League team Wuhan Zall make an emotional homecoming after being unable to return for three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vietnamese football bosses eye May 15 kickoff
19/04/2020 

Vietnamese football bosses have set a tentative date for resuming play on May 15.

Filip Nguyen still dreaming of playing for Vietnam
19/04/2020 

Czech-Vietnamese goalkeeper Filip Nguyen hopes to return home and play for the national team in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers later this year.

Coronavirus: Stars take part in One World: Together At Home concert
19/04/2020 

Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones all play live at home.

Photo of Vietnamese children wins Agora app contest
19/04/2020 

A photo featuring Vietnamese children has been crowned the overall winner of the World’s Best Photo of Fun contest, #Fun2020, launched by the photo app Agora.

Take a trip down memory lane with these must-watch TV classics
19/04/2020 

When it comes to TV boxsets, there really have been some absolute crackers. In fact, when you think about it, probably far too many to mention each and every single one. So we’ve broke it down to a small section of some of the best.

Ao Dai design contest honours national costume
18/04/2020 

The Vietnam Women’s Union and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism have launched an Ao Dai design contest across the country with aim of promoting both the image and the cultural value that the traditional long dress has in Vietnamese society.

Vietnamese music video on COVID-19 makes foreign headlines
18/04/2020 

The music video “Vietnam oi! Danh Bay COVID” (Let’s Fight COVID!) from artist and entrepreneur Minh Beta has made headlines in foreign newspapers.

Vietnamese painter releases 'Please Stay Home' series of paintings
18/04/2020 

It took painter Phan Tuan Ngoc from Ninh Binh City in the northern province of Ninh Binh barely a week to finish a series of paintings about the novel coronavirus outbreak and social distancing to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

US symphony orchestra cancels tour in Vietnam
18/04/2020 

The Grammy Award-winning Minnesota Orchestra will not perform in Vietnam as scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Vietnam Musicians Association.

V.League 1 teams divided over salary cuts
18/04/2020 

The V.League 1 is divided over cutting salaries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with at least five clubs slashing their coach and player wage bill so far.

