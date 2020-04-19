Best goals of Vietnam football team

Missing football? That’s a stupid question, of course you’re missing football. We all are! But fear not, here are a selection of some of the best goals scored by Vietnam over the last few years. There are some crackers here.
VNS
An image featuring a fish seller in Hanoi taken by British photographer Jon Enoch has gone on to claim the grand prize at an annual photo contest organised by Smithsonian magazine of the United States.
Local footballers Hung Dung of Hanoi FC and Duc Chinh of SHB Danang FC have contributed to the #BreakTheChain, a global campaign launched by the Asian Football Federation (AFC) aimed at promoting efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Singer Hoang Thuy Linh made history by winning four awards including Singer of the Year at the 15th Devotion Musical Awards. She talks to Minh Thu behind the curtain.
Milk is an easy-to-find material for nurturing skin at home.
Over the past few months, the world has been fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected the economy and every aspect of human life, including sports and physical exercise.
An online book fair kicked off on April 19 in celebration of the seventh Vietnam Book Day that falls on April 21 each year.
From the most heartfelt performances to the messiest bedrooms, these are the moments that stood out.
As all gyms are closed in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, locals in HCM City have started working out indoors.
“Then” singing is a cultural activity imbued with the belief and art of the Tay and Nung ethnic minority people in Bac Giang province.
Chinese Super League team Wuhan Zall make an emotional homecoming after being unable to return for three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Vietnamese football bosses have set a tentative date for resuming play on May 15.
Czech-Vietnamese goalkeeper Filip Nguyen hopes to return home and play for the national team in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers later this year.
Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones all play live at home.
A photo featuring Vietnamese children has been crowned the overall winner of the World’s Best Photo of Fun contest, #Fun2020, launched by the photo app Agora.
When it comes to TV boxsets, there really have been some absolute crackers. In fact, when you think about it, probably far too many to mention each and every single one. So we’ve broke it down to a small section of some of the best.
The Vietnam Women’s Union and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism have launched an Ao Dai design contest across the country with aim of promoting both the image and the cultural value that the traditional long dress has in Vietnamese society.
The music video “Vietnam oi! Danh Bay COVID” (Let’s Fight COVID!) from artist and entrepreneur Minh Beta has made headlines in foreign newspapers.
It took painter Phan Tuan Ngoc from Ninh Binh City in the northern province of Ninh Binh barely a week to finish a series of paintings about the novel coronavirus outbreak and social distancing to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
The Grammy Award-winning Minnesota Orchestra will not perform in Vietnam as scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Vietnam Musicians Association.
The V.League 1 is divided over cutting salaries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with at least five clubs slashing their coach and player wage bill so far.
