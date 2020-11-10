Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/11/2020 12:35:54 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Book series featuring To Hoai’s literary works for children released

11/11/2020    11:28 GMT+7

A series of four books featuring literary works for children by late author To Hoai has been released to celebrate his 100th birthday anniversary.

Book series featuring To Hoai’s literary works for children released
Tuyển Tập Văn Học Viết Cho Thiếu nhi - Tô Hoài (Collection of Literary Works for Children by Tô Hoài) including the author’s popular and less well-known short stories, novels and plays, has been released to mark his 100th birthday. Photo courtesy of the publisher

Tuyển Tập Văn Học Viết Cho Thiếu Nhi - Tô Hoài (Collection of Literary Works for Children by Tô Hoài) includes his popular and less well-known short stories, novels and plays.

The first book titled Truyện Đồng Thoại - Kịch (Children’s Tales and Plays) consists of a collection of stories depicting cats, chicken, dogs and monkeys, and two plays Con Mèo Lười (Lazy Cat) and Tích Tịch Tình Tang (Sound of Strings).

The book’s highlight is the short story Con Dế Mèn (The Cricket), which was later developed into Tô Hoài’s most notable book Dế Mèn Phiêu Lưu Ký (The Adventure of a Cricket).

The book, penned in 1941, is recognised as one of his masterpieces marking a milestone in his career.

The work has been reprinted many times, attracting millions of young readers. It is popular in many countries and has been printed in 37 languages, including English, French, Thai and Russian.

Since 1986, extracts from the work have been used in textbooks for secondary school students.

The second book Truyện Sinh Hoạt (Life Stories) features short and long stories revolving around children's characters, reflecting social issues and people’s lifestyles before and after 1945, such as Nói Về Cái Đầu Tôi (Talk about My Head) and Tính Ác (Cruelty).

The third book Truyện Các Gương Anh Hùng Cách Mạng (Stories of Revolutionary Heros) portrays national youth heroes during revolutionary wars, like Kim Đồng and Vừ A Dính.

 

The last book Chuyện Ngày Xưa - Một Trăm Cổ Tích (A Hundred of Fairy Tales) consists of 100 Vietnamese popular fairy tales which were rewritten by To Hoai.

The collection is published by the Kim Dong Publishing House.

“To Hoai is one of Vietnam’s greatest authors. His works contain lessons about life, love and humanity. Many generations of Vietnamese have grown up with his works, especially Dế Mèn Phiêu Lưu Ký,” said Hoang Kim Quyen, who has a seven-year-old daughter.

“It’s necessary to reprint children’s classic books to educate the young generation about Vietnamese personality, tradition and culture,” Quyen said.

To Hoai was born Nguyen Sen into a family of craftspeople in Thanh Oai District in Ha Dong Province (now Hanoi) in 1920. He held various jobs before beginning to write in the 1940s.

Apart from Dế Mèn Phiêu Lưu Ký, he is well-known for several works, including O Chuột (Hunting Mice) in 1942, Nhà Nghèo (Poor Family) in 1944, Truyện Tây Bắc (Stories of the Northwestern Region) in 1953, and Ba Người Khác (Three Others) in 2006.

He was awarded the Ho Chi Minh Prize for Literature in 2006.

To Hoai died in 2014. VNS

New illustrations celebrate To Hoai’s 100th birthday

New illustrations celebrate To Hoai’s 100th birthday

A new version of Dế Mèn Phiêu Lưu Ký (Adventures of A Cricket) will be released on September 25 to celebrate writer To Hoai’s 100th birthday.

 
 

Other News

.
Film shoot about late songwriter Trinh Cong Son begins this week
Film shoot about late songwriter Trinh Cong Son begins this week
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Shooting for the film on the late songwriter Trinh Cong Son called Em và Trịnh (You and Trịnh) will begin this week in HCM City. 

Female cyclist on trans-Vietnam route
Female cyclist on trans-Vietnam route
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Everyone can enjoy their youth in their lifetime. How to spend this period optimally is a matter of concern of many. The following is a story of a young woman who has cycled throughout the country

The last “book doctor” in Saigon
The last “book doctor” in Saigon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vo Van Rang has restored millions of old books in his shop in Ho Chi Minh City for 40 years. He is now the only person restoring books in the city and is called the “doctor” for old books by his customers.

Central Highlands art of wooden sculptures
Central Highlands art of wooden sculptures
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/11/2020 

The Central Highlands is not only known for the rich folk culture but is also home to a thousand-year-old treasure of wooden statues.

Superb Hoang Nam claimed champion at national tennis tournament
Superb Hoang Nam claimed champion at national tennis tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/11/2020 

Ly Hoang Nam proved his absolute strength as the no. 1 player in the Vietnam tennis world as he claimed the men's singles championship title of the National Tennis Championships 2020 without losing a single set.

Bac Ha Winter Festival highlights Mong culture
Bac Ha Winter Festival highlights Mong culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/11/2020 

Music, horse racing and food will all be featured at the Bac Ha Winter Festival from November 20-22 as the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai attempts to attract tourists back to the district.

The pervasive power of “Tale of Kieu”
The pervasive power of “Tale of Kieu”
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

The series of cultural events themed “Who remembers To Nhu”, held in the last three days of October at the Vietnam Women’s Museum in Hanoi on the occasion of the 200th death anniversary of great poet

Khmer people put traditional outfits on display at Ok Om Bok Festival
Khmer people put traditional outfits on display at Ok Om Bok Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

A range of traditional costumes worn by Khmer people have been introduced at the recent Ok Om Bok festival held in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh.

National cai luong contest presents eight gold medals
National cai luong contest presents eight gold medals
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

The national traditional music Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Talented Performers 2020 contest has closed in HCM City. 

ASEAN soul showcased at graphic arts exhibition
ASEAN soul showcased at graphic arts exhibition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

The third ASEAN Graphic Arts Exhibition has just opened in Hanoi as an art event to strengthen mutual understanding between ASEAN members.

Entertainment Events on November 9-15
Entertainment Events on November 9-15
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Jack wins Best Southeast Asia Act at MTV EMAs 2020
Jack wins Best Southeast Asia Act at MTV EMAs 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

Renowned Vietnamese singer and songwriter Trinh Tran Phuong Tuan (alias Jack) claimed the title of Best Southeast Asia Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs) 2020 on November 9 during an awards ceremony held online.

Viettel FC lift V.League 1 trophy for first time
Viettel FC lift V.League 1 trophy for first time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

Viettel FC have been crowned as the new champions of the V.League 1 following their 1-0 victory over hosts Saigon FC at Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on November 8.

Hungarian artist with a great passion for Vietnam’s trees
Hungarian artist with a great passion for Vietnam’s trees
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

Among her paintings, Hungarian painter Ory Anna-Maria, who is living in Vietnam, has always looked on trees with a great passion.

35 contestants progress to semi-finals of Miss Vietnam Tourism 2020
35 contestants progress to semi-finals of Miss Vietnam Tourism 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/11/2020 

The judging panel of Miss Vietnam Tourism 2020 have selected 35 outstanding contestants from across the country who will progress to the pageant’s semi-finals which are due to be held in Dak Nong province between November 18 and November 30.

Swimmer now calls triathlon his game
Swimmer now calls triathlon his game
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/11/2020 

SEA Games swimming champion Lam Quang Nhat shocked many when he announced his retirement a few years ago. But perhaps the even greater surprise came when news emerged he was eyeing triathlon at the region’s largest sporting event.

Finalists of Miss Vietnam pageant compete in swimsuit sub-contest
Finalists of Miss Vietnam pageant compete in swimsuit sub-contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/11/2020 

The 35 finalists competing in Miss Vietnam 2020 have gathered together in Vung Tau city in order to participate in various activities as they vie for the pageant’s sub-titles, including the title of Miss Sea.

Festival celebrating ethnic culture to take place in Thanh Hoa
Festival celebrating ethnic culture to take place in Thanh Hoa
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/11/2020 

A festival to honour and promote the cultural identity of the Muong ethnic minority will be held in the central province of Thanh Hoa on December 10-12.

Third ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition and Exhibition gets underway in Hanoi
Third ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition and Exhibition gets underway in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/11/2020 

The third version of the ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition and Exhibition kicked off in Hanoi on November 6, featuring a total of 117 artworks produced by artists from various ASEAN members.

Book on Fidel Castro and Vietnam debuts
Book on Fidel Castro and Vietnam debuts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/11/2020 

The book "Fidel Castro and Vietnam – Unforgettable memories" was introduced to the public in Hanoi on November 7, as part of the activities to mark the 60th anniversary of the Vietnam – Cuba diplomatic relations (December 2, 1960 – 2020).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 