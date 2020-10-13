Bottom-of-the-table Quang Nam hire new manager

A month after the resigning amid controversy at Thanh Hoa FC, Nguyen Thanh Cong has been appointed as head coach of Quang Nam FC, the club has confirmed.

Nguyen Thanh Cong is appointed as head coach of Quang Nam FC one month after the controversy at Thanh Hoa FC. Photo Baothanhhoa.vn

Quang Nam's board fired coach Nguyen Quang Hung a few hours after the 4-1 defeat against Song Lam Nghe An on Sunday, leaving the team rooted to the bottom of the V.League 1 table with only nine points after 14 games.

“We sent an offer to Cong, and he accepted on October 11. The day after, he will go to Quang Nam to take over the head coach position and lead the team until the end of the season. In the case of coach Dao Quang Hung, we decided to end his contract," Quang Nam’s president Nguyen Hup told zing.vn.

“We haven’t decided how long the contract will be in the future as for now, coach Cong only needs to focus on the club until the end of the season. He will bring one of his assistants to Quang Nam."

The club have also appointed Duong Nghiep Khoi as the club’s executive director.

This is the second time Quang Nam have changed their manager this season.

Previously, coach Vu Hong Viet resigned on June 30 after securing only four points after seven games.

The team’s performance under next coach Dao Quang Hung was not much better with only five points in seven games.

"We hope that changing the manager will help improve the team. Hopefully, coach Nguyen Thanh Cong will bring a refreshing style of playing to the team," Hup said.

Cong will make his debut in the dugout on October 15 against his former team Thanh Hoa.

Nguyen Thanh Cong was appointed as Thanh Hoa’s head coach in June and helped the team escape the relegation zone, with four wins and two draws in eight matches.

But on September 11, he resigned over what he saw as interference by Thanh Hoa’s president Nguyen Van De, who, along with the board, reportedly told the coach his starting lineups and substitutions would have to be approved by a majority of the coaching staff.

Quang Nam are four points behind Hai Phong and have only four games left to escape the relegation zone. VNS