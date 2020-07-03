Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/07/2020 21:00:34 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Cai luong artists to stage new southern-style shows in Hanoi

03/07/2020    19:27 GMT+7

Meritorious Artist-cai luong star Que Tran and her colleagues of HCM City will perform in two famous plays staged by the Vietnam Cai Luong Theatre in Hanoi. 

Cai luong artists to stage new southern-style shows in Hanoi
Meritorious Artist and cai luong star Que Tran of HCM City will perform in new versions of famous plays Chuyện Tình Khâu Vai (Love Story in Khau Vai Market) and Thầy Ba Đợi  (Teacher Ba Đợi), both staged by the Vietnam Cai Luong Theatre in Hanoi in July. — Photo courtesy of the producer 

The artists will play leading roles in Chuyện Tình Khâu Vai (Love Story in Khâu Vai Market) and Thầy Ba Đợi (Artist Ba Đợi), both featuring Vietnamese culture and lifestyle.

Tran will play Ut, an ethnic minority woman, in Chuyện Tình Khâu Vai, a production featuring the culture of ethnic minority people living in Ha Giang Province. 

The play depicts the love between Ut and her boyfriend, Ba, who belong to the different ethnic groups of Nung and Giay. 

The couple meets and falls in love at Khau Vai Market, a famous cultural and tourist destination in Meo Vac District. Their love faces challenges, so they escape from their village to live together. 

Meo Vac Market is a love market attracting young people who have a chance to talk for one night. It opens every year on March 27 on the lunar calendar. 

Tran’s colleagues, Meritorious Artist Phuong Loan, Le Tu and Vo Minh Lam, will also perform in the play. 

“Artists of the Vietnam Cai Luong Theatre offer cai luong in the style of the North. I’m happy to introduce the art in a southern style for audiences in Hanoi,” said Tran in an interview with Người Lao Động (Labourer) newspaper before her trip to Hanoi. 

“My colleagues and I will offer true cai luong, a traditional genre of southern theatre which began in the early 1920s in the Cuu Long (Mekong) River Delta region.” 

“We will try our best to bring the art closer to Hanoians,” added Tran, who has more than 20 years of experience in theatre. 

Chuyện Tình Khâu Vai was first staged in 2014, featuring 70 actors and musicians from the Vietnam Cai Luong Theatre. 

The play was restaged by artists of the HCM City-based Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theatre last year. Tran was chosen to perform the leading role, Ut. 

 

“I asked my actors, who were all born and live in the south, to visit Ha Giang, a northern moutainous province, to learn about the land and its culture and people. This helped to breathe life into the play,” said the play’s director Trieu Trung Kien. 

In his new version of Chuyện Tình Khâu Vai to be staged in Hanoi in July, Kien decided to invite Tran to play a role because he wants to “refresh the play”, said the director. 

“I hope Tran’s performance will leave a new impression on audiences in Hanoi.”  

Cai luong artists to stage new southern-style shows in Hanoi
Actress Que Tran has more than 20 years in cai luong. She has performed in hundreds of plays, videos and TV shows. — Photo courtesy of the Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theatre

According to Kien, his other play, Thầy Ba Đợi (Teacher Ba Đợi), will also be staged in a new version by Trân and actors of the Vietnam Cai Luong Theatre. 

The play is written by Kien and Hoang Song Viet from the Cai Luong Dai Viet Troupe, a private theatre which opened in HCM City last year.

Thầy Ba Đợi portrays the career of famous musician Nguyen Quang Dai, a guru of cai luong who helped develop tai tu music, a genre of traditional music and cai luong in the South. 

The play focuses on the time Dai moved from his birthplace, Hue City, to Sai Gon (now HCM City) to teach tai tu, and the musician’s contributions in promoting Hue royal music and cai luong.

Chuyện Tình Khâu Vai and Thầy Ba Đợi will be staged at 8pm on July 11 and 12 at the Hanoi Opera House, 1 Trang Tien Street, Hoan Kiem District.  VNS

Thu Anh 

Cai luong artist seeks new audiences for traditional art

Cai luong artist seeks new audiences for traditional art

Cai luong (reformed opera) star Kim Tu Long is focused on attracting audiences back to theatres and having them learn about historical events through the art.

Hanoi's celebrated cai luong singer

Hanoi's celebrated cai luong singer

People’s Artist Thanh Huong is one of the few celebrated cải lương (reformed theatre) actors and singers in Hanoi.

 
 

Other News

.
Fashion industry marks return with August show in Hue imperial citadel
Fashion industry marks return with August show in Hue imperial citadel
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Designers Vu Ngoc and Son are set to launch a fashion show in Hue imperial citadel on August 17 to herald the return of the Vietnamese fashion industry following the novel coronavirus.

Angelina Jolie’s book published in Vietnamese
Angelina Jolie’s book published in Vietnamese
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Personal journals that Angelina Jolie compiled while performing humanitarian relief efforts in Africa, Cambodia, Pakistan and Ecuador have been published in Vietnamese by Kim Dong Publishing House.

VN basketball season postponed again
VN basketball season postponed again
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

The organisers of the Vietnam Basketball Association (VBA) league have postponed the 2020 season yet again, this time until the end of the year, the national Vietnam Television has reported.

Ao Dai performance promotes Vietnam cultural heritage
Ao Dai performance promotes Vietnam cultural heritage
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

A performance with more than 1,000 Ao dai by 21 Vietnamese designers took place at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi recently. The program aims at honoring Ao dai as Vietnam’s intangible cultural heritage.

Local rock bands to perform at Lush Saigon
Local rock bands to perform at Lush Saigon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

 Hardcore Vietnam will host the underground music show Khet Party at Lush Saigon on July 19 with popular rock and heavy music bands and rappers in HCM City.

Van Quyet wins AFC award for incredible acrobatic goal
Van Quyet wins AFC award for incredible acrobatic goal
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/07/2020 

Nguyen Van Quyet’s stunning strike for Hanoi FC against Ceres Negros FC of the Philippines back in 2017 has been named the best acrobatic goal scored in an Asian continental tournament, as announced by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Organising board for SEA Games 31, Para Games 11 established
Organising board for SEA Games 31, Para Games 11 established
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/07/2020 

The national steering committee for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th Southeast Asian Para Games (Para Games 11) has decided to establish an organising board for the two tournaments.

Fashioning shoes one step at a time
Fashioning shoes one step at a time
FEATUREicon  02/07/2020 

If you want to get to know the person you’re talking to, take a look at the shoes they’re wearing. They can tell a great deal about the elegance of the woman who chose them.

New tuong shows feature young artists
New tuong shows feature young artists
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/07/2020 

Huynh Long Tuong (classical drama), a newly opened private art troupe in HCM City, will offer a series of new shows featuring young artists next week. 

Exhibition marking 130th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh opens
Exhibition marking 130th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/07/2020 

An exhibition shedding light on President Ho Chi Minh’s life and career is being held at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Culture by the Ho Chi Minh Museum.

HCM City ready to host Vietnam Junior Fashion Week 2020
HCM City ready to host Vietnam Junior Fashion Week 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/07/2020 

Vietnam Junior Fashion Week 2020 (VJFW 2020) is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from July 4 to July 5.

Vietnamese team to compete at Online Chess Olympiad
Vietnamese team to compete at Online Chess Olympiad
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/07/2020 

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) announced on June 30 the launch of the FIDE Online Olympiad, a new major team competition which will be taking place online from July 22 to August 30.

Music gives people positive energy
Music gives people positive energy
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/07/2020 

Vietnamese singer Trong Hieu has released a song featuring 17 international artists including Germany Idol 2019 Davin Herbruggen and the winner of Malta X-Factor 2019 Michela Pace.

Costume designs for Khanh Van at Miss Universe 2020 feature local culture
Costume designs for Khanh Van at Miss Universe 2020 feature local culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/07/2020 

A design contest aimed at selecting a suitable national costume for Khanh Van at the upcoming Miss Universe 2020 pageant is proving popular, 

Exhibition gathers young Vietnamese artists nationwide
Exhibition gathers young Vietnamese artists nationwide
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/07/2020 

Over 50 artworks by 29 young Vietnamese artists are on display at an exhibition that is being held at 16 Ngo Quyen Exhibition House.

Rap Viet TV show seeks best rappers in Vietnam
Rap Viet TV show seeks best rappers in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/07/2020 

Six big names of the Vietnamese underground music scene are taking part in a reality TV music show called Rap Viet to find the next best rapper in Vietnam.

HCM City: a familiar yet challenging subject for movies
HCM City: a familiar yet challenging subject for movies
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/07/2020 

Many filmmakers agree that HCM City is a good subject for a film but also acknowledge that it can be challenging to capture the essence of the place well enough to impress audiences.

Praying for rain in a parched landscape
Praying for rain in a parched landscape
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/07/2020 

When the summer sun is at its fiercest and all around is cracked and dried the Jrai ethnic minority in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai pray for rain.

Judge blocks tell-all by Trump niece - for now
Judge blocks tell-all by Trump niece - for now
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/07/2020 

A New York judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's niece from publishing a damning tell-all memoir about the US first family.

German journalist launches new book on late President Ho Chi Minh
German journalist launches new book on late President Ho Chi Minh
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  01/07/2020 

German journalist Hellmut Kapfenberger on June 30 presented his newly-published book on late President Ho Chi Minh to Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 