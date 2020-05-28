Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/05/2020 13:14:19 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Central Highlanders work to keep traditional cultural practices alive

 
 
31/05/2020    13:12 GMT+7

Many locales in the Central Highlands have worked to preserve and keep their tribes’ traditional cultural practices alive, 

thus contributing to promoting solidarity in the community and nurturing love and pride in their ancestors’ valuable heritage amongst the younger generations.

As a Co Ho ethnic man who is enthusiastic about traditional culture, musician Krajan Plin and his friends established a musical band 20 years ago with a hope to popularise the folklore melodies of their ethnic group within the public. From the band, many musical talents have risen as stars including Uyen Ly, Cil Glè, Krajan Ut, and Cil Poi.

Krajan Plin is the mentor of Bonuer Trinh, the first prize winner of a singing contest hosted by Ho Chi Minh City Television.

Plin has also inspired the love for traditional value to his nephew, Krajan, who was deputy head of the Lam Dong provincial art troupe.

Krajan said that each ethnic group in the Central Highlands has its own cultural characteristic, and they are proud of this. However, he admitted that the cultural essence has faded away in modern life. Therefore, he wants to share a helping hand to preserve and protect the treasured cultural heritage of the ancestors.

Krajan and his villagers have collected traditional musical notations and tunes for gong performances and folklore songs, and have introduced them to the community through public performances, art exchanges, and social media.

As a relative of Plin and Krajan, gong performer Cil Ka has joined the effort with her descendants in safeguarding traditional melodies by teaching young women in the community to play gongs and sing folk songs.

K’Diep is an accredited patriarch in Tam Bo commune, Di Linh district, Lam Dong province. Once working at the Lam Dong Provincial Radio Television, K’Diep has travelled a lot and met many people, which helps him appreciate greatly the languages, costumes, rituals, festivals, folk songs and dances of ethnic groups in the Central Highlands region.

 

He has also witnessed the truth that many local youngsters have shown less interest in traditional culture as they can’t even communicate or sing folk songs in their mother tongue.

In 2010, K’Diep joined the editorial board of the ‘Teaching and learning Co Ho ethnic language’ textbook, which helps people learn more about the language of an ethnic group which has a high percentage of the population in Lam Dong province.

He has been also invited to deliver talks and speeches about traditional culture at schools inside and outside the commune.

Children learn how to play gongs (Photo credit: Ly Hoang Long)

Over the past decade, a total of nine free classes teaching gong playing have been established in Di Linh district thanks to the joint support of local authorities, cultural sector, elders and gong artisans. The classes have welcomed nearly 220 attendants, who are taught to play gongs and learn more about the message of traditional gong performances.

Encouragingly, similar classes have also been opened in many other districts in Lam Dong, including Lam Ha, Cat Tien, Da Huoai, Bao Lam, Don Duong and Dam Rong, seeing the enthusiastic participation of local youngsters.

Thanks to the joint effort of local elders, artists, artisans and cultural enthusiasts, the traditional musical space of the gong in the Central Highlands has been well preserved, folklore melodies have been sung cheerfully, the indigenous language is being regularly practiced in daily life, and youngsters’ sense of responsibility in safeguarding traditional cultural heritage has been increased. Nhan Dan

 
 

Other News

.
Artists raise funds to build houses
Artists raise funds to build houses
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

A campaign by artist Ngo Tran Vu has raised nearly VND200 million (nearly US$9,000) to build houses for poor people through an online painting auction.

Award-winning European animated film “Dilili in Paris” to be screened in HCMC, Hue
Award-winning European animated film “Dilili in Paris” to be screened in HCMC, Hue
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

“Dilili in Paris,” a 2018 French, German and Belgian computer-animated adventure film, will be screened at the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France in HCMC on May 30 and at the French Institute in Hue City on June 27.

Contemporary art exhibition features VN, foreign artists
Contemporary art exhibition features VN, foreign artists
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

The contemporary art exhibition Lunar Breccia featuring seven local and overseas artists opens today (May 29) at Galerie Quynh.

Hue village makes national treasures
Hue village makes national treasures
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/05/2020 

Phuong Duc is small village on the southern bank of the Perfume River in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue. 

Unique HCM City coffee shop takes books as payment
Unique HCM City coffee shop takes books as payment
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

A coffee shop in District 1, HCM City, allows customers to exchange a book for an item on the menu.

Fierce competition amongst sellers of digital entertainment platforms
Fierce competition amongst sellers of digital entertainment platforms
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

During social distancing time, sellers of digital entertainment platforms have relentlessly updated new content to attract audiences. There has been a fierce competition in the industry.

Gia Long King artifacts exhibited at Hue Museum
Gia Long King artifacts exhibited at Hue Museum
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

The Hue Museum of Royal Antiquities displays more than 40 artefacts relating to Emperor Gia Long of the Nguyen Dynasty, including muskets and royal seals.

Circus performance to feature parrots for first time
Circus performance to feature parrots for first time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

The new circus performance Pirates will be held on May 29-31 and June 1 in Hanoi to celebrate International Children’s Day (June 1) and mark the return of shows after social distancing.

Drama about post-war time to be staged
Drama about post-war time to be staged
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

The play Điều Còn Lại (Thing That Remains) about the life of the people and soldiers after the war will be staged on May 29 at the Hanoi Opera House as an effort to bring cultural activities back to life.

Designers introduce ao dai collections in HCM City
Designers introduce ao dai collections in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

Fashion designer Vo Viet Chung has introduced his latest áo dài (Vietnamese dress) collection called Họa Hồn (Painting The Soul) in HCM City. 

Hanoi’s F1 may be held in November
Hanoi’s F1 may be held in November
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

The Vietnam Formula One Grand Prix could take place this year – but without any international spectators.

V.League 2 teams eye shocks in National Cup
V.League 2 teams eye shocks in National Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

The last 16 round of the National Cup will take place this weekend, and some lower league teams are aiming to claim more V.League 1 scalps.

Midfielder Quang Hai named among leading freekick takers during AFC Cup 2019
Midfielder Quang Hai named among leading freekick takers during AFC Cup 2019
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

Vietnamese midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai has been named among the top five freekick takers at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2019, following a vote conducted by the confederation.

Ninth-century Shiv Linga unearthed at My Son Sanctuary
Ninth-century Shiv Linga unearthed at My Son Sanctuary
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/05/2020 

Vietnamese and Indian experts unearthed a Shiv Linga (a representation of the Hindu deity Shiva) dating back to the 9th century during the restoration of a Cham temple complex at My Son Sanctuary, a world cultural heritage site in Quang Nam.

Miss Vietnam 2020 organisers announce role of beauty queens
Miss Vietnam 2020 organisers announce role of beauty queens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/05/2020 

Beauty queens My Linh, Tieu Vy, and Thuy Linh are set to play a variety of different roles in the upcoming Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant, with the trio promising to leave a lasting impression on viewers of this year’s contest.

Hanoi's Thong Nhat Park managers criticised for poor statue colouring job
Hanoi's Thong Nhat Park managers criticised for poor statue colouring job
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/05/2020 

Thong Nhat Park Management Board had to restore 17 statues on May 26 following complaints by artists and the public that the artworks had their colours unnaturally altered.

“Impressive Vietnam amid COVID-19 fears” photo contest launched
“Impressive Vietnam amid COVID-19 fears” photo contest launched
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/05/2020 

A photo contest themed “Impressive Vietnam amid COVID-19 fears” is open to all entries until July 10 and is set to play a part in efforts to encourage all citizens to join the country in the battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

National beach sepak takraw champs to begin in Da Nang
National beach sepak takraw champs to begin in Da Nang
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/05/2020 

The National Beach Sepak Takraw Championship will take place on June 10 at Bien Dong Park in Da Nang City.

Vietnamese farmers’ creativity to be showcased in museum
Vietnamese farmers’ creativity to be showcased in museum
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/05/2020 

A plan to construct a museum specialised in the agriculture of the Mekong Delta has been approved by the People’s Committee of the southern province of Vinh Long.

Painter releases book on his beloved Hoi An
Painter releases book on his beloved Hoi An
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/05/2020 

Truong Bach Tuong recently released his first book entitled Hội An – Loanh Quanh Chuyện Phố (Stories of Hoi An Town) in Vietnamese.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 