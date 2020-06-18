Classical music group to present “Summer” concert

The Mai House Philharmonic will hold a “Summer” concert at Mai House on June 27. File photo from the group’s Facebook page

The Mai House Philharmonic will hold a “Summer” concert at Mai House on June 27.

The programme will include a wide range of works by Joe Hisaishi, a Japanese composer and musical director known for over 100 film scores and solo albums, especially music for Studio Ghibli movies.

The performances will feature young musicians. The Germer team, a group of students from the HCM City Conservatory of Music, will perform as well.

The programme will begin at 7pm. The venue is at 1 Ngo Thoi Nhiem in District 3.

Tickets from VNĐ300,000 to 800,000 are available at https://bit.ly/summermaihouse. — VNS