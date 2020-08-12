Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
12/08/2020
Coach Chung back to lead HCM City FC

12/08/2020    08:35 GMT+7

After sacking him as coach just weeks ago, HCM City FC have hired coach Chung Hae-seung again on a new contract.

HCM City FC have brought back their former coach Chung Hae-Seung. Photo bongda.com.vn

Yesterday morning, coach Chung and the owners of the HCM City FC met at the team headquarters to agree on a new contract. The Korean coach will return to the club from August 12.

Coach Chung offered his resignation after being asked to vacate the coach's position and become the technical director after a 3-0 loss to Hanoi FC on July 24.

Since then HCM City FC tapped club president Nguyen Huu Thang as their temporary coach. 

After Vu Tien Thanh of Saigon FC, Thang became the second person in the V.League 1 to be both presisent and coach of a club this season.

HCM City FC were set to hire Brazilian coach Ailton dos Santos Silva, who led Chiangrai United FC to the Thai League 1 championship last year and was named the coach of the season.

Silva was expected to take up the position in this month, however, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the deal could not be completed because he reportedly had difficulties getting into Vietnam.

This left the club to turn back to Chung.

Striker of Nguyen Cong Phuong and many of his teammates expressed dissatisfaction previously when the Korean coach resigned.

 

The Korean coach started coaching HCM City FC from the end of 2018 after he ended his contract with Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC.

In the first season, he helped the club finish in second place. After the successful season, the club invested heavily in the transfer market by bringing in the likes of Nguyen Cong Phuong, Bui Tien Ddng and Vo Huy Toan.

This season, the club has always been in the top five, but have struggled to establish a true playing identity, despite their talented squad.

V.League 1 play is currently postponed again due to the resurgence of the coronavirus, but the AFC Cup is expected to be played next month.

HCM City top Group F after three games and are scheduled to play three matches from September 23 to 29.

In the domestic league, City currently sit in fifth place with 17 points after 11 matches, six points behind leaders Sài Gòn FC. VNS

HCM City FC have most expensive squad in V.League: Transfermarkt

HCM City FC have most expensive squad in V.League: Transfermarkt

HCM City FC is the most expensive football club in Vietnam, according to Transfermarkt.

HCM City FC ranked in Asia’s top 100 teams

HCM City FC ranked in Asia’s top 100 teams

Ho Chi Minh City FC have been ranked among the best 100 teams in Asia by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

 
 

