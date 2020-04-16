Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/04/2020 10:18:38 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coach Park eyes fresh blood for national side

 
 
17/04/2020    09:09 GMT+7

Head coach Park Hang-seo has named four new players that may be called up to the Vietnamese national team.

Coach Park eyes fresh blood for national side
Midfielder Vo Huy Toan of HCM City is expected to gain a place in the national time this year. Photo news.vienvong.com

Recently, at a meeting with his assistants to discuss new tactics for the team, the South Korean coach tipped his hand.

In a recent media appearance, eagle-eyed viewers spotted the Korean-language names of the midfielders Ho Khac Ngoc, Duong Van Hao (Viettel), Nguyen Hai Huy (Quang Ninh Coal) and Vo Huy Toan (HCM City) on a tactics board in the coach's office.

Answering media, the coach did not hesitate to say that he needed more midfielders for the Vietnamese team as he favours the midfield-heavy 3-5-2 formation.

Coach Park eyes fresh blood for national side
Coach Park Hang-seo revealled four new players in his new tactics. Photo thanhnien.vn

Hao of Viettel played as a striker of the Vietnam U20 team at the 2017 U20 World Cup. Before that, he also often appeared in the U19 team under coach Hoang Anh Tuan. Unfortunately, two years ago, in a match in V.League 2, Hao suffered a serious ankle injury.

However, Hao returned to V.League 1 this year 2020 after two years of surgery, recovery and training. Coach Truong Viet Hoang did not select him as a starter but brought him on as a sub to good effect, especially in the recent 3-3 draw against HAGL before the league was postponed.

Meanwhile, Ngoc and Huy are experienced midfielders. They are very clever and can control the midfield well.

Great effort

 

Although Toan has not regained his best form after injuries, he has been spotted by Park as he has good organisation and distribution skills.

Toan signed with HCM City FC late last year and has had few opportunities to show his skills with his new team so far.

Toan won his first senior cap in 2014 at the age of 21 and quickly established himself as a dangerous player with his speed, smarts and powerful shots.

Toan continued to shine at the Southeast Asian Games 2015 with the title of top scorer. However, because of a spinal disc herniation he suffered in 2015, his career went off track.

His desire and determination to play football helped him overcome the difficult time.

He was called up to the national team to prepare for the AFF Cup 2016. Last year, coach Park also called him up to the national team to compete in the World Cup 2022 qualifying round but was eventually dropped due to injuries.

“For me, returning to the national team last year was a great thing. Park taught me enthusiastically about the exercises and how to avoid injuries during the competition. Before the final team selection, I was injured and although it wasn’t serious, it took my opportunity,” said Toan.

“Park encouraged me not to be disappointed when I was eliminated. He reminded me that I should be stronger and more determined. I hope I can return to the team soon,” said Toan. VNS

Coach Park sets new tactics for national team

Coach Park sets new tactics for national team

Vietnamese football is being strongly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but head coach Park Hang-seo and his assistants aren't waiting around for the outbreak to end.

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City upgrades cultural and sports construction projects
HCM City upgrades cultural and sports construction projects
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

The HCM City People’s Committee plans to build or upgrade cultural and sports construction projects and space across the city in 2020.

I am in heaven in Vietnam, says Huynh Kesley Alves
I am in heaven in Vietnam, says Huynh Kesley Alves
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Before he arrived in Vietnam to take part in the BTV Cup football tournament in 2004, Kesley Alves and his Brazilian Matsubara FC teammates were told that if they played well, they could win a lucrative contract with local clubs.

Viet indie artists to wash away social-distancing boredom
Viet indie artists to wash away social-distancing boredom
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

The emergence of a new wave of indie artists is blowing a fresh breeze over Vietnam’s music landscape.

Vietnamese pair among famous footballing siblings in Southeast Asia
Vietnamese pair among famous footballing siblings in Southeast Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

Goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung and midfielder Bui Tien Dung have been listed among well-known Southeast Asian footballers who are also brothers.

Architect graduate looks small to go big
Architect graduate looks small to go big
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

While studying at university to become an architect, Ha An, owner and chief creative figure of the Hanoi-based Veene Studio, probably dreamed of designing grand houses and epic constructions.

Hanoi name dropped on Netflix's blockbuster series Money Heist
Hanoi name dropped on Netflix's blockbuster series Money Heist
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Netflix's blockbuster series Money Heist features references to a bar named Hanoi, after the Vietnamese capital hosted an important meeting between two of the series’ main characters, inspector Raquel Murillo and bandit leader Álvaro Morte.

Competition seeks best photos of Hanoi
Competition seeks best photos of Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Beautiful photos by Hanoi-based amateurs and professional photographers can be sent to a photo festival held by the Hanoi Photography Association. 

Beauty queens come together to donate to COVID-19 fight
Beauty queens come together to donate to COVID-19 fight
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

A number of local celebrities have joined forces to pledge their support for the nation’s battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, gaining plenty of praise from people across the country.

Music award encourages young musician in his career
Music award encourages young musician in his career
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/04/2020 

Phan Manh Quynh won the Best Musician of the Year at the 15th Devotion Music Awards. He was born in the central province of Nghệ An and was self-taught as a musician.

Vietnamese artists collaborate to thank heroes for fighting COVID-19
Vietnamese artists collaborate to thank heroes for fighting COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/04/2020 

A total of 70 Vietnamese artists have worked together to release a music video titled "Thank you" which displays the group’s sincere gratitude to heroes across the nation who have contributed to efforts to fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Vietnamese goal scorers at AFF Cup
Top Vietnamese goal scorers at AFF Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/04/2020 

Vietnamese legends Le Cong Vinh, Le Huynh Duc, and Nguyen Hong Son are among the top goalscoring local footballers to have made their mark at the AFF Cup since its inception 24 years ago.

Animals live streaming eases boredom at home
Animals live streaming eases boredom at home
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/04/2020 

Many zoos and wildlife parks worldwide have been temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the animals still need lots of care, attention and of course, food! 

AFC Cup 2020 fixtures face further delay due to COVID-19 fears
AFC Cup 2020 fixtures face further delay due to COVID-19 fears
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/04/2020 

A total of four matches involving the two Vietnamese representatives competing in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2020 will be pushed back once more amid concerns relating to the development of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) globally.

Virtual reality bike ride booms in Vietnam
Virtual reality bike ride booms in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/04/2020 

The virtual reality bike ride is booming in Vietnam during the time of COVID-19 pandemic. 

Olympics delay helps medal chance, says gymnast Tung
Olympics delay helps medal chance, says gymnast Tung
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/04/2020 

The postponement of the Olympics is considered good news for gymnast Le Thanh Tung who aims for a top result at the Tokyo Games.

Online sculpture exhibition shown on Facebook
Online sculpture exhibition shown on Facebook
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/04/2020 

A sculpture exhibition featuring the latest works by 13 artists has been released online this week.

Pre-teen novelist fires up Vietnam's literature scene
Pre-teen novelist fires up Vietnam's literature scene
FEATUREicon  15/04/2020 

The local literature scene has become more vibrant now that an 11-year-old student has published his fictional novel Người Sao Chổi (Comet Man).

Son La women’s football club thrown a lifeline
Son La women’s football club thrown a lifeline
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/04/2020 

Son La Province women’s football team have received a lifeline to avoid going out of business, after reports in recent days that the club was on the precipice.

Coronavirus: The stars holding online reunions under lockdown
Coronavirus: The stars holding online reunions under lockdown
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/04/2020 

As the High School Musical cast prepares to sing together again, which other stars are doing the same?

VN referees still train despite COVID-19 pandemic
VN referees still train despite COVID-19 pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/04/2020 

Like footballers, Vietnamese referees have had the beautiful game taken away from them due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that isn't stopping them from keeping in shape.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 