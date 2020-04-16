Coach Park eyes fresh blood for national side

Head coach Park Hang-seo has named four new players that may be called up to the Vietnamese national team.

Midfielder Vo Huy Toan of HCM City is expected to gain a place in the national time this year. Photo news.vienvong.com

Recently, at a meeting with his assistants to discuss new tactics for the team, the South Korean coach tipped his hand.

In a recent media appearance, eagle-eyed viewers spotted the Korean-language names of the midfielders Ho Khac Ngoc, Duong Van Hao (Viettel), Nguyen Hai Huy (Quang Ninh Coal) and Vo Huy Toan (HCM City) on a tactics board in the coach's office.

Answering media, the coach did not hesitate to say that he needed more midfielders for the Vietnamese team as he favours the midfield-heavy 3-5-2 formation.

Coach Park Hang-seo revealled four new players in his new tactics. Photo thanhnien.vn

Hao of Viettel played as a striker of the Vietnam U20 team at the 2017 U20 World Cup. Before that, he also often appeared in the U19 team under coach Hoang Anh Tuan. Unfortunately, two years ago, in a match in V.League 2, Hao suffered a serious ankle injury.

However, Hao returned to V.League 1 this year 2020 after two years of surgery, recovery and training. Coach Truong Viet Hoang did not select him as a starter but brought him on as a sub to good effect, especially in the recent 3-3 draw against HAGL before the league was postponed.

Meanwhile, Ngoc and Huy are experienced midfielders. They are very clever and can control the midfield well.

Great effort

Although Toan has not regained his best form after injuries, he has been spotted by Park as he has good organisation and distribution skills.

Toan signed with HCM City FC late last year and has had few opportunities to show his skills with his new team so far.

Toan won his first senior cap in 2014 at the age of 21 and quickly established himself as a dangerous player with his speed, smarts and powerful shots.

Toan continued to shine at the Southeast Asian Games 2015 with the title of top scorer. However, because of a spinal disc herniation he suffered in 2015, his career went off track.

His desire and determination to play football helped him overcome the difficult time.

He was called up to the national team to prepare for the AFF Cup 2016. Last year, coach Park also called him up to the national team to compete in the World Cup 2022 qualifying round but was eventually dropped due to injuries.

“For me, returning to the national team last year was a great thing. Park taught me enthusiastically about the exercises and how to avoid injuries during the competition. Before the final team selection, I was injured and although it wasn’t serious, it took my opportunity,” said Toan.

“Park encouraged me not to be disappointed when I was eliminated. He reminded me that I should be stronger and more determined. I hope I can return to the team soon,” said Toan. VNS