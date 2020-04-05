Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
05/04/2020 22:08:10 (GMT +7)
Companies design programs to support customers during social distancing period

 
 
05/04/2020    20:47 GMT+7

After days of working from home and implementing social distancing, Khanh An, a young woman in HCM City, has been able to sustain her interests.


 

Like many people in the country, An for days has not gone out in an effort to fight against the COVID-19 pademic. 

An says that the most difficult thing for her was that she could not go to the gym. 

In recent days, however, she has been happier after finding many online fitness classes.

Seeing the demand from customers during the social distancing period, domestic and foreign companies in various sectors from technology to lifestyle in Viet Nam have designed many products.

After their centres nationwide closed, California Fitness & Yoga Centre announced the launch of CALI x Home, its home workout series. 

These series consist of free broadcast and live-streams of full classes for all Vietnamese looking to keep in shape or improve their fitness in this era of COVID-19.

“Over 13 years, we have built a reputation for offering the best in personal training, group X and Yoga classes in Viet Nam,” said Dane Fort, the group’s CEO.

“With COVID-19 locking many people in Viet Nam away for the time being, we want  to give back to the community and contribute with what we do best – providing people help and tips on how to keep strong and healthy.”

Believing that fitness is one of the key pillars toward health, wellbeing and the development of one’s immune systems, the videos and live-streams will feature some of California’s most popular group X and Yoga Instructors leading viewers through a series of workouts.

The first video appeared on March 25 on California Fitness & Yoga’s Facebook page as well as its Youtube Channel, while daily livestreams began on Monday March 30. 

Cali plans on producing 70 CALI x Home shows, with new content being released three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 5 pm.

 

The volume of people watching these series has kept increasing. For instance, around 800 people followed the live Hatha Yoga class at 10pm on Friday morning.

Other clubs, such as Jetts Fitness, a recent entrant to Viet Nam, is also offering its existing customers access to exclusive workout content for free during this period. 

UFC Gym, which entered a few years ago, has also started offering home workouts and Instagram live feeds in the last few days.

From the technology sector, Microsoft has recently launched a new product for their customers.

The company announced the refresh of Office 365 to Microsoft 365, a subscription that will better help people make the most of their time and connect and protect the ones they love, as well as develop and grow. 

This refresh will be fully rolled out by April 21, the company said.

An evolution of Office 365, Microsoft 365 builds on the foundation of Office 365, infusing new artificial intelligence (AI), rich content and templates, and cloud-powered experiences to empower people to become better writers, presenters, designers and finance managers, as well as deepen people connections. 

“Now more than ever, as many of us work and learn remotely, we are acutely aware of all the different ways life can interrupt work and work can interrupt life. It’s never been more important to stay connected and on top of the things that matter… We are committed to improving and innovating on these experiences every day,” said Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president for the Windows and Devices Group.

In addition, Microsoft unveiled two new Microsoft 365 experiences that will be available for preview in the coming months.

First is a new Microsoft Family Safety app designed to keep families safe across the digital and physical worlds.

Next, to provide one application to help manage work and life and deepen connections with those who matter most, Microsoft has also previewed new features coming to Microsoft Teams for users’ personal life today. With these new features, users can connect, stay organised, and collaborate with family and friends. 

In another new service to local people, Grab is now running a trial for GrabMart. With this service, consumers can buy fresh food, canned food, beverages and vegetables from supermarkets, convenient stores and retail stores that are Grab partners.

GrabMart drivers will then help customers pick up the orders. — VNS

 
 

Other News

Vietnam wins gold medals at In't photo contest
Vietnam wins gold medals at In't photo contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Photographer Vu Duy Thong won two gold medals at the International Exhibition of Art Photography Contrast 2020 in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

National football stars donate to fight COVID-19
National football stars donate to fight COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Some of the country’s most famous footballers have come together to give money to a support fund to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Isolation in COVID-19 fight brought to life through sketches
Isolation in COVID-19 fight brought to life through sketches
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Over 400 drawings created by 50 members of the Urban Sketchers Hanoi group are on display marking the current 14-day social distancing policy aimed at combating the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Goalie keeps amazing AFC Champions League goalscoring record
Goalie keeps amazing AFC Champions League goalscoring record
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

Despite being played annually for the last 20 years, the incredible record of being the only goalkeeper to score in the history of the AFC Champions League achieved by Phan Van Santos, a retired naturalised Vietnamese goalkeeper, stands to this day.

American singer releases folk song in fight against COVID-19
American singer releases folk song in fight against COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

Popular American singer Kyo York has unveiled his own version of the northern folk song Trong Com, known as the Cylindrical Drum in English, in which he sings in both English and Vietnamese

Artist actively responds to COVID-19
Artist actively responds to COVID-19
VIDEOicon  13 giờ trước 

Since it launched a painting competition in Mid-March artists to create posters to promote preventive actions against COVID-19, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has received enthusiastic responses from 23 artists. 

Two Vietnamese among Top 10 ASEAN goal scorers in AFC Cup
Two Vietnamese among Top 10 ASEAN goal scorers in AFC Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has named Vietnamese strikers Nguyen Van Quyet and Huynh Kesley Alves in the Top 10 all-time ASEAN goal scorers in the AFC Cup.

Football star Quang Hai selected to join #BreakTheChain campaign
Football star Quang Hai selected to join #BreakTheChain campaign
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Asian Football Federation (AFC) has chosen Vietnamese football star Nguyen Quang Hai to take part in the #BreakTheChain global campaign which aims to raise public awareness about basic preventive measures against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Asian website unveils top 5 Vietnamese football prospects
Asian website unveils top 5 Vietnamese football prospects
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/04/2020 

Renowned Asian sports website Sports442 has published an article detailing a number of leading young Vietnamese talents who may go on to have an impact on the national football team in the future.

Vietnam strives to secure more Olympic berths
Vietnam strives to secure more Olympic berths
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/04/2020 

Vietnam’s sports sector is doing all it can to turn difficulties into advantages for athletes in the race for berths at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Soong hao rhythms bridge Tay ethnic couples closer
Soong hao rhythms bridge Tay ethnic couples closer
YOUR VIETNAMicon  03/04/2020 

When talking about love duets, many people think of Quan Ho, a sweet folk music originating in Bac Ninh province. 

Six great Vietnamese pop songs to help you dance your way through social distancing
Six great Vietnamese pop songs to help you dance your way through social distancing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/04/2020 

Why not entertain yourself with a selection of Vietnam’s most famous pop songs? You may know one or two from our selection.

Two Vietnamese players named in top ASEAN goal scorers in AFC Cup
Two Vietnamese players named in top ASEAN goal scorers in AFC Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/04/2020 

Two Vietnamese players have been named among the top 10 all-time ASEAN goal scorers in the AFC Cup by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Five shows to watch on Netflix in Vietnam right now
Five shows to watch on Netflix in Vietnam right now
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/04/2020 

You will no doubt be getting your money’s worth out of Netflix right now as we all stay indoors for the good of the nation. But with so many shows and movies to choose from, what exactly are you going to watch next?

Struggling V.League 1 sides want to scrap relegation
Struggling V.League 1 sides want to scrap relegation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/04/2020 

Four teams in the V.League 1 have proposed scrapping relegation this season, purportedly to ensure Việt Nam have the best chance in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and the AFF Cup.

Movie buffs watch free online films
Movie buffs watch free online films
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/04/2020 

French Cultural Institute (L'Espace) is co-operating with Vietnamese movie company BHD to give movie buffs a chance to watch award-winning films free online from April 1 to 30. 

Five essential Vietnamese hip hop tracks to bump during social distancing
Five essential Vietnamese hip hop tracks to bump during social distancing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/04/2020 

We all have plenty of time on our hands to explore new things, so why not dive into the rich world of Vietnamese hip hop?

Football club chairman says focus must be on pandemic, not sport
Football club chairman says focus must be on pandemic, not sport
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) chairman Doan Nguyen Duc told domestic media the focus of the whole country should be on beating the COVID-19 pandemic, not sport.

Vietnamese architect wins Turgut Cansever Int’l Award 2020
Vietnamese architect wins Turgut Cansever Int’l Award 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

Architect Doan Thanh Ha, based in Hanoi, has just received the Turgut Cansever International Award 2020 for his project titled Friendly Space in Suffocating Urban Areas.

Vietnamese footballers donate to fight COVID-19
Vietnamese footballers donate to fight COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

Footballers nationwide have collected money to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

