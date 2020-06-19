Concert in memory of famous songwriter Trinh Cong Son

Dozens of singers and musicians will perform 20 songs by the late songwriter Trinh Cong Son at a concert to be held in Hanoi next week.

Young singer Hoang Trang will perform works of the late composer Trinh Cong Son at a concert to be held at the Hanoi Opera House on June 27. — Photo courtesy of the organiser

Pop stars Tung Duong, Quang Dung and singers Phuong Mai, Hoang Trang and Trinh Vinh Trinh, Son’s younger sister, are expected to sing before more than 1,000 people.

The show, called Biển Nhớ (Sea in Love), will also feature Meritorious artist and saxophonist Quyen Van Minh and rapper Ha Le.

Organised by Son’s family and his friends, the event aims to celebrate the artist's 19th anniversary of his death. It will take place at the city’s Opera House.

Son’s popular works, including Biển Nhớ, Ru Tình (Lullaby to Love), Huế-Sài Gòn-Hà Nội and Nối Vòng Tay Lớn (Circle of Unity), will be performed.

Son's song Nối Vòng Tay Lớn written in 1968 is abut his dream of Vietnamese being hand in hand in peace.

The artist sang the song on Radio Saigon on April 30, 1975, the liberation day of South Vietnam.

A highlight of the evening will be the performance of songs Son wrote praising love and women, such as Hạ Trắng (White Summer), Diễm Xưa (Old Love) and Mưa Hồng (Pink Rain).

Born in Hue in 1939, Son became popular in 1957 with his first song Ướt Mi (Misty Eyes).

His love songs, released in the 1960s and 70s, are still loved by millions of Vietnamese and foreign fans.

His Diễm Xưa, a song about his love for a beautiful girl in Hue named Diem, is well known in Japan where it was introduced in 1970 by Vietnamese-American singer Khanh Ly.

The work was translated into Japanese, Utsukushii Mukashi, and was listed among the country’s top 10 favourite love songs.

“I think people with different ages and backgrounds can find themselves in Son’s music. His songs encourage people to live and love,” said 23-year-old singer Hoang Trang of HCM City.

The concert will start at 8pm on June 27 at the theatre on No. 1 Trang Tien Street, Hoan Kiem District. VNS

