Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/06/2020 21:20:51 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Concert in memory of famous songwriter Trinh Cong Son

 
 
19/06/2020    20:12 GMT+7

Dozens of singers and musicians will perform 20 songs by the late songwriter Trinh Cong Son at a concert to be held in Hanoi next week.  

Concert in memory of famous songwriter Trinh Cong Son
Young singer Hoang Trang will perform works of the late composer Trinh Cong Son at a concert to be held at the Hanoi Opera House on June 27. — Photo courtesy of the organiser

Pop stars Tung Duong, Quang Dung and singers Phuong Mai, Hoang Trang and Trinh Vinh Trinh, Son’s younger sister, are expected to sing before more than 1,000 people.  

The show, called Biển Nhớ (Sea in Love), will also feature Meritorious artist and saxophonist Quyen Van Minh and rapper Ha Le.

Organised by Son’s family and his friends, the event aims to celebrate the artist's 19th anniversary of his death. It will take place at the city’s Opera House.  

Son’s popular works, including Biển Nhớ, Ru Tình (Lullaby to Love), Huế-Sài Gòn-Hà Nội and Nối Vòng Tay Lớn (Circle of Unity), will be performed.

Son's song Nối Vòng Tay Lớn written in 1968 is abut his dream of Vietnamese being hand in hand in peace.

The artist sang the song on Radio Saigon on April 30, 1975, the liberation day of South Vietnam.

A highlight of the evening will be the performance of songs Son wrote praising love and women, such as Hạ Trắng (White Summer), Diễm Xưa (Old Love) and Mưa Hồng (Pink Rain).

Born in Hue in 1939, Son became popular in 1957 with his first song Ướt Mi (Misty Eyes).  

 

His love songs, released in the 1960s and 70s, are still loved by millions of Vietnamese and foreign fans.

His Diễm Xưa, a song about his love for a beautiful girl in Hue named Diem, is well known in Japan where it was introduced in 1970 by Vietnamese-American singer Khanh Ly.

The work was translated into Japanese, Utsukushii Mukashi, and was listed among the country’s top 10 favourite love songs.

“I think people with different ages and backgrounds can find themselves in Son’s music. His songs encourage people to live and love,” said 23-year-old singer Hoang Trang of HCM City. 

The concert will start at 8pm on June 27 at the theatre on No. 1 Trang Tien Street, Hoan Kiem District.  VNS

Rapper-turned-singer debuts album featuring Trinh Cong Son’s iconic songs

Rapper-turned-singer debuts album featuring Trinh Cong Son’s iconic songs

Singer Ha Le has released his debut album featuring iconic songs by late famous composer Trinh Cong Son, also dubbed the "Bob Dylan of Vietnam".

Japanese singer dedicates to Trinh Cong Son music

Japanese singer dedicates to Trinh Cong Son music

Eighteen years after Trinh Cong Son’s death, Japanese singer Tokiko Kato finally was able to visit Vietnam to perform in a concert that marked the late composer’s death anniversary. 

Casting for film on late songwriter Trinh Cong Son begins

Casting for film on late songwriter Trinh Cong Son begins

Film director Phan Gia Nhat Linh has begun casting for his movie on the late famous songwriter Trinh Cong Son called Em và Trịnh (You and Trịnh).

 
 

Other News

.
Musicians perform to thank COVID-19 fighters
Musicians perform to thank COVID-19 fighters
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam's three biggest orchestras will perform together in a concert at Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM)'s Grand Hall today (June 19). 

Beauty queens return to fashion show following COVID-19 epidemic
Beauty queens return to fashion show following COVID-19 epidemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, was joined by many beauty queens as they returned to the stage for a fashion show held in HCM City following a long suspension to all entertainment activities for the COVID-19 fight.

Keedron Bryant: Warner Records signs black protest singer, 12
Keedron Bryant: Warner Records signs black protest singer, 12
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Keedron Bryant's song I Just Wanna Live was posted one day after the death of George Floyd.

Foreign media hails Vietnam schoolgirl’s effort to create art from chaos
Foreign media hails Vietnam schoolgirl’s effort to create art from chaos
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

Renowned media outlet Reuters of the UK has recently published an article titled “Vietnamese schoolgirl creates art from the chaos of the coronavirus”, 

Famous cai luong play on love and crime restaged
Famous cai luong play on love and crime restaged
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

The cai luong (reformed opera) play Tướng Cướp Bạch Hải Đường (Bandit Bach Hai Duong), a production by well-known scriptwriter Nguyen Huynh, will be restaged in a new version 61 years after its premiere.

Beekeeping in Ca Mau recognised as national intangible heritage
Beekeeping in Ca Mau recognised as national intangible heritage
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

Traditional beekeeping in U Minh and Tran Van Thoi districts in the southernmost province of Ca Mau was recently recognised as a national intangible heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Old soldier preserves ethnic folk music
Old soldier preserves ethnic folk music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

Luong Xuan Dan, a veteran of the Tay ethnic group in Yen Son District in northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang, has an endless passion for local folk music.

Hue Festival to bring visitors new tourism experience: organisers
Hue Festival to bring visitors new tourism experience: organisers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

The organisers of the Hue Festival have just announced the main activities taking place at the 11th Hue Festival, which will be held between August 28 and September 2.

U19 footballers gather ahead of AFC U19 Championship finals
U19 footballers gather ahead of AFC U19 Championship finals
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

Head coach of the Vietnam U19 men’s national team Philippe Troussier has called up a large squad of 29 footballers in preparation for the upcoming AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals which are set to get underway in Uzbekistan between October 14-31.

The wind named Vu Phong still blows
The wind named Vu Phong still blows
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

It's not out of the ordinary for old players to thrive in Vietnamese football and the likes of Dinh Xuan Viet (37 years old) of Nam Dinh and midfielder Le Tan Tai (36 years old) of Hong Linh Ha Tinh are still solid performers.

Nearly 2,000 to participate in Tien Phong Marathon 2020
Nearly 2,000 to participate in Tien Phong Marathon 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

Nearly 2,000 Vietnamese and foreign people will participate in the Tien Phong Marathon National Championship.

Park Hang-seo number 2 football coach in Southeast Asia
Park Hang-seo number 2 football coach in Southeast Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

The head coach of the Thailand national football team Kiatisuk Senamuang has surpassed Park Hang-seo of Vietnam to be named as the most successful national team coach in ASEAN of the past decade, announced by AFF website.

Vietnam Press Museum ready to open
Vietnam Press Museum ready to open
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

A number of rare items and documents which mark significant events in the history of the Vietnamese revolutionary press are set to be showcased to guests at the first-ever Vietnam Press Museum in Hanoi.

Spanish cuisine to be popularised in Hanoi
Spanish cuisine to be popularised in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

People in Hanoi will have an opportunity to explore Spanish cuisine at the World Tapa Day to be held in the capital on June 20.

Two exhibitions open at HCMC's Factory Contemporary Arts Centre
Two exhibitions open at HCMC's Factory Contemporary Arts Centre
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

Two solo exhibitions of artists Huong Ngo and Thy Nguyen will open at the Factory Contemporary Arts Centre on June 19.

Veteran artist draws to preserve ethnic clothes
Veteran artist draws to preserve ethnic clothes
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

Veteran artist Do Duc is displaying his lacquer paintings on ethnic clothes for the first time at his house at Thong Dong Ville at 15B, 656 Lane, Lac Long Quan Street, Hanoi.

Sky Tour leads box office
Sky Tour leads box office
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

A documentary featuring popular singer Son Tung’s live shows in 2019 is leading the box office.

Hanoi concert to honour forefront ‘soldiers’ in COVID-19 fight
Hanoi concert to honour forefront ‘soldiers’ in COVID-19 fight
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/06/2020 

A special concert entitled “We Return” will take place in Hanoi on June 19 as a “thank-you” gesture to those who have been on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19, gathering together over 130 artists from Vietnam’s three largest orchestras.

Sketches showing different aspects of life on display
Sketches showing different aspects of life on display
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/06/2020 

An exhibition of more than 100 sketches opened yesterday in Hanoi giving a new perspective on sketching.

Christian Coleman: World 100m champion provisionally suspended after third missed drugs test
Christian Coleman: World 100m champion provisionally suspended after third missed drugs test
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/06/2020 

World 100m champion Christian Coleman is provisionally suspended after missing a third doping test, says the Athletics Integrity Unit.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 