Concerts to raise funds for flood victims

Dozens of veteran and young singers and theatre performers will participate in two charity concerts in HCM City to raise funds for flood victims in the central region.

The Voice of Hồ Chí Minh City’s People (VOH) will organise Cùng Em Vượt Lũ (We will overcome natural disaster) on Sunday, November 1 at VOH Theatre, 3 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu Street, District 1.

The event will feature 30 artists, such as pop stars Cẩm Vân and Phương Thanh, together with younger singers Cao Thái Sơn, Trung Quân Idol and K-ICM.

Circus artists Quốc Cơ and Quốc Nghiệp will be highlighted.

They will perform folk and vọng cổ (nostalgia) songs in praise of the country, love and life.

The organiser will send the proceeds from ticket sales and donations from individuals and orgnisations to the provinces of Thừa Thiên-Huế, Quảng Bình, Quảng Nam, Quảng Trị and Quảng Ngãi.

"Our concert is for poor households and flood victims, especially the elderly and children," said theatre actor Đại Nghĩa of the HCM City University of Theatre and Cinematography.

Nghĩa and his staff will deliver food and clothes to the victims in the central region next week.

Artists will perform for free in charity concerts.Theywe hope to encourage more organisations and people to stand together to helpand share. — Photo courtesy of the organiser

“Our artists performed for free. Through our concert, we hope to encourage more organisations and people to stand together to help and share,” said Vietnamese-American pop star Quang Dũng.

Dũng organised his concert Lời Ca Dao Của Mẹ (Mom’s Lullabies) on Thursday at the HCM City Opera House, 7 Lam Sơn Square, District 1.

He sang famous romantic songs by composers Trịnh Công Sơn, Văn Phụng, Ngô Thụy Miên and Đức Huy.

Recent major storms and floods in the central region have destroyed socio-economic infrastructure in several localities and left several households in extreme poverty and bad health conditions.

Hundreds of charity trips and fundraising activities have been organised by organisations and individuals across the country. Food, goods and necessities as well as cash have been sent to the victims.— VNS