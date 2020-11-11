Cong Phuong finishes V.League 1 season as top local scorer

Local football star Cong Phuong has been named as the top Vietnamese goal scorer following the conclusion of the latest V.League 1 season.

The forward is currently playing for Ho Chi Minh City FC after completing a one year loan move from Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC.

Originally born in Nghe An province, Cong Phuong scored six goals during the first stage of V.League 1 matches. Unfortunately, he then suffered several injuries, forcing him to stay in the bench in the league’s second stage.

After bagging six goals overall, Cong Phuong claims the title of top domestic goal scorer, followed by Van Toan of HAGL FC, Tien Linh of Becamex Binh Duong FC, Van Quyet of Hanoi FC, and Tuan Tai of Song Lam Nghe An FC, who each scored five goals.

Elsewhere, Cong Phuong makes it into the league’s top 10 goal scorers, with the two top scorers being foreign players Pedro Paulo of Saigon FC and Rimario Gordon of Hanoi FC with 12 goals each.

The V.League 1 concluded on November 8 with Viettel FC lifting the trophy for the first time in their history.

Moving down the table, Hanoi FC and Saigon FC came second and third, respectively.

Than Quang Ninh FC finished fourth, with Ho Chi Minh City FC in fifth place. VOV