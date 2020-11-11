Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Cong Phuong finishes V.League 1 season as top local scorer

11/11/2020    15:36 GMT+7

Local football star Cong Phuong has been named as the top Vietnamese goal scorer following the conclusion of the latest V.League 1 season.

The forward is currently playing for Ho Chi Minh City FC after completing a one year loan move from Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC.

Originally born in Nghe An province, Cong Phuong scored six goals during the first stage of V.League 1 matches. Unfortunately, he then suffered several injuries, forcing him to stay in the bench in the league’s second stage.

After bagging six goals overall, Cong Phuong claims the title of top domestic goal scorer, followed by Van Toan of HAGL FC, Tien Linh of Becamex Binh Duong FC, Van Quyet of Hanoi FC, and Tuan Tai of Song Lam Nghe An FC, who each scored five goals.

 

Elsewhere, Cong Phuong makes it into the league’s top 10 goal scorers, with the two top scorers being foreign players Pedro Paulo of Saigon FC and Rimario Gordon of Hanoi FC with 12 goals each.

The V.League 1 concluded on November 8 with Viettel FC lifting the trophy for the first time in their history.

Moving down the table, Hanoi FC and Saigon FC came second and third, respectively.

Than Quang Ninh FC finished fourth, with Ho Chi Minh City FC in fifth place. VOV

 
 

.
Miss Vietnam finalists compete for Miss Fashion sub-title
Miss Vietnam finalists compete for Miss Fashion sub-title
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

The 35 beauties competing in the finals of Miss Vietnam 2020 gathered together in Vung Tau city on the evening of November 10 for the Miss Fashion sub-category as part of the pageant’s final round.

Viettel coach Hoang revels in side's rebirth
Viettel coach Hoang revels in side's rebirth
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Coach Truong Viet Hoang helped Viettel take the V.League 1 title after beating Sai Gon FC 1-0 at Thong Nhat Stadium on Sunday and he said his charges overcame a lot of pressure to secure his first league title as a manager.

Book series featuring To Hoai’s literary works for children released
Book series featuring To Hoai’s literary works for children released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

A series of four books featuring literary works for children by late author To Hoai has been released to celebrate his 100th birthday anniversary.

Film shoot about late songwriter Trinh Cong Son begins this week
Film shoot about late songwriter Trinh Cong Son begins this week
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

Shooting for the film on the late songwriter Trinh Cong Son called Em và Trịnh (You and Trịnh) will begin this week in HCM City. 

Female cyclist on trans-Vietnam route
Female cyclist on trans-Vietnam route
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

Everyone can enjoy their youth in their lifetime. How to spend this period optimally is a matter of concern of many. The following is a story of a young woman who has cycled throughout the country

The last “book doctor” in Saigon
The last “book doctor” in Saigon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/11/2020 

Vo Van Rang has restored millions of old books in his shop in Ho Chi Minh City for 40 years. He is now the only person restoring books in the city and is called the “doctor” for old books by his customers.

Central Highlands art of wooden sculptures
Central Highlands art of wooden sculptures
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/11/2020 

The Central Highlands is not only known for the rich folk culture but is also home to a thousand-year-old treasure of wooden statues.

Superb Hoang Nam claimed champion at national tennis tournament
Superb Hoang Nam claimed champion at national tennis tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/11/2020 

Ly Hoang Nam proved his absolute strength as the no. 1 player in the Vietnam tennis world as he claimed the men's singles championship title of the National Tennis Championships 2020 without losing a single set.

Bac Ha Winter Festival highlights Mong culture
Bac Ha Winter Festival highlights Mong culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/11/2020 

Music, horse racing and food will all be featured at the Bac Ha Winter Festival from November 20-22 as the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai attempts to attract tourists back to the district.

The pervasive power of “Tale of Kieu”
The pervasive power of “Tale of Kieu”
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

The series of cultural events themed “Who remembers To Nhu”, held in the last three days of October at the Vietnam Women’s Museum in Hanoi on the occasion of the 200th death anniversary of great poet

Khmer people put traditional outfits on display at Ok Om Bok Festival
Khmer people put traditional outfits on display at Ok Om Bok Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

A range of traditional costumes worn by Khmer people have been introduced at the recent Ok Om Bok festival held in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh.

National cai luong contest presents eight gold medals
National cai luong contest presents eight gold medals
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

The national traditional music Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Talented Performers 2020 contest has closed in HCM City. 

ASEAN soul showcased at graphic arts exhibition
ASEAN soul showcased at graphic arts exhibition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

The third ASEAN Graphic Arts Exhibition has just opened in Hanoi as an art event to strengthen mutual understanding between ASEAN members.

Entertainment Events on November 9-15
Entertainment Events on November 9-15
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Jack wins Best Southeast Asia Act at MTV EMAs 2020
Jack wins Best Southeast Asia Act at MTV EMAs 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

Renowned Vietnamese singer and songwriter Trinh Tran Phuong Tuan (alias Jack) claimed the title of Best Southeast Asia Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs) 2020 on November 9 during an awards ceremony held online.

Viettel FC lift V.League 1 trophy for first time
Viettel FC lift V.League 1 trophy for first time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

Viettel FC have been crowned as the new champions of the V.League 1 following their 1-0 victory over hosts Saigon FC at Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on November 8.

Hungarian artist with a great passion for Vietnam’s trees
Hungarian artist with a great passion for Vietnam’s trees
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

Among her paintings, Hungarian painter Ory Anna-Maria, who is living in Vietnam, has always looked on trees with a great passion.

35 contestants progress to semi-finals of Miss Vietnam Tourism 2020
35 contestants progress to semi-finals of Miss Vietnam Tourism 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/11/2020 

The judging panel of Miss Vietnam Tourism 2020 have selected 35 outstanding contestants from across the country who will progress to the pageant’s semi-finals which are due to be held in Dak Nong province between November 18 and November 30.

Swimmer now calls triathlon his game
Swimmer now calls triathlon his game
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/11/2020 

SEA Games swimming champion Lam Quang Nhat shocked many when he announced his retirement a few years ago. But perhaps the even greater surprise came when news emerged he was eyeing triathlon at the region’s largest sporting event.

Finalists of Miss Vietnam pageant compete in swimsuit sub-contest
Finalists of Miss Vietnam pageant compete in swimsuit sub-contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/11/2020 

The 35 finalists competing in Miss Vietnam 2020 have gathered together in Vung Tau city in order to participate in various activities as they vie for the pageant’s sub-titles, including the title of Miss Sea.

