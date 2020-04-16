Cong Phuong named as most valuable Vietnamese footballer

Ho Chi Minh City FC’s Vietnamese international forward Nguyen Cong Phuong has been named as the local footballer with the highest estimated transfer value, as calculated by the website Transfermarkt.

Currently Cong Phuong’s market value stands at an estimated EUR200,000, equivalent to that of Vietnam goalkeeper Dang Van Lam who currently plays for Muangthong United FC of Thailand.

Whilst Van Lam had previously been valued higher than Cong Phuong at EUR330,000, his price has suffered a significant fall in recent weeks after being left out of the starting lineup for consecutive games at Muangthong United FC in Thailand.

Coming third in terms of Vietnamese players with the highest estimated transfer value is midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai of Hanoi FC who is valued at EUR150,000.

Behind the midfield maestro in fourth is Doan Van Hau, who currently plays for Dutch side SC Heerenveen on loan from Hanoi. The left back is valued at EUR150,000.

Moving down the list is Nguyen Trong Hoang of Viettel FC at EUR125,000, Que Ngoc Hai of Viettel FC at EUR75,000, Do Duy Manh of Hanoi FC at EUR75,000, Bui Tien Dung of Viettel FC at EUR50,000, and HAGL FC pair Nguyen Van Toan and Nguyen Phong Hong Duy who are both valued at EUR50,000 each.

