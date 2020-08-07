Cong Tri ao dai raises VND80m for Danang-Quang Nam

An ao dai worn by Miss Vietnam 2018 Tieu Vy and designed by Danang-born Nguyen Cong Tri was bought at VND80m ($3,400) at an event which was held on August 9 to raise money for Danang to fight Covid-19.

The Danang-Quang Nam music show with the participation of over 60 artists and beauty queens was livestreamed on August 9. One of the highlights of the show was the auction to raise fund for Covid-19 victims of the designers.



Miss Vietnam 2018 Tieu Vy made a huge impression as she opened the auction with one of Nguyen Cong Tri’s ao dai designs. The ao dai belongs to the Waiting for a Rain Collection which was introduced to the public in spring 2014.



The collection showed off his ability to deal with patterns and details. According to Tri, his inspiration came from nature like the dew drops, the fields and flowers.



The ao dai in the auction has cloud patterns on a blue sky and sparkling with crystals. The starting price for the ao dai was VND50m (USD2,100) and it raised VND80m. All of the money will be donated to Danang.



Some photos of the night:



Dtinews/Laodong