Contemporary art exhibition features VN, foreign artists

The contemporary art exhibition Lunar Breccia featuring seven local and overseas artists opens today (May 29) at Galerie Quynh.

It was somehome’s home – 1, an artworkmade of used clothes and found wooden cabinet doors by artist Võ Trân Châu, is on display at the Lunar Breccia exhibition at Galerie Quỳnh. — File photo courtesy of Galerie Quỳnh

The show displays paintings by Vietnamese artists Nghĩa Đặng, Đỗ Thanh Lãng, Hoàng Dương Cầm, Hoàng Nam Việt, and Võ Trân Châu, and French artists Sandrine Llouquet and Keen Souhlal.

The exhibition offers an entry to heterotopia, a space that concurrently exists in time yet outside of time, both mirroring yet upsetting what occurs beyond its boundaries, according to a press release from the gallery.

French artist Llouquet brings her collection of charcoal on canvas paintings and ceramic paint on ceramic tiles to the exhibition. Her works such as Still Life and The Song of the Aged Mother build an array of realms inhabited by magical, often esoteric, creatures.

Llouquet was born in 1975 in Montpellier and has lived in Viet Nam since 2005. She was a founding member of Wonderful District, a project that promoted contemporary art through exhibitions, concert and theatre pieces in Việt Nam from 2005 – 2011.

Her works have been exhibited in numerous venues such as the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco, and Tate Modern in London. She has had solo and group exhibitions in Việt Nam and abroad.

Châu, who was born to a family of traditional embroiders in Bình Thuận Province, uses fabrics and used clothing to portray how history reflects the narrative of nation states and society. Her works like It was somehome’s home – 1, highlights issues surrounding labour, consumption and waste.

Châu, 34, is a graduate of HCM City Fine Arts University. She has had two solo exhibitions in HCM City and Hà Nội, and has been part of several group exhibitions in the US, Ireland, China, Hong Kong and Việt Nam.

Her paintings are in collections at the Sherman Contemporary Art Foundation in Sydney, Australia and Salon Saigon in HCM City.

The exhibtion is at 118 Nguyễn Văn Thủ Street in District 1 from Tuesday to Saturday until July 25. — VNS