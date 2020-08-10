Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Contemporary Vietnamese art on show in Hanoi

10/08/2020    14:14 GMT+7

Artworks by leading contemporary Vietnamese artists are on display at an exhibition at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi.

Lacquer painting entitled Em Xoan (Little Xoan) by painter Bui Huu Hung

According to a representative of the organisation board, the exhibition, held by the culture ministry's Department of Art, Photography, and Exhibitions, aims to introduce and honour talented artists in Vietnam and help art lovers at home and abroad understand the development of the country’s art market.

Artists and artworks selected for display must meet two criteria – the works must have good artistic quality with personal imprint while the artists must have sold many works and have a certain position in the art market.

Based on such criteria, the organisation board and curator selected 19 artists, 12 from Hanoi including Dang Xuan Hoa, Bui Huu Hung and Le Thanh Son, while the other seven are from HCM City like Nguyen Thanh Binh, Nguyen Trung and Ho Huu Thu.

“This is an exhibition to feature artists who have an influence on the Vietnamese art market. This is also a good move, so it is necessary to have more and more depth, covering more different forms and topics to promote the development of the art market of Vietnam," said painter Pham An Hai.

 
Contemporary Vietnamese art on show in Hanoi
Lacquer painting entitled Gia Đình Nhà Chuột (A Family of Rats) by painter Thanh Chuong

According to art dealer Philip Nguyen Duc Tien, a positive point of the exhibition is that its organisers have "bravely associated 19 artists with the art market."

“Because only the market can nurture the diverse development of art, even though many of the artists at this exhibition are not necessarily the top ones,” he said.

The exhibition will run until August 15.  VNS

