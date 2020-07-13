Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
13/07/2020 16:49:00 (GMT +7)
Contest to find influencers in fashion, hair, beauty industry

13/07/2020    15:45 GMT+7

The Vietnam Top Fashion & Hair 2020 contest will kick off on July 16 to find new talents in fashion, hair, beauty industry.

Contest to find influencers in fashion, hair, beauty industry
Singer Kieu Minh Tam, winner of The Voice Kid 2019 singing contest, performs at the opening ceremony of Vietnam Top Fashion & Hair 2020. Photo courtesy of N Group Media

This is the first time influencers in four categories Models, Hair Designers, Fashion Designers and Hot Face have been gathered in a contest, according to Le Tran Dac Ngoc, head of the organising board.

The winners of each category will receive a prize worth VND1 billion (US$44,000) each in cash and gifts and opportunities to participate in international fashion events.

Ngoc said 2,000 entrants have registered to join the contest so far.

“We promise to bring a very inspiring and attractive playground to young people,” Ngoc said. “The contest will be a foundation for new talents to shine in the field of entertainment, beauty and fashion.”

“The contest will encourage participants to express their talents and passion, and find new talents to develop the national fashion industry.”

The contest is co-organised by N Group Media C:EHKO brand of hair products. It gathers big names of the local and international fashion industry including hair designer Thomas Knuf, designer Diego Cortizas of Chula brand, photographer Pookij Kong Kessarin – president of Alicio magazine (Thailand), designer Quynh Paris and People’s Artist Lan Huong.

One of the mentors of the contest is Lee Myeong-seok, choreography director in many famous shows in South Korea and several beauty contests such as Miss Korea 2017, Miss International Korea 2016 and Miss Tourism Queen International 2014.

 

He said that Vietnamese contestants are energetic and enthusiastic in showcasing their talent and passion in fashion. However, their expressions on professional stages haven’t been good.

“That’s why I am here,” he said.

“I have worked as a judge at some fashion and model contests in Vietnam, but this is the first time I partake to such as big contest with the ambition to find talents in four categories of Model, Fashion, Hair and Hot Face. I realise that they have big potential, I will help them complete themselves and introduce them to fashion events in South Korea.”

Contest to find influencers in fashion, hair, beauty industry
Kid model Tran Pham Minh Anh (centre) performs at the opening ceremony of Vietnam Top Fashion & Hair 2020.  Photo courtesy of N Group Media

The qualifying round will run until August 31. Sixty shortlisted candidates will enter the next rounds. The final will take place on November 15 in Hanoi. The experts and mentors of the contest will help the participants improve their skills. The semi-final round and final round will be broadcast on the Vietnam and Hanoi television channels and social networks tracking the adventure of each candidate.

The launching ceremony of the contest in Hanoi on Saturday night ended with performances of professional models and artists including Tran Pham Minh Anh who won some international model contests, singer Kieu Minh Tam, winner of The Voice Kid 2019 and singer Ha Nguyen Vu – winner of Vietnam Idol Kids 2017.  VNS

