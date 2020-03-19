COVID-19 forces voting for popular music awards to go online for first time

Close to 100 reporters in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will vote online for the 15th edition of the Devotion Music Awards run by Vietnam News Agency’s Sport & Culture newspaper, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the award ceremomy in 2019

For the first time, ballots have beensent via email to reporters who are selected to vote, instead of the organisionof an online press conference in the two major cities as in the previous years.



The list of the nominations in thenine categories was announced on February 5, and the voting will be done onlinethrough March 20. The winners will be announced on March 25.



The annual Devotion Music Awardsbegan in 2004 to promote Vietnamese music and honour artists with significantcontributions to the industry./.VNA