Da Nang approves APEC sculpture park expansion plan

Chairman of the Da Nang municipal People’s Committee Huynh Duc Tho has given the greenlight to the expansion of the APEC sculpture park, serving demand for leisure of locals and tourists.

The design of the expansion area.

Accordingly, located next to the current park, the expansion area covers 6,668sq.m in Hai Chau district’s Binh Hien ward.

A two-storey dome will be at the centre of the place which features a garden, an artificial hill, a fountain, pastures, and walking routes. The structure will have a basement spanning 3,027sq.m for parking and technical management. The first storey, covering 2,750sq.m, will be the location for leisure activities, souvenir shops, an information service area, and public restrooms. The 790sq.m upper storey, meanwhile, is designed for communal activities with trees, a lake and a walking route.

The project, to be implemented from 2019 to 2022, costs 759 billion VND (32.59 million USD), which is sourced from the municipal budget.

The original APEC sculpture park was inaugurated in 2017. Lying in the west of the central city’s iconic Dragon Bridge over the Han River, it showcases sculptures and installations representing economies that participated in the APEC 2017 Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Da Nang.

Established in 1989, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum comprises 21 economies, namely Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong (China), Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, the US, and Vietnam./. VNA

