Da Nang International Marathon to return next month

The 2020 Manulife Da Nang International Marathon will return to the central coastal city from August 7 to 9, with the message “Vietnam Can”. (Photo: organiser)

Close to 7,000 professional and amateur runners from all over Vietnam will compete in four distances, of 42km, 21km, 10km and 5km, according to the Vietnam Sports Administration. Another event, the 1.5km Ronny Dash, is for children.

No foreign athletes will take part this year.

“The route showcases the beautiful coastline, surrounding mountains, and the city, with its bridges across the Han River,” said the organiser. “There are sights and sounds all around you as you breathe in fresh air with every stride.”

The Da Nang Marathon is the first professional marathon in Vietnam to be certified by IAAF - AIMS (International Association of Athletics Federations and Association of International Marathons and Distance Races).

The results can be used for registering to compete in the Boston Marathon - one of the six largest in the world.

The event attracted more than 9,000 runners last year from 67 countries and territories. Reigning champion in the 42km full-marathon, Le Tan Hi, who ended the foreign domination of the event, will defend his title this year./. VNA