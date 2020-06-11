Da Nang need a win to cool down Duc’s seat

Coach Le Huynh Duc is safe for now after SHB Da Nang denied rumours he would be sacked after the team lost its third V. League 1 match in a row.

Coach Le Huynh Duc of Da Nang is under heavy pressure after his team have lost three matches in the V.League 1. Da Nang will host Quang Nam on Thursday. Photo laodong.vn

Reports have also came out that Duc wanted to coach Sai Gon FC for the rest of the season. Sai Gon are currently coached by their President Vu Tien Thanh.

Responding to the rumour, the former team national forward Duc kept silent but Da Nang President Bui Xuan Hoa said: “I do not hear anything and do not know this news. Coach Le Huynh Duc is still taking charge of the team in the V.League 1.”

Duc had a successful first stint at the club from 2008-17, guiding Da Nang to V.League 1 titles in 2009 and 2012. The team also finished second in the 2013 season and third in 2016.

However, since his return to the team in 2019, things have been much different.

Da Nang have lost four out of five matches in two tournaments, were eliminated from the National Cup and are currently the bottom of the V.League 1 table.

It is believed that his fate will depend on the result of the fourth match when Da Nang host Quang Nam at Hoa Xuan Stadium today.

Home turf is Da Nang's only advantage in this match, though the return of young striker Ha Duc Chinh could change that. Chinh recently recovered from Hepatitis B and elevated liver enzymes which kept him in hospital for weeks. He has trained with teammates but could play only one match at the National Cup in May before being left out of the V.League 1 squad last week.

Chinh has confirmed that he is ready to play but Duc has not decided yet if he will be selected.

The forward would greatly add to Da Nang’s attack as their foreign forwards have yet to show their worth, with only Nigerian Ismahil Akinade notching a goal in their 4-1 loss to Sai Gon FC in March.

Duc has complained about his lack of good players due to injuries in recent press briefings, calling injuries the main reason for Da Nang’s free-falling in the V.League 1.

Coming to Hoa Xuan, Quang Nam are in good form after they overcame a shock loss to Hong Linh Ha Tinh in the National Cup to secure their first V.League 1 win of the season by beating Thanh Hoa FC 2-1 last week.

Coach Vu Hong Viet can put his trust in striker Papa Ibou Kebe who signed from Hanoi FC on loan early this month. The Frenchman showed his worth immediately, scoring the opener in his debut in the team’s win over Thanh Hoa.

The other matches in the V.League 1 today are between Becamex Binh Duong and Hai Phong and Viettel against Quang Ninh.

Four other matches will be on Friday with the key game between Hoang Anh Gia Lai and Nam Dinh in Pleiku City, a rematch of National Cup qualifier when Hoang Anh Gia Lai lost 2-0 last month. VNS

