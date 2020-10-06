Daily lives of local people through lens of French photographer

French photographer Réhahn Croquevielle has impressed the world after capturing a range of stunning photos that depict the daily lives of Vietnamese people.
Réhahn has visited a total of 35 countries, including Vietnam, capturing images of the local landscape and culture along the way. This photo features a street vendor carrying fruit in Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam.
Twins don traditional Vietnamese outfits in red and gold.
A photo showing the joy of an old couple proves to be particularly impressive for viewers.
A photo features an ethnic child with unique blue eyes.
VOV/ Photos: Réhahn
Beauty of Vietnam as seen through the lens of a French photographer
French photographer Réhahn Croquevielle has impressed the Vietnamese people with a range of stunning photos that depict Vietnam’s natural landscapes and wonderful people.
