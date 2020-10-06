Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/10/2020 10:48:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Daily lives of local people through lens of French photographer

07/10/2020    10:22 GMT+7

French photographer Réhahn Croquevielle has impressed the world after capturing a range of stunning photos that depict the daily lives of Vietnamese people.

Daily lives of local people through lens of French photographer

Réhahn has visited a total of 35 countries, including Vietnam, capturing images of the local landscape and culture along the way. This photo features a street vendor carrying fruit in Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam.

Daily lives of local people through lens of French photographer
A women wears a white Ao Dai, a traditional Vietnamese long dress, with a necklace, and a Non La, a conical hat.
Daily lives of local people through lens of French photographer

Twins don traditional Vietnamese outfits in red and gold.

Daily lives of local people through lens of French photographer
Daily lives of local people through lens of French photographer

A photo showing the joy of an old couple proves to be particularly impressive for viewers.

Daily lives of local people through lens of French photographer
The bright smiles of children from the country’s mountainous region.
Daily lives of local people through lens of French photographer
Daily lives of local people through lens of French photographer
Daily lives of local people through lens of French photographer

A photo features an ethnic child with unique blue eyes.

Daily lives of local people through lens of French photographer
Let’s take a look at some images captured by Réhahn of the daily lives of local Vietnamese people:
 
Daily lives of local people through lens of French photographer
Daily lives of local people through lens of French photographer
Daily lives of local people through lens of French photographer
Daily lives of local people through lens of French photographer

 VOV/ Photos: Réhahn

Beauty of Vietnam as seen through the lens of a French photographer

Beauty of Vietnam as seen through the lens of a French photographer

French photographer Réhahn Croquevielle has impressed the Vietnamese people with a range of stunning photos that depict Vietnam’s natural landscapes and wonderful people.

 
 

Other News

.
Midfielder Thai Quy a rising star
Midfielder Thai Quy a rising star
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

Truong Van Thai Quy may have only come on for the final minutes of normal time in the National Cup Final, but the midfielder made a huge impact.

Theatre festival honours anti-corruption play
Theatre festival honours anti-corruption play
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

Theatre director Tran Luc with his work Bạch Đàn Liễu (Eucalyptus) has won the best director of the 4th Hanoi Theatre Festival.

Ministry announces 23 new national intangible cultural heritages
Ministry announces 23 new national intangible cultural heritages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has decided to add 23 cultural icons to the list of national intangible cultural heritages.

Golf tournament to highlight Hanoi’s culture
Golf tournament to highlight Hanoi’s culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

The 4th Hanoi Golf Clubs Tournament - Fastee Cup will take place on October 9-10 at the Sky Lake Resort & Golf Club, in Chuong My, in the western outskirts of the capital.

Stunning images of Vietnam from above make int’l photo awards
Stunning images of Vietnam from above make int’l photo awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

The organisers of the Drone Photo Awards 2020 recently announced a range of impressive photos for this year’s competition, including those of Vietnam from above, receiving plenty of attention from art lovers.

Female director launches film project on Vietnamese superman
Female director launches film project on Vietnamese superman
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

Movie star, director and producer Ngo Thanh Van of HCM City has launched her latest project on a Vietnamese superhero.

‘Les Misérables’ to make Vietnamese stage debut
‘Les Misérables’ to make Vietnamese stage debut
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/10/2020 

The famed French historical novel ‘Les Misérables’ by Victor Hugo will hit Vietnamese stages for the first time on November 21-22, with the Hanoi Opera House hosting the show’s national debut.

Murals beautifying ancient capital
Murals beautifying ancient capital
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/10/2020 

The Hoa Lu District Women’s Union introduced a mural painting project last year in a bid to promote the traditions and beauty of Ninh Binh province in Vietnam’s north.

Hanoi from 1967 to 1975 as seen through lens of German photographer
Hanoi from 1967 to 1975 as seen through lens of German photographer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/10/2020 

A photo exhibition featuring images of Hanoi from 1967 to 1975 taken by world-renowned German photographer Thomas Billhardt is being held at the Manzi Exhibition Space at No. 2 Hang Bun lane and at Manzi Art Space on 14 Phan Huy Ich.

U22 Vietnam squad to join Toulon Cup in France
U22 Vietnam squad to join Toulon Cup in France
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/10/2020 

Korean Coach Park Hang Seo will take U22 Vietnam football squad to attend the Toulon Cup 2020 in France, to prepare for the campaign to defend the team’s gold medal at the upcoming Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games).

Tuning up traditional melodies
Tuning up traditional melodies
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/10/2020 

The tính (also called tính tẩu) is a typical instrument of the Tay, Nung and Thai ethnic minority groups and is used in spiritual ceremonies, festivals and dating events.

Photo contest depicts artistic angles in Buddhism
Photo contest depicts artistic angles in Buddhism
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/10/2020 

A photo contest that has kicked off in Hanoi, is seeking beautiful and artistic angles of Buddhism through the lens of domestic and foreign photographers.

Cham Museum introduces 3D experience
Cham Museum introduces 3D experience
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/10/2020 

The tourism promotion centre in Da Nang has piloted a 3D experience for tourists visiting the Chàm Sculpture Museum – one of the most popular destinations in the city – to boost tourism after the turn of the COVID-19 pandemic.

National museum hosts first solo exhibition by Duy Hoa
National museum hosts first solo exhibition by Duy Hoa
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/10/2020 

Artist Nguyen Duy Hoa’s first solo exhibition has opened at Vietnam Museum Fine Arts.

Tò he - A symbol of August Festival
Tò he - A symbol of August Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/10/2020 

To he is a popular, traditional toy for Vietnamese children and a symbol of Mid-Autumn Festival. These toy figurines are small but colourful and nice. 

From shattered pieces come ceramic creations
From shattered pieces come ceramic creations
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/10/2020 

As an outstanding graduate at the University of Industrial Arts, Ngo Duy Cuong stayed on at the university and become a lecturer of not only young students but also of craftsmen in the traditional ceramic village of Bat Trang.

The celebrated pen of Nguyen Du
The celebrated pen of Nguyen Du
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/10/2020 

It’s customary for Vietnamese people to commemorate the ancestors, related or not, on the anniversary of their death. Not to mourn their passing, but to celebrate their life.

Hanoi through lens of Belgian photographer
Hanoi through lens of Belgian photographer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/10/2020 

The debut of a photobook “Hanoi, Wednesday, 10:43 pm” of Belgian photographer Vouter Vanhees has taken readers on a journey through the capital city with different angles.

Calligraphy exhibition marks 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi
Calligraphy exhibition marks 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/10/2020 

A calligraphy exhibition and festival is underway at the Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi on October 2 to celebrate the 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi.

Overseas Vietnamese midfielder chooses beautiful game over high-flying career
Overseas Vietnamese midfielder chooses beautiful game over high-flying career
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/10/2020 

It's often said, fairly or not, that footballers aren't the brightest bunch, but Andrey Hungovich Nguyen breaks the mould.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 