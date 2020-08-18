Doan Van Hau has first training session after returning to Hanoi FC

National team defender Doan Van Hau had his first training session with Hanoi FC at the Youth Football Training Centre in Hanoi on Monday afternoon after completing 14 days of quarantine since returning from Europe.

Defender Doan Van Hau (third left) is seen in a training session with his club, Hanoi FC on Monday. — Photo thanhnien.vn

Hau returned to Vietnam after 11 months on loan at SC Heerenveen in the Netherlands from Hanoi early this month.

Due to his hometown of Thai Binh Province having a case of COVID-19, he decided not to return home after nearly a year of playing in the Netherlands.

Hau quickly integrated, chatting happily with his teammates. Coach Chu Dinh Nghiem spent the first few minutes of the training session talking about Hau's comeback.

The fullback will have about three weeks to regain his fitness if the V.League 1 resumes on September 5.

Hau was named as one of the three best young players in Asia by the Asian Football Federation (AFC) in 2019 and he was a key player of the national team in winning the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 and SEA Game 2019. VNS