Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/08/2020 09:32:56 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Doan Van Hau has first training session after returning to Hanoi FC

19/08/2020    08:21 GMT+7

National team defender Doan Van Hau had his first training session with Hanoi FC at the Youth Football Training Centre in Hanoi on Monday afternoon after completing 14 days of quarantine since returning from Europe.

Doan Van Hau has first training session after returning to Hanoi FC
Defender Doan Van Hau (third left) is seen in a training session with his club, Hanoi FC on Monday. — Photo thanhnien.vn

Hau returned to Vietnam after 11 months on loan at SC Heerenveen in the Netherlands from Hanoi early this month.

Due to his hometown of Thai Binh Province having a case of COVID-19, he decided not to return home after nearly a year of playing in the Netherlands.

Hau quickly integrated, chatting happily with his teammates. Coach Chu Dinh Nghiem spent the first few minutes of the training session talking about Hau's comeback.

 

The fullback will have about three weeks to regain his fitness if the V.League 1 resumes on September 5.

Hau was named as one of the three best young players in Asia by the Asian Football Federation (AFC) in 2019 and he was a key player of the national team in winning the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 and SEA Game 2019.  VNS

Doan Van Hau cherishes World Cup dream in FIFA interview

Doan Van Hau cherishes World Cup dream in FIFA interview

Defender Doan Van Hau, who recently returned to Vietnam following a one-year spell on loan at SC Heerenveen, told FIFA that he has dreamed of playing for Vietnam at World Cup one day and that nothing is impossible.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese film screening to celebrate August Revolution, National Day
Vietnamese film screening to celebrate August Revolution, National Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Five Vietnamese films will be screened for free nationwide to celebrate the 75th August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) holidays.

Coach Park and his players undergo COVID-19 tests
Coach Park and his players undergo COVID-19 tests
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

Coach Park Hang-seo, his assistants and all 48 players called up to the Vietnam national U22 men’s football team underwent COVID-19 tests in Hanoi on August 16 in preparation for the start of their training camp on August 18.

Local artists promote COVID-19 fight spirit in music video
Local artists promote COVID-19 fight spirit in music video
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

A large number of Vietnamese artists have made an appearance in a music video aimed at encouraging people nationwide to overcome difficulties in fighting against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vietnam drawn alongside China at FIDE Online Chess Olympiad 2020
Vietnam drawn alongside China at FIDE Online Chess Olympiad 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

The national chess team is set to face strong opposition in the form of China and India in group A of the on-going FIDE Online Chess Olympiad 2020.

Artists combine poetry and music
Artists combine poetry and music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

A night of poetry and music was held at Hanoi's Goethe Institute yesterday evening in front of a limited audience to ensure social distancing. 

Cai luong star releases MV to encourge people in COVID-19 fight
Cai luong star releases MV to encourge people in COVID-19 fight
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/08/2020 

People’s Artist and cai luong star Le Thuy will release an MV on YouTube next week to inspire people during the fight against COVID-19. 

Kites fly high over Hanoi village
Kites fly high over Hanoi village
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/08/2020 

Ba Duong Noi village in Hanoi’s Dan Phuong district has been known for the craft and hobby of kite making and flying for generations. We ventured out to the tranquil village to watch kites take to the sky as the world passed by.

Women’s national football team keep top place in Southeast Asia
Women’s national football team keep top place in Southeast Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/08/2020 

The women’s national football team of Vietnam remain at the top place in Southeast Asia although they have dropped three places on the FIFA Women’s World Rankings for August.

XOM exhibition features artistic dreams and future of life
XOM exhibition features artistic dreams and future of life
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/08/2020 

A special painting exhibition entitled XOM by a group of Vietnamese artists and a foreigner will open this week in the centre of Hanoi.

Ramadan month of the Cham
Ramadan month of the Cham
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/08/2020 

Cham people in the Mekong delta province of An Giang live mostly in An Phu, Tan Chau, and Phu Tan district. 

Theatre exhibit hall celebrates cai luong artists' invovement in revolutionary movement
Theatre exhibit hall celebrates cai luong artists' invovement in revolutionary movement
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/08/2020 

HCM City’s Tran Huu Trang Cai luong Theatre, one of the region’s leading traditional art troupes, will open an exhibit hall featuring information and images about cai luong

Coach Park selects 48 players for U22 training camp
Coach Park selects 48 players for U22 training camp
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/08/2020 

Coach Park Hang Seo has called up 48 players for a training camp to prepare for next year's Southeast Asian Games, where the U22 team will attempt to defend their crown.

Exhibition features old villages
Exhibition features old villages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/08/2020 

The Institute for Relics and Works of Preserving Monuments has put photos on the architecture of traditional Vietnamese villages on display at an exhibition in Hanoi.

Yen Bai to host Mu Cang Chai Terraced Field Festival
Yen Bai to host Mu Cang Chai Terraced Field Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/08/2020 

Activities to mark the National Day (September 2) and the Mu Cang Chai Terraced Field Festival is scheduled to take place in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai between August 29 and October 18.

Hanoi exhibition to honour Russian-based painter
Hanoi exhibition to honour Russian-based painter
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/08/2020 

An exhibition entitled “Vietnam - A Call of the Soul” is set to open in Hanoi on August 15 to honour renowned painter Tuman Zhumabaev, a friend of Vietnam who passed away on August 7. ​

Vietnamese runner aims for SEA Games marathon gold
Vietnamese runner aims for SEA Games marathon gold
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/08/2020 

About a hundred metres before prior to the finish line, Hoang Nguyen Thanh pulled out a tiny national flag and waived to celebrate his victory in the 2020 national marathon championship.

HCM City to produce more quality dramas for the public
HCM City to produce more quality dramas for the public
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/08/2020 

Local artists have collaborated with HCM City Television (HTV) to produce more dramas for the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exhibition on Ho Chi Minh, the founding father of modern Vietnam
Exhibition on Ho Chi Minh, the founding father of modern Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/08/2020 

An exhibition to commemorate 75th anniversary of Vietnam's Independence Day has opened here to the public.

V.League 1 teams ready for restart
V.League 1 teams ready for restart
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/08/2020 

Many teams in V.League 1 have returned to training after a week-long break due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Cup qualifiers postponed until next year
World Cup qualifiers postponed until next year
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/08/2020 

FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have announced upcoming World Cup 2022 qualifying matches slated for the autumn have been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 