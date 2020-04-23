Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/04/2020 14:26:55 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Design contest selects national costume for Miss Universe 2020

 
 
25/04/2020    10:58 GMT+7

A design contest aimed at choosing the national costume that the Vietnamese representative at Miss Universe 2020 will wear during her participation in the global pageant got underway on April 23.

design contest selects national costume for miss universe 2020 hinh 1

Khanh Van, Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, has been named as the Vietnamese representative at Miss Universe 2020. With Van deciding to wear an Ao Dai, a traditional long dress, during the national costume segment of the competition, the dress is to be the main theme for this year’s design contest.

design contest selects national costume for miss universe 2020 hinh 2

Indeed, Van has plenty of experience of competing in beauty pageants, having previously won the Miss Ao Dai sub-titles twice in the 2015 and 2019 versions of Miss Universe Vietnam. The beauty says she feels comfortable and confident when wearing the outfit.

design contest selects national costume for miss universe 2020 hinh 3

The contest offers a platform for designers to display their creativeness as they submit their ideas for the national costume of the Vietnamese representative. Last year the contest saw 700 entries submitted by designers of all different ages.

design contest selects national costume for miss universe 2020 hinh 4

With the Ao Dai set to be the main theme of this year’s contest, Khanh Van is eager to see what concepts the contest brings up.

design contest selects national costume for miss universe 2020 hinh 5

The competition will be split into several rounds, with entries having to go through the Top 32, Top 16, Top 8, and Top 4 to reach the final. Designs must be sent to organisers before June 30, with no limitations placed on the designs of each contestant.

 
design contest selects national costume for miss universe 2020 hinh 6

Following the conclusion of the contest, the winning outfit will be worn by Khanh Van during the national costume segment of Miss Universe 2020. Previously, many winning outfits had left a positive impression on the pageant’s judges along with members of the audience, including the outfit known as “Ca Phe Phin Sua Da”, or “Iced milk coffee” in English, which was worn by Hoang Thuy during Miss Universe 2019.

design contest selects national costume for miss universe 2020 hinh 7

H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, shines as she wears an outfit titled “Banh Mi”, or simply “Bread”.

design contest selects national costume for miss universe 2020 hinh 8

At Miss Universe 2017, Nguyen Thi Loan dons an Ao Dai accessorised with a Non La, a conical hat.

design contest selects national costume for miss universe 2020 hinh 9

Le Hang shines in her national outfit during Miss Universe 2016.

Khanh Van launches photo collection ahead of Miss Universe 2020

Khanh Van launches photo collection ahead of Miss Universe 2020

Khanh Van, Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, has made public her latest photo collection which kicks off the local beauty’s journey to compete in the Miss Universe 2020 pageant.

Nguyen Tran Khanh Van crowned Miss Universe Vietnam 2019

Nguyen Tran Khanh Van crowned Miss Universe Vietnam 2019

Nguyen Tran Khanh Van was crowned Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 on the final night of the pageant which concluded in Nha Trang city, Khanh Hoa province on December 7.

 
 

Other News

.
Free book ATM machine makes debut in Hanoi
Free book ATM machine makes debut in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

The first-ever free book ATM machine launched by the Thai Ha Books Joint Stock Company came into operation on 119-C5 To Hieu street in Cau Giay district in Hanoi on April 24.

Hundreds of artists, doctors, soldiers join in “Proud of Vietnam” music video
Hundreds of artists, doctors, soldiers join in “Proud of Vietnam” music video
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

Up 200 local artists, doctors, and soldiers have participated in the freshly released music video for "Tự hào Việt Nam", known as “Proud of Vietnam” in English,

Vietnamese football star among leading goalscoring Asian goalkeepers
Vietnamese football star among leading goalscoring Asian goalkeepers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

Phan Van Santos, a retired naturalised Vietnamese goalkeeper, leads the list of the Top 8 Asian goalkeepers who have scored the most goals, as announced by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on April 23.

First local futsal player joins AFC’s anti-COVID-19 campaign
First local futsal player joins AFC’s anti-COVID-19 campaign
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Nguyen Minh Tri has become the first Vietnamese futsal player to join #BreakTheChain, a global campaign launched by the Asian Football Federation (AFC) to raise awareness about combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

UNESCO joins Vietnam in marking 650th death anniversary of Chu Van An
UNESCO joins Vietnam in marking 650th death anniversary of Chu Van An
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

UNESCO is anticipated to join the country’s efforts to celebrate the 650th death anniversary of the renowned teacher Chu Van An, with the memorial scheduled to take place at Hanoi’s historic Temple of Literature in November.

VN diva releases new music video to thank COVID-19 fighters
VN diva releases new music video to thank COVID-19 fighters
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnamese singer Hong Nhung has released a new music video to pay tribute to health workers, soldiers and volunteers in Vietnam fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tung Duong, international ensemble release music videos to cheer up pandemic-hit populace
Tung Duong, international ensemble release music videos to cheer up pandemic-hit populace
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/04/2020 

Vietnamese singer Tung Duong has released two new music videos, Que Nha (Homeland) and Redemption Song, featuring several foreign musicians to raise people’s spirits and awareness in the fight against the coronavirus.

Caring for face skin with yoghurt
Caring for face skin with yoghurt
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/04/2020 

Yoghurt is not only a good kind of food but also a useful material for nurturing skin at home. 

Coronavirus ruins Doan Van Hau's chances of competing in Eredivisie
Coronavirus ruins Doan Van Hau's chances of competing in Eredivisie
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/04/2020 

With professional football shut down in the Netherlands until September 1, Vietnamese defender Doan Van Hau will have no chance of competing in the national Eredivisie this season.

My Dinh National Stadium to be repaired to host SEA Games 2021
My Dinh National Stadium to be repaired to host SEA Games 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/04/2020 

My Dinh National Stadium will be repaired at the end of October to prepare for the organisation of SEA Games 2021, according to the National Sports Administration.

Bundesliga 'ready to return on 9 May', says German Football League
Bundesliga 'ready to return on 9 May', says German Football League
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/04/2020 

The Bundesliga is hoping to return to action behind closed doors next month, but what challenges does it face to make it reality?

UNICEF introduces Vietnamese animation about climate change
UNICEF introduces Vietnamese animation about climate change
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/04/2020 

An animation addressing climate change, based on a story of a Vietnamese student in Hanoi, has been introduced by The United Nations Children's Fund (UNCEF) in Vietnam.

VN's top goalkeeper may miss chance to defend AFF Cup title
VN's top goalkeeper may miss chance to defend AFF Cup title
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/04/2020 

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has confirmed that No 1 goalkeeper Dang Van Lam may not participate in Vietnam’s campaign to defend the ASEAN Football Federation Cup later this year.

Athletes to compete in first virtual reality cycling race
Athletes to compete in first virtual reality cycling race
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/04/2020 

Vietnam's first virtual reality cycling race will be held on April 25-30 to replace the annual HCM City Television (HTV) Cycling Cup which has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Young talent swimming towards Olympic dreams
Young talent swimming towards Olympic dreams
FEATUREicon  23/04/2020 

The first Vietnamese athlete to clinch a spot in the country’s 2020 Tokyo Olympics team, swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang then suffered the disappointment of seeing the world’s largest sporting event delayed by a year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Wartime diaries published in new series
Wartime diaries published in new series
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/04/2020 

A series of the most popular wartime diaries written by 30 martyrs and soldiers has been released by the Writers' Association Publishing House on the occasion of the 45th Liberation and Reunification Day on April 30.

HCM City players get back in training
HCM City players get back in training
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/04/2020 

HCM City FC will be the first V.League 1 club to resume training for the impending return of the national football leagues.

Exercises at home to keep fit during isolation
Exercises at home to keep fit during isolation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/04/2020 

Being stuck indoors all day and night could turn you into a couch potato, especially as all the gyms are closed and people should only being leaving their homes to do essential tasks like grocery shopping. 

VN volleyball star gets offer to renew deal with Japanese club
VN volleyball star gets offer to renew deal with Japanese club
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/04/2020 

Spiker Tran Thi Thanh Thuy has received an offer from Japanese Denso Airy Bees volleyball club to sign a new contract.

Veteran photographer in love with the Central Highlands
Veteran photographer in love with the Central Highlands
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/04/2020 

Veteran photographer Tran Phong was the first Vietnamese artist to be recognised as a Master of Photographer by the Photographic Society of America.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 