Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/10/2020 17:43:23 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Designer Hoai Nam debuts collection featuring heritage sites at Ao Dai Festival

15/10/2020    17:40 GMT+7

Designer Do Trinh Hoai Nam has made a strong impression at the Ao Dai Festival 2020 which celebrates the country’s traditional long dress in HCM City while introducing a range of outfits featuring images of Vietnamese heritage sites.

Ho Chi Minh City is hosting the Ao Dai Festival 2020, with many fashion shows taking place in an effort to present collections created by local designers, including a unique collection by Hoai Nam.
Ho Chi Minh City is hosting the Ao Dai Festival 2020, with many fashion shows taking place in an effort to present collections created by local designers, including a unique collection by Hoai Nam.
The collection consists of a total of 26 outfits that have been inspired by various UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
The collection consists of a total of 26 outfits that have been inspired by various UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
A gold-plated Non La, a type of conical hat, serves as the highlight of the collection.
A gold-plated Non La, a type of conical hat, serves as the highlight of the collection.
These special conical hats have been created by artisans from Kieu Ky craft village in Gia Lam district of Hanoi.
These special conical hats have been created by artisans from Kieu Ky craft village in Gia Lam district of Hanoi.
By coming up with collections featuring traditional Vietnamese clothing such as Ao Dai and Non La, designer Hoai Nam hopes to promote traditional culture whilst showcasing the nation’s craft villages to the world.
By coming up with collections featuring traditional Vietnamese clothing such as Ao Dai and Non La, designer Hoai Nam hopes to promote traditional culture whilst showcasing the nation’s craft villages to the world.
 
The seventh version of the Ao Dai Festival opens at the Vietnam History Museum in Ho Chi Minh City on October 11, following a series of postponements caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.
The seventh version of the Ao Dai Festival opens at the Vietnam History Museum in Ho Chi Minh City on October 11, following a series of postponements caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.
The annual event is running with the theme of “Tôi yêu Áo dài Việt Nam”, “I love Vietnamese Ao Dai” in English, and is scheduled to last until November 20.
The annual event is running with the theme of “Tôi yêu Áo dài Việt Nam”, “I love Vietnamese Ao Dai” in English, and is scheduled to last until November 20.
A wide range of activities are due to take place throughout the two-month event, including art performances, an Ao Dai fashion show held at various tourism hotspots and at schools, an online Ao Dai design competition, in addition to several other events.
A wide range of activities are due to take place throughout the two-month event, including art performances, an Ao Dai fashion show held at various tourism hotspots and at schools, an online Ao Dai design competition, in addition to several other events.

VOV/VietNamNet

HCM City beauty spots featured on Ao Dai

HCM City beauty spots featured on Ao Dai

Many beauty spots in HCM City have been featured on long dresses (Ao Dai) which were displayed at the on-going HCM City Ao Dai Festival.

 
 

Other News

.
Ly Thai To flower garden bears Thang Long - Hanoi’s imprint
Ly Thai To flower garden bears Thang Long - Hanoi’s imprint
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

The flower garden, a public space that attracts people of all ages and hosts many cultural and historical events of the capital city.

Top 15 northern contestants through to finals of Miss Vietnam 2020
Top 15 northern contestants through to finals of Miss Vietnam 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

The leading 15 entrants from the northern region who will progress to the grand final of Miss Vietnam 2020 have been announced, with the conclusion of the pageant scheduled to get underway in late November in Ho Chi Minh City.

Quang Tri submits file on 100 ancient wells
Quang Tri submits file on 100 ancient wells
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Relic Management Centre and Quang Tri Provincial Museum have examined nearly 200 local ancient wells to submit a dossier to the culture ministry to seek special national relic site status.

Gala to raise funds for the needy
Gala to raise funds for the needy
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

Well-known singers and dancers will perform at a charity concert on October 21 to raise funds for the poor in HCM City.

HCMC FC defender calls Quang Hai an 'excellent actor' after penalty controversy
HCMC FC defender calls Quang Hai an 'excellent actor' after penalty controversy
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

Senegalese defender Pape Diakite of HCM City FC slammed refereeing decisions and accused star national team midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai of diving in the V.League 1 over the weekend on his Facebook page.

Renovation of Ton Duc Thang Museum begins in HCM City
Renovation of Ton Duc Thang Museum begins in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

The renovation of the Ton Duc Thang Museum began in HCM City on Monday.

V.League 1-2020 Phase 2: Five talking points from Matchday 1
V.League 1-2020 Phase 2: Five talking points from Matchday 1
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/10/2020 

Six out of the total seven home sides clinched the full three points in the first round of the second phase of V.League 1 - 2020, making it a forgettable matchday for the vising teams.

National Chess Championship crowns new winners
National Chess Championship crowns new winners
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/10/2020 

Le Tuan Minh and Luong Phuong Hanh won their first-ever National Chess Championship titles in Hanoi on Sunday.

Northern actors go southwards
Northern actors go southwards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/10/2020 

Many famed actors in the north have recently worked with film producers in the south on film projects, an encouraging sign according to many fans.

Happy living amid life’s complexity
Happy living amid life’s complexity
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/10/2020 

HCM City-based poet Nguyen Phong Viet became something of a phenomenon after publishing a total of 150,000 copies of nine poetry collections, and recently made his debut in publishing prose.

HCM City beauty spots featured on Ao Dai
HCM City beauty spots featured on Ao Dai
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/10/2020 

Many beauty spots in HCM City have been featured on long dresses (Ao Dai) which were displayed at the on-going HCM City Ao Dai Festival.

Over 2,000 women participate in Ao Dai week in Ha Long
Over 2,000 women participate in Ao Dai week in Ha Long
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/10/2020 

With Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh hosting an Ao Dai week to celebrate the country’s traditional long dress, over 2,000 women have taken part in a street parade in tribute of the national outfit.

Bottom-of-the-table Quang Nam hire new manager
Bottom-of-the-table Quang Nam hire new manager
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/10/2020 

A month after the resigning amid controversy at Thanh Hoa FC, Nguyen Thanh Cong has been appointed as head coach of Quang Nam FC, the club has confirmed.

Online theatre sets new trend for performing arts
Online theatre sets new trend for performing arts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/10/2020 

Since the resurgence of COVID-19 epidemic in late July, the idea of creating an online theater to connect the audience to art continues to "heat up".

Ancestor worship, a sacred rite of the Lo Lo in Ha Giang
Ancestor worship, a sacred rite of the Lo Lo in Ha Giang
YOUR VIETNAMicon  13/10/2020 

The Lo Lo ethnic minority people live mostly in Lung Cu commune, Ha Giang province. They live harmoniously with other ethnic groups of the Dong Van stone plateau while maintaining their ancient customs and traditions.

Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival opens
Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/10/2020 

The seventh Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival kicked off on October 11 at the Vietnam History Museum in District 1, with many excellent collections of Vietnam’s national dress from famous designers on show.

A unique moment captured in time
A unique moment captured in time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/10/2020 

With more than 10 photo books already published, independent photographer Nguyen A’s latest offering is Vietnamese Spirit and the Fight Against COVID-19.

35 contestants progress to grand final of Miss Vietnam 2020
35 contestants progress to grand final of Miss Vietnam 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/10/2020 

A total of 35 leading entrants have made it through the semi-finals of Miss Vietnam 2020, which recently took place in Hanoi, with the participants now preparing for the pageant’s grand final.

Japanese director to work with VN theatre
Japanese director to work with VN theatre
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/10/2020 

Japanese artist Tsuyoshi Sugiyama has been announced as an art advisor and stage director at the Vietnam Youth Theatre, the first time the theatre has a foreign art advisor and director as its official member.

Musesum dedicated to VN’s most celebrated revolutionary poet opens
Musesum dedicated to VN’s most celebrated revolutionary poet opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/10/2020 

A museum dedicated to Vietnam’s most celebrated revolutionary poet To Huu opens tomorrow, giving visitors the chance to learn about Vietnamese history in the 20th century.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 