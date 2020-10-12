Designer Hoai Nam debuts collection featuring heritage sites at Ao Dai Festival

Designer Do Trinh Hoai Nam has made a strong impression at the Ao Dai Festival 2020 which celebrates the country’s traditional long dress in HCM City while introducing a range of outfits featuring images of Vietnamese heritage sites.
The leading 15 entrants from the northern region who will progress to the grand final of Miss Vietnam 2020 have been announced, with the conclusion of the pageant scheduled to get underway in late November in Ho Chi Minh City.
Senegalese defender Pape Diakite of HCM City FC slammed refereeing decisions and accused star national team midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai of diving in the V.League 1 over the weekend on his Facebook page.
With Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh hosting an Ao Dai week to celebrate the country’s traditional long dress, over 2,000 women have taken part in a street parade in tribute of the national outfit.
The Lo Lo ethnic minority people live mostly in Lung Cu commune, Ha Giang province. They live harmoniously with other ethnic groups of the Dong Van stone plateau while maintaining their ancient customs and traditions.
The seventh Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival kicked off on October 11 at the Vietnam History Museum in District 1, with many excellent collections of Vietnam’s national dress from famous designers on show.
Japanese artist Tsuyoshi Sugiyama has been announced as an art advisor and stage director at the Vietnam Youth Theatre, the first time the theatre has a foreign art advisor and director as its official member.
