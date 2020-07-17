VN famous fashion designer introduces eye-catching collection

Fashion designer Hoang Hai will introduce his latest collection called Thương (Love) in HCM City this weekend.

Fashion models in designs from the new collection Thuong (Love) by fashion designer Hoang Hai. — Photos from designer’s Facebook page

The collection features 30 designs mostly in retro colours such as golden yellow, silver grey, black and white that are used in ceremonies. The clothes feature images of flowers and plants.

The designs are made from Vietnamese and Italian fabrics.

A staff of 20 seamstresses added Swarovski crystals worth US$10,000 on his clothes.

“These small rhinestones add sparkling colour and make my designs unique,” said Hai, who has more than 20 years of experience in the industry.

A design from Thuong, a new collection by Hoang Hai.

Hai invited top fashion models and film and music artists, including Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 Nguyen Khanh Van and pop star Le Quyen, to wear his clothes.

After the show, five designs will be auctioned to raise money for the National Fund for Vietnamese Children and Covid-19 patients in Rome.

Hai began his professional career in 2000, after his collections were introduced at leading fashion shows in Hanoi and HCM City.

Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 Nguyen Khanh Van wears a design by Hoang Hai.

His designs have been seen on the catwalk at fashion shows throughout the country and in France and Italy.

He has worked with Vietnamese and foreign celebrities, including Miss Universe 2006 Iris Mittenaere and Miss Universe 2007 Mori Riyo. He was invited to work with Miss France 2017 in Paris.

His fashion show, Thương, will take place at 7pm on Saturday (July 18) at Park Hyatt Saigon.

His designs are displayed and sold at his store on 275 Ly Tu Trong Street in District 1. VNS