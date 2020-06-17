Drama troupe offers new shows in Hanoi style

Le Ngoc Drama, one of Hanoi’s leading private theatres, will offer a series of new shows at HCM City’s Opera House next week.

Drama plays in Hanoi style will be introduced by actors of the private drama theatre Lệ Ngọc Drama during the theatre’s tour in HCM City next week.— Photo courtesy of the producer

The theatre will stage Thị Nở Chí Phèo (Love Story of Thị Nở and Chí Phèo), Cây Tre Thần (Magic Bamboo) and Hoa Sen Lửa (Fire Lotus).

While Thị Nở Chí Phèo and Cây Tre Thần are comedies featuring the theme of love, Hoa Sen Lửa is about serious social issues focusing on policemen and their challenges in life and career.

Hoa Sen Lửa will be competed at the National Theatre Festival 2020 late this year.

“We’re happy to offer dramatic plays in Hanoi style for audiences in HCM City. Our actors will try their best to introduce the art closer to city people,” said Nguyen Thi Minh Thai, public relations director of the theatre.

According to Thai, who is a theatre actor and scriptwriter, Vietnamese drama theatre is staged in two styles of the north and the south.

“Lệ Ngọc Drama will stage quality shows with true Hanoi drama which is not new but still fresh with southern audiences,” she said.

Lệ Ngọc Drama began in 2013 working under the Vietnam National Drama Theatre. The theatre reopened and became the first private theatre in Hanoi in 2016.

Its managing board includes People’s Artist Le Ngoc, one of the theatre’s founders, and People’s Artist Le Hung, who work as lecturers for leading art schools and state-owned theatres.

The theatre has offered nearly 190 shows, mostly works featuring the culture and lifestyle of people in Hanoi.

Its actors have travelled around Hanoi and northern provinces to offer drama shows for thousands of people, mostly for university students and workers.

The theatre has attended international theatre festivals in Japan, China, South Korea, Bangladesh, and the Philippines. Its actors won prizes at the ASEAN-China Theatre Festival in 2016 and 2018.

Last year, its play called Cây Tre Trăm Đốt (The Bamboo with 100 Internodec3s), a production based on a Vietnamese folk tale, was a hit. The work highlighted Vietnamese lifestyle and moral values.

The theatre’s new shows will be staged at 8pm every night from June 25 to July 5 at the HCM City Opera House, 7 Lam Son Square, District 1.

Tickets are available at the box office and website sankhaulengoc.com —VNS

Musical drama for children to be restaged The musical drama Tấm Cám (Tấm and Cám), a production written by Hung Lam, will be restaged in a new version 20 years after its first release in HCM City.