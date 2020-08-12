Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson is highest-earning male actor

12/08/2020    17:08 GMT+7

Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson has been named the highest-paid male actor for a second year in a row, according to wealth magazine Forbes.

The former wrestler reportedly earned $87.5m (£67m) between 1 June 2019 and 1 June 2020, including $23.5m for the Netflix thriller Red Notice.

He also made money from his fitness clothing line, Project Rock.

The 10 top earners combined made $545.5m this year - more than a quarter of that from Netflix, Forbes said.

Johnson's Red Notice co-star Ryan Reynolds was the second-highest paid actor, with earnings of $71.5m. Among his movie deals were $20m, also for Red Notice, and $20m for Six Underground, another Netflix film.

Third on the list was actor and producer Mark Wahlberg, who earned $58m, while Ben Affleck came in fourth and Vin Diesel fifth.

 

Indian actor Akshay Kumar was the only Bollywood star in the top 10. He came in sixth place with earnings of $48.5m, which Forbes said mostly came from product endorsement deals.

Also on the list were Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, actors Will Smith and Adam Sandler, and veteran movie star Jackie Chan.

The highest-paid female actors for the same period are released as a separate list, and are yet to be announced.

Last year, Scarlett Johansson topped the list with an income of $56m - less than that year's seventh-placed male actor. BBC

 
 

Photo contest on cultural diversity launched
Photo contest on cultural diversity launched
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

UNESCO and the German Embassy in Hanoi have launched a photo contest titled "Vietnam Photo Expression 2020: Showing We Care, Sharing Our Vision on Culture Diversity".

Coach Chung back to lead HCM City FC
Coach Chung back to lead HCM City FC
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

After sacking him as coach just weeks ago, HCM City FC have hired coach Chung Hae-seung again on a new contract.

Thai ethnic people’s traditional brocade weaving
Thai ethnic people’s traditional brocade weaving
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

Thai ethnic people in the Northwestern region are renowned for their traditional craft of brocade weaving that has been preserved for many generations.

Football: New Japanese technical director quarantined upon arrival in Vietnam
Football: New Japanese technical director quarantined upon arrival in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

Yusuke Adachi, the new technical director of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), has been placed into isolation for a 14-day mandatory quarantine period following his arrival in Vietnam, the VFF said on August 11.

Exhibition featuring men at work and use of light planned
Exhibition featuring men at work and use of light planned
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

An exhibition showcasing work by artist Dang Huu opens in Hanoi on August 16.

'Happy library' brings books to Hung Yen residents
'Happy library' brings books to Hung Yen residents
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/08/2020 

A young man in the northern province of Hung Yen has built a free library to promote a culture of reading in his local community.

FIFA offer cash bailout for Vietnamese football
FIFA offer cash bailout for Vietnamese football
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/08/2020 

Football’s governing body will pay a US$1.5 million bailout package to each of its national football federations in Southeast Asia (SEA).

Foreign streaming services to be managed more strictly in Vietnam
Foreign streaming services to be managed more strictly in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/08/2020 

The government is looking to revise regulations to better manage foreign entertainment media brought into Vietnam, 

Silk woven from lotus
Silk woven from lotus
YOUR VIETNAMicon  11/08/2020 

From the fragile silk thread and extraordinary craft manipulation, lotus silk has become a unique product in the fashion market.

Vietnam prepare for World Cup 2022 qualifiers
Vietnam prepare for World Cup 2022 qualifiers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/08/2020 

The Vietnam national team will begin a training camp at the Promotion Fund for Vietnamese Football Talent (PVF) Football Training Centre in the northern province of Hung Yen on August 18 to prepare for the upcoming World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

Members of Da Nang Football Club to have blood tested
Members of Da Nang Football Club to have blood tested
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/08/2020 

Among 26 football clubs attending the LS V-League and LS 2020 V-League 2, the Da Nang Club is the most concerned team due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in the city of Da Nang.

Galerie Quynh hosts new work by local artist
Galerie Quynh hosts new work by local artist
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/08/2020 

Galerie Quynh will host HCM City-based visual artist Ngo Dinh Bao Chau's solo exhibition from August 14 to October 3.

Vietnamese authors release pandemic-themed books
Vietnamese authors release pandemic-themed books
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/08/2020 

More pandemic-themed books written by Vietnamese authors have been released to offer readers an overview of life in Vietnam during the COVID-19 pandemic.

K-pop Cover Video Contest 2020 to be launched in Vietnam
K-pop Cover Video Contest 2020 to be launched in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/08/2020 

The Korean Cultural Centre in Vietnam will launch the K-pop Cover Video Contest 2020, an online competition, to promote cultural exchanges between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea.

Fund-raising concert for frontline doctors in Da Nang, Quang Nam
Fund-raising concert for frontline doctors in Da Nang, Quang Nam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/08/2020 

A total of 60 Vietnamese artists took part in a livestream concert via YouTube on August 9 as a means of raising donations for doctors and residents of Da Nang and Quang Nam in the COVID-19 battle.

Cong Tri ao dai raises VND80m for Danang-Quang Nam
Cong Tri ao dai raises VND80m for Danang-Quang Nam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/08/2020 

An ao dai worn by Miss Vietnam 2018 Tieu Vy and designed by Danang-born Nguyen Cong Tri was bought at VND80m ($3,400) at an event which was held on August 9 to raise money for Danang to fight Covid-19.

Contemporary Vietnamese art on show in Hanoi
Contemporary Vietnamese art on show in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/08/2020 

Artworks by leading contemporary Vietnamese artists are on display at an exhibition at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi.

V.League to resume next month
V.League to resume next month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/08/2020 

The top professional football league in Vietnam - V.League 1 - is likely to resume by September, according to the organisers.

Artisan sustains legacy of clay statue making
Artisan sustains legacy of clay statue making
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/08/2020 

Clay statues are a traditional type of toy in Vietnam and popular during the Mid-Autumn Festival and Lunar New Year (Tet). 

Russian book features modern, innovative Vietnam
Russian book features modern, innovative Vietnam
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  10/08/2020 

The book "Vietnam takes off" by Grigory Trofimchuk, an expert on international affairs, has been recently published in Russia.

