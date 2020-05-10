Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Ede ethic women preserve brocade weaving

 
 
21/05/2020    07:11 GMT+7

Women of Knia hamlet in Dak Lak province are devoted to preserving traditional brocade weaving so that the craft doesn’t die out.

ede ethic women preserve brocade weaving hinh 0
H Yoi Nie of Knia hamlet in Dak Lak province (Photo: VOV)

They’ve been using social networks to promote and sell their products as an additional way to make ends meet.

At the age of 53, H Yoi Nie is no longer good with her hands or has good vision but uses her free time to meticulously weave skirts, blouses, and blankets ordered by her customers.

She has also trained the younger generation hoping to inspire them to keep the traditional brocade weaving alive.

“I myself didn’t know how to weave brocade nor was taught by my mother. After attending a vocational training course held by the government, I learned many ways to weave shirts, skirts, among other things," H Yoi Nie told VOV. "Now whenever I receive an order, I’m ready to make brocade products. I have taught my children the craft and told them to continue to pass it down to younger generations. This is the time-honored culture of Ede ethnic people and we are not allowed to lose it.”

Like H Yoi, H Mion Nie, a teacher at the Wing hamlet’s kindergarten, didn’t know how to weave brocade at first. She became familiar with the craft after she studied at the Vocational Training College for Young Central Highlanders.

 

“I think it’s not enough with what I learned at school, so I’ve supplemented my knowdlege and improved my professional qualifications from aged-old people. I realize that the more I do, the more passionate I have for the traditional craft,” H Mion said.

Knia Hamlet Womens Association has 150 members, 20 of them can weave brocade. Their products used to be just for the locals’ need so the output was unstable and didn’t bring in a source of steady revenue.

The organization has encouraged local women to update patterns and designs and sell their work at a reasonable price to attract buyers.

With the wide reach of the Internet, they have been promoting their products on Zalo and Facebook, making it easer for customers to buy brocade items and creating a stable income for the women.

H’Yuil Nie, the association’s chief, said, “As the chairwoman of Knia Hamlet Womens Association, I often look for outlets for brocade products made by members. I take photos of the products to introduce on social networks or film them at the guests’ requests. Since then, women in other districts have known our products, become interested in and buy a lot.”

Preserving the traditional weaving of Ede people in Knia hamlet has contributed to socio-economic development and helped the locality create jobs and improve the local living conditions. VOV

 
 

