Elderly woman registers to compete at Miss Vietnam 2020

A 59-year-old woman in Hanoi has registered to compete at Miss Vietnam 2020.

Nga's photos sent to the organising board of Miss Vietnam 2020

According to the organising board of the beauty pageant, they were quite surprised to see the application from Tran Bich Nga whose age is much higher than the regulated age of between 18 and 27 of the contest.

Despite refusing to approve Nga’s application, the organising board expressed their deep thanks to her care for the event and highly appraised her confidence which helps to inspire the youth.

“Nga’s registration will surely become the motivation for young people to become more courageous and confident. We expect to continue receiving your care for the contest. Wish you good health and successes,” the board said to Nga.

Many people advocated the organisers’ move and admired Nga for her beauty at the age of nearly 60.

A number of sub-titles will also be awarded throughout the competition, such as Miss Sea, Miss Fashion, and Miss Talent.

In previous years, the pageant was scheduled to take place between May and August, but due to being postponed as a result of the Covid-19 epidemic, so this year, the final round of the contest is scheduled to be held in October. Dtinews

