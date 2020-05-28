Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/06/2020 10:14:45 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCM City on June 1-7

 
 
01/06/2020    10:10 GMT+7

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Hanoi-An Evening of Short Films

June 4, 8 pm – 11 pm
W Square, No.97 Trich Sai Street
From the organizer:

Hanoi Shorts – a short film evening hosted biweekly by Rafiki’s and W Square.

Join us on the 4th of June for a selection of Short Films. Couch, seats, and picnic style viewing on the 3rd floor of W Square.

Viewing starts at 20:30. You can pop in at any time throughout the evening.

Entrance: 50.000 vnd (at the door)

_________________________________________________________________

EXHIBITION

Hanoi-“Breathing TUBE” – A Dialogue between Architecture and Contemporary Art




Opening: June 6, 4pm
Exhibition: June 7-July 7, 10am – 5pm (weekdays)
VUUV Building (3rd – 4th floor), 342 Ba Trieu Street

From the organizer:

According to the data collected from the Hanoi cadastre, during the first half urbanisation in the early 20th century (1885-1955), there were about 30.000 parcels of land in pipe shape. The old streets were kept the same while the new ones were partitioned into standard size of 25 meters in depth along with 4 to 6 meter length of facade. Over time, the area of Hanoi has expanded enormously leading to the rise of that number of parcels. It either continues to be further subdivided or aggregated depending on the economical development. The story of these tube houses with narrow facade and fathomless depth, rooting from the old days, continues with the grow of the high-rise building and the ever-developing construction nowadays. Throughout the history of urban development for over the hundred years, the utilization of the tube house has changed due to events and the influence of globalisation.

“Breathing TUBE” is an occasion for the artists to examine different possibilities of practicing visual arts within the space of the house located on a archetypal parcel of land. For nearly a month, sixteen artists have explored and researched on the geographical history as well as the significant architecture design of VUUV to create artworks interacting with different elements of the building.

Hanoi-Exhibition: 100 Seasons of Lotus (1920 – 2020)

Until June 5, 09:30 am – 05 pm

No 63 Hàm Long, Hoan Kiem District

 

To celebrate the 100th birthday of artist Huynh Van Thuan – a true artist with bright personality – “100 Seasons of Lotus”, Van Lang Center and Binh Minh Art Gallery in collaboration with Chọn Art Auction House would like to introduce to colleagues, painters, collectors, the public who love the art of the capital some sketching works by artist Huynh Van Thuan. Hopefully, through this exhibition week, you will partly understand more about the artist from his passionate sketches.

Hue City- Exhibition of first Nguyen king’s artifacts

Until August 31

Hue Museum of Royal Antiquities

Displaying more than 40 artefacts relating to King Gia Long of the Nguyen Dynasty, including muskets and royal seals.

Gia Long was the first king (reign 1802- 1820) of the Nguyen Dynasty, Vietnam’s last royal family (1802-1945).

HCMC - Exhibition featuring contemporary art

Until July 25, Tuesday to Saturday

Galerie Quỳnh, 118 Nguyễn Văn Thủ Street, D1.

The contemporary art exhibition Lunar Breccia featuring seven local and overseas artists.


The show displays paintings by Vietnamese artists Nghia Dang, Do Thanh Lang, Hoang Duong Cam, Hoang Nam Viet, and Vo Tran Chau, and French artists Sandrine Llouquet and Keen Souhlal.

Dtinews/Hanoigrapevines

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam Mixed Martial Arts Federation debuts
Vietnam Mixed Martial Arts Federation debuts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Mixed Martial Arts Federation (VMMAF) was officially established at its first congress held in Hanoi on May 30.

Central Highlanders work to keep traditional cultural practices alive
Central Highlanders work to keep traditional cultural practices alive
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Many locales in the Central Highlands have worked to preserve and keep their tribes’ traditional cultural practices alive, 

Artists raise funds to build houses
Artists raise funds to build houses
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/05/2020 

A campaign by artist Ngo Tran Vu has raised nearly VND200 million (nearly US$9,000) to build houses for poor people through an online painting auction.

Award-winning European animated film “Dilili in Paris” to be screened in HCMC, Hue
Award-winning European animated film “Dilili in Paris” to be screened in HCMC, Hue
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/05/2020 

“Dilili in Paris,” a 2018 French, German and Belgian computer-animated adventure film, will be screened at the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France in HCMC on May 30 and at the French Institute in Hue City on June 27.

Contemporary art exhibition features VN, foreign artists
Contemporary art exhibition features VN, foreign artists
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/05/2020 

The contemporary art exhibition Lunar Breccia featuring seven local and overseas artists opens today (May 29) at Galerie Quynh.

Hue village makes national treasures
Hue village makes national treasures
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/05/2020 

Phuong Duc is small village on the southern bank of the Perfume River in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue. 

Unique HCM City coffee shop takes books as payment
Unique HCM City coffee shop takes books as payment
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

A coffee shop in District 1, HCM City, allows customers to exchange a book for an item on the menu.

Fierce competition amongst sellers of digital entertainment platforms
Fierce competition amongst sellers of digital entertainment platforms
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

During social distancing time, sellers of digital entertainment platforms have relentlessly updated new content to attract audiences. There has been a fierce competition in the industry.

Gia Long King artifacts exhibited at Hue Museum
Gia Long King artifacts exhibited at Hue Museum
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

The Hue Museum of Royal Antiquities displays more than 40 artefacts relating to Emperor Gia Long of the Nguyen Dynasty, including muskets and royal seals.

Circus performance to feature parrots for first time
Circus performance to feature parrots for first time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

The new circus performance Pirates will be held on May 29-31 and June 1 in Hanoi to celebrate International Children’s Day (June 1) and mark the return of shows after social distancing.

Drama about post-war time to be staged
Drama about post-war time to be staged
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

The play Điều Còn Lại (Thing That Remains) about the life of the people and soldiers after the war will be staged on May 29 at the Hanoi Opera House as an effort to bring cultural activities back to life.

Designers introduce ao dai collections in HCM City
Designers introduce ao dai collections in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

Fashion designer Vo Viet Chung has introduced his latest áo dài (Vietnamese dress) collection called Họa Hồn (Painting The Soul) in HCM City. 

Hanoi’s F1 may be held in November
Hanoi’s F1 may be held in November
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

The Vietnam Formula One Grand Prix could take place this year – but without any international spectators.

V.League 2 teams eye shocks in National Cup
V.League 2 teams eye shocks in National Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

The last 16 round of the National Cup will take place this weekend, and some lower league teams are aiming to claim more V.League 1 scalps.

Midfielder Quang Hai named among leading freekick takers during AFC Cup 2019
Midfielder Quang Hai named among leading freekick takers during AFC Cup 2019
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

Vietnamese midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai has been named among the top five freekick takers at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2019, following a vote conducted by the confederation.

Ninth-century Shiv Linga unearthed at My Son Sanctuary
Ninth-century Shiv Linga unearthed at My Son Sanctuary
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/05/2020 

Vietnamese and Indian experts unearthed a Shiv Linga (a representation of the Hindu deity Shiva) dating back to the 9th century during the restoration of a Cham temple complex at My Son Sanctuary, a world cultural heritage site in Quang Nam.

Miss Vietnam 2020 organisers announce role of beauty queens
Miss Vietnam 2020 organisers announce role of beauty queens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/05/2020 

Beauty queens My Linh, Tieu Vy, and Thuy Linh are set to play a variety of different roles in the upcoming Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant, with the trio promising to leave a lasting impression on viewers of this year’s contest.

Hanoi's Thong Nhat Park managers criticised for poor statue colouring job
Hanoi's Thong Nhat Park managers criticised for poor statue colouring job
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/05/2020 

Thong Nhat Park Management Board had to restore 17 statues on May 26 following complaints by artists and the public that the artworks had their colours unnaturally altered.

“Impressive Vietnam amid COVID-19 fears” photo contest launched
“Impressive Vietnam amid COVID-19 fears” photo contest launched
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/05/2020 

A photo contest themed “Impressive Vietnam amid COVID-19 fears” is open to all entries until July 10 and is set to play a part in efforts to encourage all citizens to join the country in the battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

National beach sepak takraw champs to begin in Da Nang
National beach sepak takraw champs to begin in Da Nang
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/05/2020 

The National Beach Sepak Takraw Championship will take place on June 10 at Bien Dong Park in Da Nang City.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 