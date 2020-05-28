Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCM City on June 1-7

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Hanoi-An Evening of Short Films

June 4, 8 pm – 11 pm

W Square, No.97 Trich Sai Street

From the organizer:



Hanoi Shorts – a short film evening hosted biweekly by Rafiki’s and W Square.



Join us on the 4th of June for a selection of Short Films. Couch, seats, and picnic style viewing on the 3rd floor of W Square.



Viewing starts at 20:30. You can pop in at any time throughout the evening.



Entrance: 50.000 vnd (at the door)

EXHIBITION

Hanoi-“Breathing TUBE” – A Dialogue between Architecture and Contemporary Art









Opening: June 6, 4pm

Exhibition: June 7-July 7, 10am – 5pm (weekdays)

VUUV Building (3rd – 4th floor), 342 Ba Trieu Street



From the organizer:



According to the data collected from the Hanoi cadastre, during the first half urbanisation in the early 20th century (1885-1955), there were about 30.000 parcels of land in pipe shape. The old streets were kept the same while the new ones were partitioned into standard size of 25 meters in depth along with 4 to 6 meter length of facade. Over time, the area of Hanoi has expanded enormously leading to the rise of that number of parcels. It either continues to be further subdivided or aggregated depending on the economical development. The story of these tube houses with narrow facade and fathomless depth, rooting from the old days, continues with the grow of the high-rise building and the ever-developing construction nowadays. Throughout the history of urban development for over the hundred years, the utilization of the tube house has changed due to events and the influence of globalisation.



“Breathing TUBE” is an occasion for the artists to examine different possibilities of practicing visual arts within the space of the house located on a archetypal parcel of land. For nearly a month, sixteen artists have explored and researched on the geographical history as well as the significant architecture design of VUUV to create artworks interacting with different elements of the building.

Hanoi-Exhibition: 100 Seasons of Lotus (1920 – 2020)

Until June 5, 09:30 am – 05 pm



No 63 Hàm Long, Hoan Kiem District

To celebrate the 100th birthday of artist Huynh Van Thuan – a true artist with bright personality – “100 Seasons of Lotus”, Van Lang Center and Binh Minh Art Gallery in collaboration with Chọn Art Auction House would like to introduce to colleagues, painters, collectors, the public who love the art of the capital some sketching works by artist Huynh Van Thuan. Hopefully, through this exhibition week, you will partly understand more about the artist from his passionate sketches.

Hue City- Exhibition of first Nguyen king’s artifacts

Until August 31



Hue Museum of Royal Antiquities

Displaying more than 40 artefacts relating to King Gia Long of the Nguyen Dynasty, including muskets and royal seals.



Gia Long was the first king (reign 1802- 1820) of the Nguyen Dynasty, Vietnam’s last royal family (1802-1945).



HCMC - Exhibition featuring contemporary art

Until July 25, Tuesday to Saturday

Galerie Quỳnh, 118 Nguyễn Văn Thủ Street, D1.

The contemporary art exhibition Lunar Breccia featuring seven local and overseas artists.



The show displays paintings by Vietnamese artists Nghia Dang, Do Thanh Lang, Hoang Duong Cam, Hoang Nam Viet, and Vo Tran Chau, and French artists Sandrine Llouquet and Keen Souhlal.

Dtinews/Hanoigrapevines