Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/06/2020 16:43:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Entertainment Events in Vietnam on June 15-21

 
 
15/06/2020    16:41 GMT+7

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Hanoi-L’Espace Music Festival 2020

Jun 21, 4pm-10pm

L’Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street

Featuring piano performance by pianist Trang Trinh and her talented group of students.

A movie detailing the history of French electronic music titled “French Waves” will be screened at L’Espace Hall at 5:30pm.

Highlights of the event will be performances by famous singers and bands such as The Children, H.U.B, Vu Thanh Van & Mac, and the Odd Stones between 7pm and 10:30pm which will serve to close the festival.

Hanoi-National Symphony Orchestra comes back with “We Return” concert

June 19, 8pm

The Vietnam National Academy of Music, 77 Hao Nam street

Featuring a number of 130 artists, including Japanese conductor Honna Tetsuji, oboe artist Hoang Manh Lam, and local violinist Nguyen Thien Minh.

Pianist Nguyen Huy Phuong, who is also the deputy director of the Vietnam National Academy of Music, along with pianist Nguyen Trinh Huong, who is an organiser for the Vietnam Connection Music Festival, will also be participating in the event.

Some famous pieces of music will be showcased throughout the concert include Gioachino Rossini Overture from the opera “La Gazza Ladra”, J.S Bach Concerto performing the oboe and violin in D-minor, F. Poulenc Concerto and the Orchestra in D-minor, and Ottorino Respighi’s opera “Pini di Roma”.

____________________________________________________________________________

EXHIBITION

Hanoi- Exhibition: New Day Returns

 

Until June 20,
Hanoi Studio Gallery, 13 Trang Tien Street

New Day Returns — a group exhibition marks the reopening of Hanoi Studio Gallery and our artists after the pandemic and social distancing.

Hanoi Studio Gallery is delighted to introduce to art lovers and friends a collection named New Day Returns, shaped by this pandemic as well as to mark the reopening of Hanoi Studio Gallery and 8 artists: Hoang Nghia Hiep, Vu Dinh Tuan, Mai Xuan Oanh, Pham Ha Hai, Lieu Nguyen Huong Duong, Nguyen The Hung, Nguyen Quoc Trung, and Dang Hiep.

Hanoi-Exhibition: An Unseen World



Until June 30,
First Floor Gallery, Art and Coffee, 168 Ngo Xa Dan 2, Ho Dac Di Street.

Join us for the opening of a new art space in Hanoi and the showcase of a new series of artwork from artist David Evans!

The show will feature David’s latest project here in Hanoi with a series of portraits on the subject of consciousness. Inspired from the New York School and the German Neo-expressionist.

David Evans is an American artist who has been heavily influenced by the street art in Brooklyn and the Lower East Side of Manhattan along with the Jazz scene in New York. David takes the primitive and primordial aspects of modernity and forms portraits littered with texts, not of the visual world but rather of the unseen.

Ultimately this project depicts the tension between notions of modernity which are in constant conflict with the inherent primitive state of humanity and its need for the unseen world.

The works will be on display for a limited time after the event. 

Hanoi- I Feel at Home Among These Questions

Until Jnue 20

Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 To Ngoc Van Street.

“I Feel At Home Among These Questions” is a collaborative show that unites the work of Saigon-based photographers Annie Dang and Ariel Cameron.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

CINEMA

Hanoi-Where Did Yesterday Go – Independent Documentary Film Series

June 20, 06:30 pm
Ơ Kìa at University of Industrial Fine Art, 360 De La Thanh Street

The project screening five short documentaries from film making courses held in Hanoi over the past decade. Departing with the thought of “old”, the series explores intergenerational dialogue around the concepts: old and new, past and present, young and old. Many contemplations as well as queries about time, memories and heritage are opened from cinema – a method of communication for young filmmakers.

The program was initiated and organized by students of the Film Curriculum course of TPD Center, under the framework of “Like the Mooon in a Night Sky”, a series of events revolving around Vietnamese movie industry in the past, present and future.

All films showing at the event feature English subtitles.

Dtinews/Hanoigrapevines

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam invited to play in World Cup preparation match against Iraq
Vietnam invited to play in World Cup preparation match against Iraq
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  0 giờ trước 

To prepare for the resumption of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the Iraqi Football Association (IFA) wants to host a friendly match between its national team and Vietnam.

Czech-Vietnamese goalkeeper Filip Nguyen inches closer to spot on VN national football team
Czech-Vietnamese goalkeeper Filip Nguyen inches closer to spot on VN national football team
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

With the help of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), Czech-Vietnamese goalkeeper Filip Nguyen has a step towards naturalisation so he can represent the national team.

Veteran documentary director releases new book
Veteran documentary director releases new book
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

Veteran director Dao Trong Khanh has just published a book on his experience during his 50-year career working as a documentary maker.

Sushant Singh Rajput: Bollywood actor's death fuels mental health debate
Sushant Singh Rajput: Bollywood actor's death fuels mental health debate
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

The 34-year-old was found dead in his Mumbai home, in what police believe to be a case of suicide.

Hanoi Museum gathers objects for future exhibition
Hanoi Museum gathers objects for future exhibition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

Hanoi Museum, is gathering objects to prepare for its most profound permanent exhibition ever, according to Nguyen Tien Da, director of the museum.

Việt Nam prepare for World Cup qualifiers and AFC Cup 2020
Việt Nam prepare for World Cup qualifiers and AFC Cup 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

In order to help Vietnam prepare for the World Cup and AFF Cup qualifiers, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has met with the National Coach Council to draw up a plan.

Wrestling fans rejoice as pros return post-pandemic
Wrestling fans rejoice as pros return post-pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

If you walk into a bar in HCM City, you can have a post-Corona Jaegerbomb. If you walk into a certain Binh Thanh dance studio in July, you can expect a powerbomb. Or two.

Thai, Vietnamese martial arts actors work on new film
Thai, Vietnamese martial arts actors work on new film
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

Well-known Thai martial arts actor Simon Kuke plays a leading role in new film Đỉnh Mù Sương (The Foggy Mountain), a production from the Thien Ngan (Galaxy) Studio of HCM City. 

International music festival for children takes place online
International music festival for children takes place online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Rising Star International Arts Festival (RSIAF) 2020 – a music festival for children – has started this month in the form of an online contest, according to the organisers.

International Day of Yoga to be held in Quang Ninh
International Day of Yoga to be held in Quang Ninh
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/06/2020 

The Indian Government has selected October 30 Square in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh as the venue for the International Day of Yoga.

Management firm, martial artists join hands to form professional model in Vietnam
Management firm, martial artists join hands to form professional model in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/06/2020 

Shadow Entertainment (Shadow Ent.) inked contracts with 15 professional Vietnamese and foreign martial artists in Ho Chi Minh City on June 12, with an aim of forming a professional martial arts model in Vietnam.

World Cup preparation match planned
World Cup preparation match planned
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/06/2020 

In preparation for the resumption of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the Iraqi Football Association (IFA) wants to host a friendly match between its national team and Vietnam.

Vietnamese football team maintain 94th globally
Vietnamese football team maintain 94th globally
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/06/2020 

The Vietnamese football team maintained its 94th spot globally in the latest FIFA rankings, said the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) on June 12.

Russian-French MC finds home in Vietnam
Russian-French MC finds home in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/06/2020 

She is beautiful and full of energy, with a warm smile on TV shows and a striking face on the catwalk.

Retired defender Thang played without fear
Retired defender Thang played without fear
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/06/2020 

Retired centre half Le Dinh Thang was a famous partner of the late, great Pham Huynh Tam Lang for Saigon Port more than 40 years ago, and he's remembered fondly to this day.

Next Media wins exclusive rights to broadcast Bundesliga in Vietnam
Next Media wins exclusive rights to broadcast Bundesliga in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/06/2020 

Vietnamese company Next Media announced on June 10 that it has officially secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the German Bundesliga nationwide for the next five years until 2025.

Bilingual book introduces Vietnamese costumes in the 15th century
Bilingual book introduces Vietnamese costumes in the 15th century
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/06/2020 

The first bilingual book about Vietnamese costumes in the 15th century has been released. 

Cai luong industry lacks trainees, wants to revamp curriculum
Cai luong industry lacks trainees, wants to revamp curriculum
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/06/2020 

The training curriculum for the art of cai luong (reformed opera) needs to be revised to attract more students, according to experts.

Host of activities await visitors at Hue Festival 2020
Host of activities await visitors at Hue Festival 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/06/2020 

The main activities within the 11th Hue Festival, which will be held from August 28 to September 2, were announced by the festival’s organising board on June 12.

Music video showing Vietnam’s best causes online sensation
Music video showing Vietnam’s best causes online sensation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/06/2020 

A music video featuring Vietnamese people and the country’s landscapes at their best has been released to much fanfare with about 220,000 views across the web within one hour of premiering on Facebook.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 