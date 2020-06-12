Entertainment Events in Vietnam on June 15-21

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Hanoi-L’Espace Music Festival 2020

Jun 21, 4pm-10pm



L’Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street

Featuring piano performance by pianist Trang Trinh and her talented group of students.



A movie detailing the history of French electronic music titled “French Waves” will be screened at L’Espace Hall at 5:30pm.



Highlights of the event will be performances by famous singers and bands such as The Children, H.U.B, Vu Thanh Van & Mac, and the Odd Stones between 7pm and 10:30pm which will serve to close the festival.

Hanoi-National Symphony Orchestra comes back with “We Return” concert

June 19, 8pm



The Vietnam National Academy of Music, 77 Hao Nam street

Featuring a number of 130 artists, including Japanese conductor Honna Tetsuji, oboe artist Hoang Manh Lam, and local violinist Nguyen Thien Minh.



Pianist Nguyen Huy Phuong, who is also the deputy director of the Vietnam National Academy of Music, along with pianist Nguyen Trinh Huong, who is an organiser for the Vietnam Connection Music Festival, will also be participating in the event.



Some famous pieces of music will be showcased throughout the concert include Gioachino Rossini Overture from the opera “La Gazza Ladra”, J.S Bach Concerto performing the oboe and violin in D-minor, F. Poulenc Concerto and the Orchestra in D-minor, and Ottorino Respighi’s opera “Pini di Roma”.

____________________________________________________________________________

EXHIBITION

Hanoi- Exhibition: New Day Returns

Until June 20,

Hanoi Studio Gallery, 13 Trang Tien Street



New Day Returns — a group exhibition marks the reopening of Hanoi Studio Gallery and our artists after the pandemic and social distancing.



Hanoi Studio Gallery is delighted to introduce to art lovers and friends a collection named New Day Returns, shaped by this pandemic as well as to mark the reopening of Hanoi Studio Gallery and 8 artists: Hoang Nghia Hiep, Vu Dinh Tuan, Mai Xuan Oanh, Pham Ha Hai, Lieu Nguyen Huong Duong, Nguyen The Hung, Nguyen Quoc Trung, and Dang Hiep.

Hanoi-Exhibition: An Unseen World







Until June 30,

First Floor Gallery, Art and Coffee, 168 Ngo Xa Dan 2, Ho Dac Di Street.



Join us for the opening of a new art space in Hanoi and the showcase of a new series of artwork from artist David Evans!



The show will feature David’s latest project here in Hanoi with a series of portraits on the subject of consciousness. Inspired from the New York School and the German Neo-expressionist.



David Evans is an American artist who has been heavily influenced by the street art in Brooklyn and the Lower East Side of Manhattan along with the Jazz scene in New York. David takes the primitive and primordial aspects of modernity and forms portraits littered with texts, not of the visual world but rather of the unseen.



Ultimately this project depicts the tension between notions of modernity which are in constant conflict with the inherent primitive state of humanity and its need for the unseen world.



The works will be on display for a limited time after the event.

Hanoi- I Feel at Home Among These Questions

Until Jnue 20



Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 To Ngoc Van Street.



“I Feel At Home Among These Questions” is a collaborative show that unites the work of Saigon-based photographers Annie Dang and Ariel Cameron.



_________________________________________________________________________________________

CINEMA

Hanoi-Where Did Yesterday Go – Independent Documentary Film Series

June 20, 06:30 pm

Ơ Kìa at University of Industrial Fine Art, 360 De La Thanh Street



The project screening five short documentaries from film making courses held in Hanoi over the past decade. Departing with the thought of “old”, the series explores intergenerational dialogue around the concepts: old and new, past and present, young and old. Many contemplations as well as queries about time, memories and heritage are opened from cinema – a method of communication for young filmmakers.



The program was initiated and organized by students of the Film Curriculum course of TPD Center, under the framework of “Like the Mooon in a Night Sky”, a series of events revolving around Vietnamese movie industry in the past, present and future.



All films showing at the event feature English subtitles.

Dtinews/Hanoigrapevines